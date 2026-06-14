Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
8h

Turns out June 14th is the birthday of another big name: Che Guevara!

Given the upcoming US attack on Cuba, I chose to celebrate Che's birthday.

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1 reply by JM Smith
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hw
7h

Turns out, just as with everything associated with Trump, his grand obsession with UFC is a con. Great interview with Nate Wilcox on the subject.

https://youtu.be/9kU3mFXDel4?is=gDmnjKCPMMijPEFa

Meanwhile, the "Great Peace Plan" with Iran (ie, MOU) has fizzled for the 40th time because of another Israeli strike...highlighting just how impotent Trump is to stop Israel.

Meanwhile, right-wing parties are gaining dominance throughout Europe...because leaders are utterly beholden to oligarchs.

Revolution isn't in the cards, so where does that leave the West?

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