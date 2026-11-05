Much of our working-class history has been erased by neoliberalism. It was done to make ordinary people more compliant with the everyday exploitation of the 1%.

When my dad died in November 2018, he was working on a book titled The Green and Pleasant Land.

It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory and the birth of the Welfare State he believed in so fiercely. Considering how far down the neoliberal rabbit hole society has fallen, his story about life before the Welfare State needs to be heard.

The manuscript is now being sent out to publishers and will hopefully be available in 2027, if a commissioning editor greenlights it.

As it is 5 November, this passage from that book is fitting. It describes how Bonfire Night, in 1931 brought respite to a people hard done by capitalism.

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Bradford, 1931

In the late autumn of 1931, the sun above Bradford hid behind a curtain of soot-stained clouds. Coal was scarce, and damp crept into our doss with heavy footsteps. My boots had holes in their soles, and the days, skint of sunlight, were overcast and wet.

At the start of November, I, with other kids, began hunting for scraps of wood for Guy Fawkes Night. In marauding gangs, we invaded derelict buildings that were shuttered because of the economic catastrophe. Inside, we scavenged for items to burn for Bonfire Night: wood, discarded crates, anything we could salvage for our pyres. If we were lucky, we found old factory pulley ropes greased with oil.

We took these ropes out onto the narrow cobbled streets. With matches from a box, with an illustration of Captain Webb, the first man to swim the English Channel, we lit their ends until they smouldered and glowed bright red in the night air.

We sang childish rhymes about monkeys shitting limes as if they were incantations to the gods of fire. Intoxicated by the ecstasy of play, we spun the hemp tapers around in the air until the frayed bits sparked against the desolate blackness of our poverty-strewn existences.

Then, on 5 November, we stacked the wood we had marauded from abandoned factories and built pyres that, when nightfall came, we set ablaze. That evening, there was no parkin to nibble on. But my sister Alberta had nicked sugar cubes from someone in the doss and handed me some. I put one in my mouth and sucked it while I watched the flames dance. The bonfire’s heat made me feel warm for the first time since summer.

But the inferno and sense of revelry didn’t last long, an hour maybe. Then the pyre began to collapse into itself, and the flames died down; the slum grew dark again. Alberta and I walked back to the doss and to our family’s rented room. In my trouser pocket I kept the last sugar cube that I would put in my mouth before bed. I would suck on it in the darkness while the noises from the doss, the farting, the yelling from other rooms, the snoring of my mother, rocked me into sleep.

Halifax, 1948

In his book Life On The Never, Never, Harry is living in Halifax with his German war bride. In this excerpt, Harry describes Bonfire Night, but from an adult’s perspective that is hopeful but also anxious.

When November arrived, the temperature fell; the sun went into exile, and rain dropped like shrapnel from a coal-black sky onto Halifax’s cobbled streets. My good spirits began to wane from the lack of light.

When I was done my workday, I crossed through the factory gates with a hundred other employees. Everyone was dressed the same: a workman’s jacket, cap, and scarf. Around us, the smell of tobacco stuck like treacle to the outside air as workers sparked up a cigarette and exhaled dirty smoke. Few of us spoke, so the only sound was from the weary crush of our boots against the stone pavement.

By the time we reached the end of the roadway, the stream of workers divided and subdivided as each rushed to catch a bus home. No one looked back at the looming brick monolith where we toiled for our nine-hour shift.

When Bonfire Night arrived, on the fifth, Friede didn’t understand its significance.

“It looks like they want to burn down the neighbourhood,” Friede remarked.

“This is all in good fun — a way for the young ones to blow off steam.”

“It is a strange festivity,” Friede concluded.

I laughed and said, “It’s sticking two fingers up at the winter to come. I know it might be the beer in people’s bellies that gives their cheeks a rosy hue, but at least for this brief moment, they feel like they belong to a community. Better still, they can toss all their anger towards their bosses, the government, onto the fire and say, ‘Cheerio.’”

A couple of days after the fiery celebration, I could tell winter was close. I smelt it in the outside air. I saw it in the pessimistic expressions of people on the street. It was everywhere except on the advertisements covering the sides of the local buses. The cold gloom was at our border, while hope, joy, and optimism readied themselves for hibernation.

We could do nothing to prevent the frost, the inhospitable temperatures, or the sunless days, but bundle up in our winter coats, light a cigarette, take refuge in a cinema, and watch the latest flick from America. If we felt sufficiently flush or down in the dumps, we found a pub where we could keep warm in the company of fellow lost souls.

As the nights grew longer and more desolate in Halifax, Friede’s letters home grew more desperate and frequent.

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Thanks for reading and supporting Harry’s Last Stand.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now done and ready to find its audience.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted automatically to your currency).

Or, if you prefer, there is a tip jar.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith — a voice that still matters in this era of forgetfulness.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat — rowing together through a cost-of-living crisis sea.

Take care,

John

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