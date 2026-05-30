Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw's avatar
hw
5h

One note of perspective...life didn't end after the Black Plague, the fall of the Roman Empire (or previous/subsequent empire failures), nor after 2 world wars, the Great Depression or the Great Recession.

America will no longer be the sole superpower...we're moving into a multipolar world. This won't be a happy time for Americans, but it's not necessarily a net negative to the world.

Opportunities exist...new leaders will emerge...innovation may arise from unlikely countries.

I'm not discounting the grave suffering ahead, nor the likely financial crises...as global warming disasters, the implosion of the AI and crypto bubbles, the unknown consequences of the Iran war and Israel's insatiable bloodlust and imperial ambitions.

Rather, I'm noting that our current moment won't be properly understood until we have the perspective of a generation or two.

The world will continue...in what form, we don't yet know.

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JM Smith's avatar
JM Smith
2h

I am absolutely convinced America will not surrender an inch of its hegemony without first using nuclear weapons as a last resort. Sometimes things are unprecedented.

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