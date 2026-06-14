At midnight, the clocks struck thirteen for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. On Hitler’s 50th birthday in 1939, the clocks also tolled 13 times. My mother was thirteen at the time and said all of Hamburg, like everywhere else in Germany, was out in the streets cheering military parades to celebrate their Führer. Four months later, Poland was invaded.

This year, Trump has ordered no military parade for his birthday. Instead, the White House lawn has been transformed into a version of ancient Rome’s Circus Maximus. Tonight, with the White House as a backdrop, UFC fighters will beat the shit out of each other in no-holds-barred cage matches. President Nero will preside over it while MAGA faithful and courtiers from the corporate world fawn over Trump, drenching him in their lickspittle.

Even in the 1980s, my mother, like any discerning person who had survived WWII, saw through Trump. “He looks and acts like a vulgar Nazi,” she said after being forced to watch an episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous featuring the Donald. People who can’t see through this are the same people who think that just because the owner of the company they work for insists on being called by his first name, they and he are equals.

2026 is certainly a time you’d rather read about in history books than experience firsthand. Only a few days ago, the world’s first trillionaire was announced by the corporate news media as joyfully as the announcement of the first New Year’s baby. Wealth accumulation that is as ravenous as a black hole’s appetite for planets, we are told, is progress. Trillionaires, like billionaires, build fiefdoms and empires, not civilised societies. Their existence doomed representative democracy to be owned by the rich.

Apart from those few decades when the Welfare State was permitted to function, the divide between the rich and wage earners grows like a metastasised tumour. Now liberal societies are overwhelmed by systemic poverty and an affordability crisis that is permanent. Yet, like Lucy in the Peanuts comic holding the football for Charlie Brown to kick, left-wing politicians continue to promise a wealth tax. I am not sure if they are naïve, idealistic, or bought, because a wealth tax can’t happen without a revolution. Billionaires, let alone the well-heeled, won’t allow neoliberal governments to impose any tax that would clip their wealth. If you want a wealth tax, you must first impose a head tax on billionaires. 1918 Russia understood that, as did 1949 China.

I feel dread rather than terror that dystopia has become a present-tense noun rather than a future possibility. I am sure the fear will arrive — it must. The harsh prison sentences handed to Britain’s Filton 4 — four protesters jailed for disrupting arms shipments to an active genocide — are proof that the gloves are off for political dissent. Hitler’s Germany did the same throughout the 1930s to those who opposed Nazism.

The mildly better off who opposed Hitler had more options when it came to fleeing Germany. They could go to Russia, Switzerland, the UK, the US, or South America. Now, most governments in the West are, if not fascist, sympathetic to its aims. Concentration camps won’t be just to detain migrants. What did George Orwell once say fascism would look like in England — Michael Gove judging the Orwell Prize?

Still, when reports come the next morning from the corporate news media about men pummeling each other until almost unconscious to celebrate Donald Trump’s birthday, the lyrics from a song play in my head: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

Tip Jar

Support This Work

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support to keep my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, to keep me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it was the 1930s.

I am off to Toronto to visit my oncologist for a CT scan next week which is to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year there were lesions growing on my liver that they want to further investigate this year.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching for the other shoe to drop or not. But the trip always throws my tight budget out of whack.

If you can tip or take out a paid subscription—£3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year—it is greatly appreciated. There is also 20% off annual subscriptions.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s when the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of summer.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Refer a friend