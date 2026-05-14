I’ve never been convinced, like Tolstoy, that unhappy families come to their misery through unique paths.

My father’s family history during the 1930s tells a familiar tale of how, when the money’s gone, love, respect, and kindness are next to flee a relationship.

What was true during the Great Depression is also true today.

It makes sense because, whether consciously or subconsciously, we all know our time is finite. And if that time is spent without hope of material change, people become selfish, desperate, fearful, and unreasonable.

Below is another chapter from Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green & Pleasant Land. I think I will be ready this month to send it on its way to the publishers.

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Chapter Six: The Navvy

It wasn’t ambition or her nature that set Mum on a course to abandon Dad. It was the times we lived in.

To survive, Mum stepped out of character and broke societal norms and working-class conventions. She wasn’t alone, because millions were now down and out.

“Dog eat dog” were the words we lived by.

Our doss was filled with inhabitants who had done their fair share of taking chunks of flesh out of others to survive, but also had teeth marks bitten into their own character.

Everyone in there—senior citizens, legless and armless WW1 veterans, itinerant workers, and us—was holding on by their fingernails to keeping housed and fed.

Self-preservation was what kept the residents of our slum going from morning to night. Hunger, fear of greater poverty to come, and terror of the workhouse gnawed at the bonds that held us together.

There was a stench to everybody who lived there, including me.

We all smelled of sweat, misery, and hopelessness.

In the winter of 1930, Mum knew our Dad was dead weight. His work injury left him unemployable and made him a liability to our ability to weather the economic storms ahead.

My mother believed Dad would drown us all if he was not jettisoned from our lives. In that era, my mother’s only hope of ensuring her children didn’t starve was to find another man capable of earning his scratch.

The problem was Mum was as bad at picking men as my uncle was at picking winning horses.

It was rotten luck that my mother crashed into the orbit of a handsome, quick-talking Irish navvy named O’Sullivan when he arrived as a lodger in our new residence.

Maybe if he had chosen another place to kip, my father’s fate would have been kinder than what happened to him within a year of O’Sullivan meeting Mum.

O’Sullivan worked on road construction in Bradford and wooed Mum into his bed with compliments, jokes, and flirtation.

But his cruellest form of seduction was promising Mum a better tomorrow.

O’Sullivan carried himself like a soldier and was sure of himself. The economic crash hadn’t stolen his sense of self-worth.

Confidence was an aphrodisiac for Mum, who had lost hers after too many midnight flits.

O’Sullivan made Mum smile and laugh, and despite my young age, I knew she liked him more than she should.

Sometimes, she didn’t come back to sleep in our room at night, and there were whispers from other lodgers about the sin of fornication.

For Mum, O’Sullivan’s attentions were like a life preserver thrown to a drowning person.

She reciprocated his affections and longed to be with him.

She resented the time spent in my father’s company and became more acerbic and crueller towards him.

Nightly, under the spluttering glow of our one gas light, bolted onto a greasy wall, Mum cursed Dad for leading her into a life of harsh poverty.

Dad did not fight back but instead apologised for his age, infirmities, and the things that were not his fault.

Dad’s apology was not enough for my mother.

She resented my father because she was the one who begged.

She was the one who weekly pawned her wedding ring to ensure Alberta and I ate something for our tea most nights.

Mum was the one who went to charity shops and pleaded for clothing for me and Alberta.

Mum was the one who obtained for me the worn corduroy trousers that were stained with the piss of their former owner at the St Vincent de Paul mission.

“I am the one who eats the shit for thee.”

That was Mum’s response if anyone dared to question any of her decisions that affected our family.

Falling in love with O’Sullivan allowed my mother to escape the harsh reality of the world we lived in.

But it was more fantasy than fact.

My mother deluded herself into believing a new life could be at hand for her and her kids with this attractive young workman who promised her a life of plenty down south.

She ignored the reality that she was already married to my father, who, although disabled, was very much alive.

In the 1930s, working-class women rarely obtained a divorce because of the cost and moral hypocrisy of that era.

Facts, however, didn’t stop my mum, and she did all that she could to make herself more than a fling to O’Sullivan.

Although she went about it most peculiarly, because her Irish lover didn’t seem, to my childish eyes, to be a man of any faith save that of self-preservation and taking, damn the consequences, what he could from others.

It got into Mum’s head that if her children were of the religion of her lover, it might be easier to pass us all off as a family unit.

My mother plotted how to abandon Dad so that she, Alberta, and I could live with O’Sullivan outside Yorkshire.

To aid in this fiction, my mother had me and my sister converted to Catholicism whilst she, a sinner, stayed far away from any confessional.

Yet it was not just lust that drove my mum to embrace the Church of Rome.

Mum had heard that the Catholic Church in Bradford provided better food parcels than the Church of England.

I remember my first day at that Catholic school and being terrified by the priests, whose faces were whisky-red from too many nights of cards and cigarettes.

I soon learned it was not the priests you should fear, but the nuns who taught me my catechism.

Sister Christine was the nun I feared more than anyone else during my time at Catholic school.

She seemed charged by God himself to deliver His wrath against me.

Sister Christine was a dour, unhappy character who took no joy in beauty or children.

One day at school, the Sister instructed our class to draw an apple that sat on a table.

Like a creeping Jesus, the Sister moved around the room on rubber-soled shoes to inspect the drawing prowess of each student as if she were a judge at an art competition.

When Sister Christine came to inspect my drawing of the apple, she was not pleased.

The nun said with disgust that it was sloppy and an insult to her and God.

Not satisfied with verbal barbs, the Sister, so outraged by my drawing, struck me with a strap across my forehead.

The strength and ferocity of the blow made me black out for a moment.

When I came to, I wept in pain, fear, and humiliation.

When I returned from school, Mum noticed the bruised welt on my forehead.

She asked how it happened, and I told her the mark was from Sister Christine hitting me.

It outraged Mum that a stranger dared to physically punish a child of hers.

The following morning, Mum took me to school and exacted retribution on Sister Christine.

“I hear you’ve been disciplining our Harry for not meeting your fancy apple approval.”

Sister Christine obfuscated and claimed I had been acting out in class.

“Sister, mark my words, touch my boy again; I will beat you black and blue with my very hands.”

Upon leaving, my mother said to the nun, whose mouth was agape in surprise and fear:

“Justice is mine, sayeth the Lord.”

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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