“Can it get any worse?” asked a young person.

“No,” I lied because it was their birthday. “Good things are just around the corner for you.”

Perhaps the truth would have been kinder, but that is for another time when it isn’t their birthday.

Not since the 1930s have the young been sized up by the wealthy as being more profitable to them as cannon fodder rather than ordinary workers.

Youth unemployment in 2026 is in double digits, much like it was in the 1930s. Ninety years ago, manufacturing was struggling to emerge from the Great Depression. Now, AI competes with humans for wages. AI soaks up entry-level jobs and even mid-skilled professions, the way an industrial fishing trawler scoops up marine life on the ocean floor, leaving a wasteland.

Neoliberalism’s solution has been to militarise and hyper-nationalise society.

Canada’s federal government is in the process of setting up a defence bank. It is being sold to the public as if it were a giant public infrastructure fund. However, it works as a taxpayers-supported fund to encourage private arms manufacturers to build weapons, both conventional and unconventional, in Canada. Canada’s Defence Bank is a blueprint to build a military-industrial complex in the spirit of the US’s military-industrial complex, the one Dwight Eisenhower warned correctly would subvert democracy.

In Britain, it’s no different. Defence spending is up whilst Labour, Tory and Reform politicians sabre rattle against Russia like modernday Colonel Blimps. Every week, there seems to be public opinion pieces that propose reintroducing conscription for the millions of young people who aren’t adequately employed.

There are similarities and differences between my father’s youth in 1938 and now. Today’s politicians echo history. They appease tyrants, build war machines and speak too often about patriotism. They manipulate a population’s desperation for work that pays a decent wage. The ordinary people are the same, too battered by declining living standards, they try to ignore any chorus that warns of looming war. Many prefer to bury their heads in nostalgia, wishful thinking, or the belief that hard work will save them from redundancy.

We are on a similar path to conflict as in 1938. Yet this time the West can’t be viewed as democracy’s saviour because neoliberalism made it one of its hangmen.

My father was sixteen in 1938. After years of poverty and instability, life was finally improving. He had a job, money in his pocket, and reasons to believe the future might be kinder than the past. Yet as Europe drifted towards war, ordinary people, ground down by years of economic calamity wanted to look the other way. They hoped for a political solution to a crisis that had gone beyond the point of no return. Our times have that same uncertainty.

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Chapter Twenty-Eight: The Coming Storm Announced on the Wireless

Excerpt from The Green & Pleasant Land

In 1938, Grosvenor promoted me to assistant shop manager, and for the first time in my life, things were looking up. I had money in my pocket and savings in the bank, albeit never anything more than a pound or two.

As a favour to Mum, I found work at Grosvenor’s for Bill. His main job was making mince in a bathtub above the shop. He liked working up there because he didn’t work well with others. On his own, Bill’s temper only exploded if the owner’s cat sneaked up the stairs and attempted to devour the mince he was making.

With his wages, Bill bought a used wireless that ran on a wet battery, which he lugged to a shop every few days for charging. After that, Bill spent any spare moment he had listening to football or cricket matches whilst puffing on shag cigarettes that clouded the parlour in blue smoke.

But sport took second place in September when Britain was gripped by the Munich Crisis. Chamberlain flew to Munich, desperate to prevent war as Hitler pressed his claim to the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia. After each BBC news bulletin from Munich during the Hitler-Chamberlain Summit, Bill grumbled and swore the way he did when Grosvenor’s cats got into his mince at the arcade.

“No good will come from this. Fritz is a right bastard. Harry, you’d best decide now which branch of the service you will be joining at 18 because Hitler will have his war with us, if not today, tomorrow.”

During the crisis, Bill put eight-year-old Matt into the Sea Cadets, so that when the time came, my brother would be ready to fight the Nazis. But when Chamberlain returned from Munich in late September, we learned there was to be no war, yet. The Prime Minister waved a scrap of paper and proclaimed, “Peace for our time,” to the newsreel cameramen. Bill and I heard the announcement on the wireless.

After the news brief, Bill blurted out, “We scraped out of that by the hair of our chinny, chin, chin. But a banging big bloody war is coming, lad.” His talk ended as abruptly as it began when my mother told us both to get off our arses and clean the fireplace grate. Life carried on as if peace might last forever — until 1939 arrived with the thud of a bailiff’s knock.

After the Munich Crisis ended with Britain appeasing Hitler, many people thought the danger had passed. The year trundled on, and Britain turned its back on Europe and its problems.

The last summer of the 1930s was long and lazy. I worked, chased girls, went to anti-fascist lectures, or loafed with mates in the city parks. I was sixteen, and had begun to free myself of a past that included extreme poverty, hunger, homelessness, the dissolution of my family from death and the Great Depression. Everything we had known and taken for granted disappeared at the end of that summer. The future became a dark landscape of battles, carnage and annihilation.

On September 1st, I was at work, preparing the food displays for the end-of-week customers. At eight o’clock, the store filled with customers who were generally servants for the well-to-do shopping for their masters’ lunch and tea.

They were a silent army of servants, hair wrapped in kerchiefs, hands tightly gripping mesh bags filled with victuals for their employers.

Neither the women nor I knew that earlier in the morning, the German army had launched an unyielding assault against Poland. While we prepared for our weekend, Stuka bombers tore apart Warsaw, whilst Nazi panzer divisions chewed up the Polish cavalry like it was me grinding meat into mince. It was not until late afternoon that news about the German assault seeped into Halifax and Grosvenor’s. The implications were still uncertain to us.

After work, I met up with my mates Roy, Doug, and Eric. We talked about the German invasion but dismissed it as more smoke and shite. We thought the blowhards in government would solve it as they had in the past, through endless talk and endless blather. I was more interested in hearing about a dance coming up the following week in Bradford.

It wasn’t until Sunday that the penny dropped for me about how devastating Hitler’s invasion of Poland would be for us in Britain and Europe. At home, Bill, Matt, Mum, and I huddled around the wireless. This time, even my mum stayed quiet as the Prime Minister explained that we were now at war. After years of state propaganda that Britain would always be at peace with Germany, it was like trying to wake someone from a deep, drugged sleep.

Moxon said, “We’re in the shit now, lad, we are in the shit.” Outside, I heard neighbours opening their doors as if the cold-water shock of war’s declaration drove them to be with their fellow citizens on the streets.

Within weeks, we were issued national identity cards, which tracked our residences and our movements. Barrage balloons obscured the horizon above, while below, at street level, sandbags as tall as hills were positioned around government offices. War had come, and young men were already volunteering for the services and being trained for combat and possible death.

As for my friends, Eric knew that being a tool-and-die maker, he was deemed essential to the war effort and wouldn’t be required to don a uniform. Eric tried his best not to upset any managers, as he preferred to remain at his lathe grinding the instruments of war for the Army, Navy, and RAF, rather than hold a gun.

Doug Butterworth wanted to join the army. But childhood rheumatic fever weakened his heart. Even the Home Guard didn’t want him. Roy, who was six feet four inches, insisted his only choice was the Cold Stream Guards.

When my friends asked me, I said I leaned towards the RAF. I couldn’t swim, which made a stint in the Navy seem to me a prescription for death. As for the army, my feet were flat.

However, I was adamant that I would not rush into the war; I would wait for it to come to me. “If I am drafted, I will go when told to, but if I am allowed to volunteer, I will take my sweet bloody time.”

I dreaded being pushed out to defend Britain, risking maiming or death. I wasn’t convinced that dying for a society where the few exploited the many was the best use of my existence. I remembered too many soldiers from the Great War who shared rooms with us in doss houses, who had been gassed or driven mad by the pounding of artillery for me to have any romantic notion of regimental life.

The Phoney War gave Halifax a carnival edge it had never known — blackouts, air raid drills, sandbags, and yet no bombs fell. By government decree, Grosvenor’s Grocers organised civilian air raid wardens to protect their warehouse against fire and destruction caused by explosives dropped from the sky. My employer recruited me to be one of Grosvenor’s air raid wardens. I was provided with a gas mask, a tin helmet, and buckets of sand to battle against the mighty Nazi Air Force.

The war progressed through its phoney stages while I managed the store, played fireman, and wooed girls at dances on Saturday nights.

I did my air raid warden duties three evenings per week at the company’s warehouse on the moors overlooking Halifax. I scanned the skies watching for the airborne armada that never came for Halifax. But when dawn came, I returned home for a short kip, before my shift started at the Arcade.

In 1940, my sister married an infantryman who thought the war would be like a brawl outside a pub. He went off to basic training while she remained at Low Moor, working at the mill. He would go to France and find himself at Dunkirk, where he waited for rescue while being relentlessly bombed from the air. When he eventually made it back, people who knew him said Charlie was never the same after what he saw at Dunkirk. “It buggered up his head.”

I thought a lot about shell-shocked Charlie and what happened to him after Dunkirk whilst I waited for the inevitable letter from the government calling me to do battle for the King and bloody country. In some dreamy moments, I viewed the war as an escape, a diversion from the world of my parents and ancestors. However, I watched the newsreels and heard the gossip on the street; this war was a deadly business that wanted to leave millions upon millions either dead or broken up.

Did I want to fight and possibly die? Did I want to sacrifice my life for a country that had made millions destitute in the 1930s and destroyed my family?

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An SOS

It’s an SOS as there is one day left to make the last bits of my rent. My situation for June’s rent has become precarious. It’s a few hundred Cad, never but but always out of my reach without your loyalty You have certainly kept both my father’s legacy going and the wolf from my door. And, I can’t thank you enough for that.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. Shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for consideration. It already has a small, boutique publisher willing to print it, but to maintain his legacy, the largest reach is preferable.

I’m offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. Ten new subscribers will cover much of my rent. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021. It’s an SOS but only tip or subscribe if you can. It’s economic nightmare out there for too many of us. Take care, John

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