My apartment building’s laundry room has been out of commission for ten days now.

No one, including the building manager, knows when it will be working again. So the tenants wait, grumble and learn to live with another inconvenience that comes from renting during a housing crisis.

Some, like me, hand-wash our clothing in the bathtub as if it were an extended camping trip in the wilderness. Others travel to a laundromat on the other side of town to do their laundry there.

Once, the West triumphantly joked that nothing got done, fixed or changed in the Soviet Union. For its citizens, we were told, it was one dreary day after another.

End-stage neoliberalism in 2026 seems to fit that description better than 1985 Moscow.

When a nation is governed for the benefit of oligarchs and giant corporations, democracy’s social contract is split asunder.

We are ledger items in a book of profit and losses tallied by the wealthiest in society. When it comes to high prices at the pump or at the grocery store, we are told to suck it up. It’s only temporary, but since the bank crash 16 years ago, it has grown increasingly worse. Now insolvencies are at the same level as they were in 2009.

Like North Korean school children are taught a specific dogma, the West does something similar with capitalism. Society is indoctrinated with one belief: markets under capitalism are free. Supply and demand determine whether we are rich, middle class, workers or the downtrodden. There is an alleged meritocracy to capitalism that doesn’t withstand honest scrutiny.

Capitalism, especially neoliberalism, is built upon speculation, closed markets, cartels, inherited wealth, exploitation of the natural resources of developing nations or indigenous lands and governments using taxpayers’ money to subsidise military industries. When the West’s adversaries in Russia do this, it is called corruption. But when we do it, we call it the “free market.”

It’s exhausting living in a lie. Many of us are being ground down between the millstones of being overworked and underpaid. The cost of living crisis, the cost of food, rent and Donald Trump’s tariff wars and hot wars have turned our era into the Age of Exhaustion.

There is no time to catch our breath.

It’s not scientific, but the number of times I hear couples fighting behind their doors in my apartment building has increased. Money is tight, space is small, which are the ingredients for family disintegration. It happened to my dad’s family and millions of others in the 1930s.

The angst of trying to maintain love, family relationships or friendships during times of economic collapse is the curse of our time. Few succeed because, as the German proverb foretells, “When poverty comes in at the door, love flies out of the window.”

Governments, the news media, and economists knew, for at least 10 years, that affordable housing was in crisis. But nothing was done to fix it because to make housing affordable, either wages must rise or prices must decrease. But what was done?

The landlord class was weaponised with affordable credit to purchase and outbid normal homeowners. Giant condo complexes built for the speculators who bet that shoebox-size apartments could be short term Airbnb’s to earn them enormous profits now sit orphaned of tenants, stealing sunlight from streets below.

For the great majority, becoming middle class is no longer attainable and even today’s children of middle class parents risk slipping down the economic ladder. Neoliberalism entrenched a new aristocracy that lords it over the rest of us as if they belonged to the court of Louis XVI.

I have rubbed shoulders and broken bread with enough rich people to know they lack self-awareness of how their entitlements came to them.

It’s why the majority of them think it’s envy rather than outrage at the injustice of their princely lives that creates animosity against them.

One in four Canadians, including me, now lives in food-insecure households. Food banks, because they ran out of food donations, now ration clients. The bottom half of the population is paying upwards of 70% of their income to rent and food.

This is how democracy died in the West.

It met its end from austerity for the many and decadence for the few. Democracy didn’t die because ordinary people are naturally drawn to fascism. It died once the news and entertainment media came under the ownership of the wealthiest among us.

The status quo was preserved through soft propaganda and when economic conditions worsened across society and could no longer be concealed, hate and conspiracy theories were employed to divide citizen against citizen.

Overworked and underpaid citizens are denied the leisure to examine their lives and build better societies.

Democracy never survives an affordability crisis when governments sell off state assets to hedge funds. What comes next will be dreadful, perhaps even unimaginable because it hasn’t been experienced for generations and never under conditions where the governing class can surveil every citizen 24/7.

Wishful thinking never got anyone into a lifeboat of a sinking ship.

Tip/Rent Jar

For me, rent day approaches like the headlights from a truck with an unsteady load on its trailer. It leaves me stuck in the middle of the road, transfixed by it, or perhaps I am too tired to react this time and jump out of its way.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. This month alone, I lost three annual subscribers for that reason. But we plod on.

Next week, I hope, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my father’s old publisher for consideration. A small independent publisher has already expressed interest in bringing it into print, which is heartening. But for my father’s legacy—and for the book itself—it makes sense to try first for the widest possible readership.

Annual subscriptions are 40% off. Seven new subscribers should put me over the top for June. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021: $3.50 a month or $30 a year.

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