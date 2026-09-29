I watched Burnham’s leader’s speech at the Labour Party conference on Sky today, and I wish I hadn’t. During it, I couldn’t shake Andy Warhol’s line about how, in the future, everyone would be famous for 15 minutes. Except in a Burnham Britain, instead of 15 minutes of fame, it would be 15 minutes of Andy Burnham seeing you.

My father certainly knew what it meant to be seen and heard by Andy Burnham, because that is what happened at the 2014 Labour Party Conference. After my dad finished his speech about not letting his past become our future, Andy ran up to him and hugged him with the affection of a son.

After the speech, I pushed my father around the conference centre in his wheelchair. At the food concessions, we encountered Burnham, who showered my dad with jocular warmth. Burnham was then Shadow Secretary of State for Health, and he said within my dad’s earshot, “If we win the election, I better not bugger this up because I don’t want to take a bollocking from Harry.” After that, he asked my father to sign his copy of Harry’s Last Stand. Tired, my father misspelt “you’re” and wrote “your”. But it was laughed off.

I didn’t think anything more about that moment until a few months ago, when a follower on X contacted me. He had bought a copy of Harry’s Last Stand from a charity shop in the North East and wanted to know if the handwriting at the front of the book was my dad’s.

The inscription, “TO ANDY / YOUR THE ONE I CAN TRUST WITH THE NHS”, suggests this is the copy my father signed for Andy Burnham at the 2014 Labour Party Conference. I can think of no one else it could have been addressed to, given Burnham’s position in Ed Miliband’s Shadow Cabinet.

Obviously, the book and the inscription weren’t important enough for him to take home as a keepsake, and someone eventually binned it. Let’s face it, nothing sticks in neoliberal politics. Only winning matters. People, ideas and words are used and binned once they are no longer useful. My father and I were naïve then. We believed that the working-class histories of ordinary people enduring hard times in the 1930s could inspire a new generation of politicians to do better and be better.

But no, that was never going to happen. Neoliberalism and the politicians who serve it have one ambition: to preserve the system along with all its inequalities and corruptions.

Burnham is today’s special, made from yesterday’s neoliberal leftovers.

How anyone can get excited by a promise of electoral reform after it has been sifted by a commission astonishes me. The audacity of a PM to suggest he will revolutionise social care in the way the Attlee government did healthcare. However, on this go-round we are made to believe it can be done without socialism and under the umbrella of a neoliberal ethos that has attempted to privatise every atom of state infrastructure. You can no more make hope from austerity than you can make a silk purse from a sow’s ear.

The question everyone should ask themselves is: if my father’s warning not to make his past our future could so easily be forgotten, who and what will Andy Burnham abandon as Prime Minister?

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As always, thank you for reading my Substack posts. Rent for October is due in 36 hours. I am fighting to make sure I can pay it, but I have a shortfall of C$380 as there is always an ebb and flow of subscribers because they have they have their own shit deal with as well.

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PS: On the upside, once I finish the submission package for The Green and Pleasant Land, and the packages are being sent off now. it will be sent to publishers. That should happen by Friday. On a bit of related news, the People's History Museum emailed me today to say they are going to use Harry's leather jacket and photos of him for their migration, refugee and antiracism display in 2027.

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