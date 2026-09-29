Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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The Menopausal Masker's avatar
The Menopausal Masker
Sep 30

He's bought and paid for. How people can't see it, I do not know.

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
Sep 29

Burnham is just another puppet who will do what his masters tell him. How long will it take those who were hopeful of change to understand that the face may be different but the agenda remains the same?

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