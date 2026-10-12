Under First Past the Post, Britain’s Green Party will never form government. It may, however, hold the balance of power in a future hung parliament. But that is for tomorrow. For today, what upsets neoliberalism is the Greens’ defiance of the economic and geopolitical status quo. Mainstream political parties, even those on the fringes of power, aren’t supposed to act like Thomas Becket and effectively meddle in how things have always been done. It is why the corporate news media and the pundit class who earn their crust on it are out to destroy the credibility of Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party.

The Greens were becoming too popular; they trounced Labour in May’s local elections because Labour was just as austerity-prone as the Tories. Polanski was winning the economic arguments that neoliberalism, whether in Tory or Labour hands, impoverished the many and enriched the few.

The last straw for them was when the Green membership at the party’s recent conference accepted a motion that Zionism is racism. The establishment’s jaws dropped when Polanski didn’t denounce it or distance himself from it. Newspaper editorials, radio and television commentators all claimed it was antisemitism. Of course, it isn’t, but rather a denunciation of a supremacist ideology driving Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians. The motion is also an indictment of the British state, which abets this crime against humanity and is a solid ally of Israel.

A political party that espouses the position that Zionism is racism opens up for scrutiny every other can of worms that keeps the entitled classes in power and exploiting us. Simply put, Zionism was never benign and was always the ethos for colonisation of a land already inhabited by people. But now that it is the lynchpin to American hegemony, it’s an existential malevolence.

I have seen this all before, and you have too, when those with better houses, nicer holidays and less debt than us destroyed a socialist Labour Party after Corbyn became its leader in 2015. First, Corbyn was painted as a communist, a hater of entrepreneurs, and when that didn’t stick, he became a supporter of terrorism and a proponent of antisemitism.

I was naive then to believe that people who were instrumental in promoting my father to the public were smarter than to denounce Corbyn as an enemy of humanity both in private and in public.

In February 2019, I returned to London for my father’s public memorial. A day before the event, I had a beer with some of them and was, to my shame, quietly disgusted by what was either a cynical joining in a witch hunt or an act of rank stupidity. These people said they were outraged that Corbyn would be speaking at my father’s memorial because “Jeremy was a man of such hate.” It was absurd and infuriating because, in so many ways, Jeremy Corbyn epitomised what my dad wanted for Britain. A country where everyone was treated with dignity and led a purposeful, fruitful life. Zack Polanski in 2026 wants something similar, and that is why he is getting the same treatment.

At a pub after my father’s memorial, some journalists had a go at Corbyn; I said they were wrong. But my defence of Corbyn was tepid and life moved on. More than seven years later, things are worse because there is an endless supply of Kool-Aid for those who want to drink it. It has always been about destroying something more than Corbyn: hope for a society where everyone has purpose, where their lives are free of poverty, homelessness and needless suffering.

The plot to remove Zack Polanski as Green Party leader has all the hallmarks of Corbyn’s downfall. Will it end differently? I don’t know. However, I do know that Polanski and the Greens are braver than Corbyn’s Labour. It never had the courage to denounce Zionism and call it racism.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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