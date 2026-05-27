Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
10h

Great analysis John. I recall a saying attributed to Russian workers back in the 1970s and 1980s: “they pretend to pay us and we pretend to work”. That’s why the establishment wants AI, so no pay and no workers grumbling. It’s a different form of fascism but eventually, despite 24/7 surveillance, the revolution has to come.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JM Smith and others
Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
9h

The only reason I live in that apartment building your describing is I won't sign a 30 year debt pledge for a $million dollar box that will need to be rebuilt over the life of the mortgage and Larry Rat Fink will instruct his insurance arm to 5x my home owners insurance, own nothing be miserable remember

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture