I wanted to write a full essay today, but I just don’t have the energy. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll have a clearer head, though that depends on making April’s rent. I hope raising $300 CAD before rent is due doesn’t become my bridge too far. At least my land lord doesn’t direct debit my rent, which buys me a few more hours of flexibility.

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All of us are living paycheque to paycheque in this rentier economy of diminishing returns. A friend who lives in the southwestern part of Ontario tells me that, in the evenings, shopping mall parking lots fill up with people who still have cars but no homes. They sleep there, then in the morning go to work to earn wages that don’t cover basic living costs. Outside of COVID—when I let a homeless person sleep in my car to keep warm—I haven’t witnessed people living in their cars. But it will come, because fewer and fewer people can make ends meet.

Another person I know believes all is alright with the world because all is, more or less, alright with him—his health is good, his bank balance is flush. From where he stands, the system is working and democracy is sound. His attitude reminds me how neoliberalism has appealed to a kind of everyday narcissism. It’s also a default setting for those with assets, who can’t contemplate how quickly their good fortune could disappear, so they project a kind of banal self-confidence. When I hear them talk, I think of how J. G. Ballard described the British upper middle class in Empire of the Sun, after Imperial Japan occupied Singapore. It was a world of disbelief and horror. I have a feeling that, under different circumstances, many of today’s upper middle class would be in for a similar shock. Or maybe not—if Nazi-occupied France is anything to go by, the upper middle class can be quick to collaborate.

Over the past fifteen years, neoliberal democracies have scaled back welfare protections, hardened their treatment of refugees, poured more money into the arms industry, and expanded the surveillance state.

I’ve come to the conclusion that first-past-the-post electoral politics is incapable of addressing the systemic economic injustices that have metastasised across the system. It is too compromised to fix; the body politic decays under its own corruption.

You can’t vote your way out of hell. Thinking that an election under neoliberalism can remedy what we are experiencing now is absurd because the 1% own every lever of government from the news media to the lobbying class. To think this is fixable is as absurd as when Germans believed Adolf Hitler had their best interests at heart.

The problem is those who own extreme wealth. Anyone who has spent time around the wealthy will have noticed a simple truth: our interests are not the same as theirs.

Unless neoliberalism is eliminated and fascism defeated, we are wounded wildebeest waiting for a lion pride to finish us off.

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As always, thank you for reading this far and for supporting me here on Substack.

I apologise—but April 1st is tomorrow, and I find myself in the usual end-of-month bind. This is an SOS: I am $300 CAD short on rent. Like so many others, I can do without a lot. But I cannot survive losing my housing.

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