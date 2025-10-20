Every day, I am drawn to the photograph resting on the cabinet above the television.

In it, my mother stands by a fountain in Caracas, Venezuela. It is winter 1982, and she is on vacation with my father. Mum is 53, and her relaxed look reflects joy and gratitude for the chance to travel.

Later that day, a young man on a motorcycle robs her, tearing the necklace from her neck. Afterward, the police asked my parents to identify the thief among their “usual suspects.” They refused because, as my Mum said, “Venezuela is controlled by the right wing, and I don’t trust the motives of the police who work for fascists.”

Mum knew a thing or two about fascism because the photos I have of her early life are from Weimar Germany and then her youthful years under Nazism. Like us now, Mum’s childhood and teen years were lived under the curse of “interesting times.”

Today would have been my mother’s 97th birthday had she not died from cancer in 1999.

Mum’s early life was marked by totalitarianism and misogyny. At another time, and if she had come from a background other than bohemian/working class, my mother’s many talents would have been nurtured and appreciated.

My Mum was born in Hamburg on October 20, 1928. While she suckled her mother’s breast, Germany’s democracy was dying from a politics metastasised by Nazism. Had she lived until now, Mum would have recognised 2025 for what it is — authoritarianism’s vestibule. It would have sickened but not surprised her how the most privileged in today’s society destroyed democracy and the social welfare state to enrich themselves.

The start of my mother’s life was like a Kurt Weill song: filled with communists, spivs, and national socialists lurking in the shadows. She was the bastard child of a working-class gadfly torn between womanising and socialism.

Her mother managed a hotel known for its cheap rooms, affordable grub, and prostitutes free of venereal disease in Hamburg’s Reeperbahn district.

The stability my mother never knew as a child vanished before she could even form memories.

In 1929, Wall Street crashed and ushered in the Great Depression. By 1930, millions of Germans were out of work and on the breadline. In 1932, the Nazis became the largest party in Germany’s Reichstag. Finally, in 1933, Hitler became Chancellor, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The economic and political instability of the times necessitated that my grandmother become the mistress of a man who could provide physical and monetary safety during an era of extremism. As my mother said in later life about my grandmother’s lover/provider, “He wasn’t the best sort, but there could have been worse.”

Uncle Henry, as he was known to my mother, was an overweight, opportunistic importer of tobacco products. On weekdays, Henry deserted his wife and lived with my grandmother in an apartment he rented for her — located in a leafy suburb of Hamburg near its airport. On weekends, he returned to his wife and five children, who lived in a small town north of the city.

To Henry, this division of affection and time was a perfect arrangement, except he had one inconvenience — my mother. It’s not that he disliked my Mum, just her presence in his life. “I was a talkative, inquisitive child wrapped around my mother’s apron strings. I disturbed his lovemaking to my mother and his business scheming.”

Henry was good at schemes. He convinced an importer of board games, who also happened to be a communist, to sell a controlling interest in his company. It was a ruse to protect him against the Nazis. (In Uncle Henry’s favour, he did keep his word, and the man survived Hitler.)

Henry had my mother disappear from his affair with my grandmother. He arranged that she live as a foster child with a working-class family who were a bit short of cash.

There, when she was four, my mother witnessed Nazi Storm Troopers shoot dead communists on the rooftops surrounding her foster parents’ apartment in Hamburg’s Altona district. That day was known as Bloody Sunday to Germany’s socialists.

As Mum grew older, Hitler’s Nazism and antisemitism consumed Germany in irrational hate. Being a bastard child of a trade union activist who didn’t live with either parent but in a privately arranged foster home raised eyebrows among Nazi government officials.

Investigations were started into her racial background as well as the politics of her parents and her foster parents.

At the time, these investigations terrified my Mum enough that she asked a friend if things went bad, “Would she hide her?” The friend said in no uncertain terms she would denounce her should it be discovered she was a Jew. The investigation turned up nothing, but still, the Nazis wanted to remove my mother from her foster parents’ home to be placed in the care of a more politically radicalised family. Fortunately, Uncle Henry had either enough pull or money to make it all go away.

During her teenage years, my Mum didn’t dissent like Sophie Scholl — that takes extraordinary courage. However, she tried not to conform to the norms. She spoke out of turn and questioned the war as much as possible. She was a problem teenager, even for her foster parents, who couldn’t handle her Hedda Gabler outbursts or her “dramatic” suicide attempt.

My grandmother’s lover had my Mum exiled for a time on a farm. There, the farmer and Nazi Party member sexually assaulted her when my mother was thirteen.

After the rape, my mother was chucked out for insubordination and indentured to a Nazi family in Cologne. But a dropped bomb from an air raid quickly ended her tenure there, as it caused third-degree burns on her back that required a stay in hospital.

It was in that hospital my Mum fully grasped the true horror of the war being fought all around her because her roommate was a five-year-old boy whose legs were crushed when he was buried in rubble from an air raid that levelled his apartment.

He called my mother “Edelweiss,” and then one day said to her, “I can’t feel my legs,” before dying painfully from gangrene.

I was twenty and too wet behind the ears when my Mum told me this story about her experiences in a hospital during wartime. When she was alive, I was more concerned with making sense of who I was to comprehend how complex my mother was as an individual.

Mum was an iceberg of secrets that were shared with no one.

Early in my parents’ marriage, she left my father and returned to Germany in 1949. It was not the life she wanted, nor the life my dad had sold her before they wed. In Germany, she went on a wild scramble through its war-ruined cityscapes in search of her father, who had disappeared in Berlin in April 1945.

She didn’t find her father. But she encountered something else that clandestinely creased her heart for the rest of her life. Mum fell in love with an Iranian who was a doctoral student at a German university.

I don’t know how or why her affair with the Iranian ended — it just did. When it was over, Mum returned to live with my father. They were married for 51 years. By all accounts, my parents’ marriage and relationship were fulfilling and loving. It was everything my father ever wanted — but for my mother, probably not.

On her deathbed, my Mum said something to me which at the time I believed was about my long-term relationship with a Russian that had just ended the month before, when she returned to Moscow vowing never to return.

“You will always wonder what became of them. You will always wonder if they are happy, healthy, and loved. Wish them happiness, because that is what you do if you truly love someone.”

At the time, I thought she was talking about me. Now, I am sure it was her lover from long ago — and the different path she didn’t take.

On the day death rudely evicted my mother from her body, I remember wondering: how was it possible so much wonder, joy, beauty, ordinariness, and imperfection could just vanish?

Twenty-six years later, I still don’t know. But as I stare up at her picture above the television set, I do know our journeys matter more than our arrivals.

Happy Birthday, Mummy.

Take care,

John

