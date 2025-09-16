Now that it is over, the journey into fascism took less time than I expected when the West set out on this political path, twenty years ago. I am not exactly sure when we arrived in the land of black shirts and intolerance. But it doesn’t matter because we are here now. Don’t believe me. Just look at how America and its allies are being mourned policed by the Right over whether citizens are showing sufficient adoration for the murdered fascist Charlie Kirk.

To return to what was once our society requires remembering the true history of ordinary people who fought and won against authoritarianism.

The problem is the truth of our history becomes less reliable. Donald Trump, political leadership in the West, the corporate news media, authoritarian billionaires, and genocide enablers have built a bodyguard of lies around the past.

At least since 2020, social media platforms, the corporate news media, neoliberal politicians, and even our peer groups have fed us more than our fair share of status quo propaganda. We were stuffed with excuses for why catastrophic events caused by inaction on the COVID pandemic and Israel’s genocide were not cause for panic or protest. We’ve been like geese force-fed to bursting, then slaughtered for foie gras. But instead of pouring grain down our gullets, it’s lies, slanders, and denial.

Everywhere in the West, fascism is now entrenched. It’s the dominant political ethos because every politician and business leader fears offending Dear Leader Trump and having their economy tariffed to extinction. Across the Atlantic, Europe is no better. The EU openly embraces xenophobia and right-wing rhetoric to clamp down on dissent. Keir Starmer’s Labour Government in the UK arrests, harasses, and vilifies those who protest against the genocide in Gaza. They show no tolerance for those who want to end Israel’s horrendous crimes against humanity. Yet Labour is tolerant, accepting, and in agreement with Farage on matters of immigration, crime, and making the economy work solely for the benefit of the 1%.

Giorgia Meloni openly governs Italy with the heirs of Mussolini. Viktor Orbán has turned Hungary into a one-party state while still sitting comfortably inside the European Union. These are not anomalies. They are signs that authoritarianism is the new common language of power.

We have lived through too much history in so little time. It has spooked us. We are experiencing the same fear, apprehension, and resentment our ancestors felt just before revolution or repression knocked on their doorstep. The times have changed to something darker and less understandable. It scares me, and I am sure it scares you too. We don’t know how the cards will turn out for us, our families, our friends, or our society. We should gird ourselves for show trials against us and our comrades because that will happen long before war crimes trials for the perpetrators of genocide against Palestinians.

Politically, economically, and socially, the West has reached an impasse. We can’t go forward, and we can’t go back. And yet, history tells us that when systems reach an impasse, ordinary people can break the deadlock. But what are we to do then? We must stop living under the false hope that our current political system can fix the mess it created. It’s like pining for love from a person who detests you. We can’t go on hoping that the entitled will be the leopards that change their spots. It’s not going to happen because people who have enormous wealth want to preserve their massive wealth and make it grow eternally.

We must stop believing that if we don’t pay attention to politics, it won’t pay attention to us. It is our choice to allow politics to enchain us or liberate us. But that can only happen if we engage in politics. And we must do more than engage in politics. We must come to terms with the fact that the good times for our consumer society are over. Our consumer habits are harming the planet.

We live during a moment in history where modern-day Robber Barons ensure everything and everyone has their price. Journalism, social media, energy, food production, telecommunication, and transportation are owned by the few. Yet they are needed by the many. We pretend to ourselves that ordinary people, through voting, decide how democracy works — but that fiction only suits the interests of the entitled classes. So before we can win back what is ours, we must begin to establish some truths. Otherwise, the left will be a dog forever chasing its tail. Wealth and entitlement aren’t our allies. Society is broken, and incrementalism can’t fix it.

We must organise like modern-day Communards from 1842. We must be like Tom Joad, and when we see an ordinary worker being abused by a corporate boss, we must stand with them. We must make saving the environment a priority, similar to saving a loved one's life. We must fight against those who deny COVID-19 as a serious threat to public health. We can no longer permit people to be entitled to their ignorance because it leads to the deaths of the vulnerable.

We live in an age where darkness comes at noon. It's an extraordinarily uneven, cruel, and evil time that we inhabit. None of us asked to be born in what feels like the last days of the Roman Empire. But at least we know a dark age awaits us unless we fight hard to build a sustainable tomorrow through socialist politics.

Thanks for reading and supporting my Substack.

I still need to ask for tips or new subscribers to cover essentials like food and prescription medicine. August and September are always lean months, but things should stabilise soon.

On brighter news: The Green & Pleasant Land, after 18 months of work, is now complete in beta format and will go to a publisher this month. My father's story, and that of his working-class generation, must be remembered if we are to resist today's fascists.

If you can, please consider a paid subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted to your currency). I’ve reduced the yearly price by 20% to make it easier, and a yearly subscription alone covers much of my essential expenses. There’s also a tip jar for anyone who feels inclined.

