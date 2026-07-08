We are living through a different kind of war than my father’s generation did from 1939 to 1945. But we are in a war. It is a vast political and military conflict that, in the West, pits ordinary citizens against increasingly authoritarian states governed for the benefit of oligarchs.

Around us, our governments wage war against Russia using Ukrainians as cannon fodder. Cuba lives under an American siege that threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of Cubans. We are at war with Iran in a conflict that has the potential to destroy the world’s economy, throwing the West into a Great Depression. In the Levant, our governments engage in a genocide against Palestinians that has made us not much different from the Nazis.

There are few parallels in history to what is happening to us now. No other era has subjected its citizens to surveillance that is so ubiquitous and malevolent.

Yet in my father’s last work, The Green & Pleasant Land, there are connections to our present world that make it relevant. The working class felt disconnected from the economy, and politics had betrayed them. Some went the way of fascism, but many others turned towards socialism, seeking ways to break the old order and build a new one. The chapter below is less about my father’s wartime experiences in 1944 than about his growing understanding of those experiences and how they shaped the society he wanted to help build after the war.

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Chapter Thirty-Seven: 1944 — Pundit Beacons and Buzz Bombs

Hurry up and bloody wait was what I thought about the winter of 1944. My unit was supposed to receive its baptism of fire in the Italian theatre of war following the American landings, supported by British forces, at Anzio Beach. But the offensive stalled, and RAF mobile signals units were stood down. So instead of being shot at, I watched newsreels and wondered if my mate Roy was part of the invasion and fighting his way to Rome, thirty-seven miles north of the beachhead. I hoped Roy would make it home in one piece and yet was relieved it wasn’t me doing the fighting.

The RAF, uncertain where to assign my unit, seconded me to a rescue ground crew responsible for fighting fires caused by bomber crash landings after missions over Germany.

I worked on a water bowser with an experienced driver and a sergeant, who once ruefully remarked that he had seen more crash landings and mangled Bomber Command crews in the first quarter of 1944 than during his entire service in the RAF.

On my first outing with the rescue crew, my stomach tightened when the Drem lights were lit and the Pundit beacons flashed red to guide the bombers safely to the ground. Air Traffic Control radioed our sergeant to warn that some aircraft were in danger of crashing, and we were ordered to stand ready to fight any fires that might occur upon landing.

In the dark sky above, a faint drone of propellers reached my ears, gradually swelling to a deafening roar as each Lancaster approached the runway. Many landed without incident, untouched by flak or Messerschmitt machine-gun fire; others limped in on one engine or glided with gaping holes in their undercarriage from anti-aircraft fire.

The last aircraft that night belly-flopped onto the runway, its fuselage and one wing breaking apart upon grazing the ground. The snap was as sudden as a wishbone cracking between two hands at a dinner table.

An ambulance raced to the crash site, and we followed in the bowser. There was no fire, as the bomber was nearly empty of fuel upon return. The medics scrambled through the opening in the Lancaster’s aft section, where only hours earlier the tail gunner had fired at Nazi fighter planes before being killed by a Messerschmitt’s machine-gun burst.

That night, screams rang out for every emotion: terror, pain, relief, pandemonium. Each night on the rescue crew was much the same. Boys sent to war over Germany, departing in the darkness of tea time, returned after midnight—unhurt, wounded, or dead—in bombers shattered by anti-aircraft fire or fighter attacks.

At the end of that night shift, my hands filthy with grime from a crash site, shook as I lit a cigarette far away from the carnage around the runways.

Amid the chaos of fires and crashing bombers, moments of normalcy were rare. A cuppa tea served by a WAAF felt like a pause in the storm. You could catch your breath then and remember peacetime by bantering with the women pouring the tea.

One of them I took a fancy to was Claire.

She was posh, from a class that owned their homes and sent their children to university rather than the coalface. The war, however, created opportunities and broke down some boundaries, if only temporarily.

One night, after I helped douse a fire, Claire served me my tea. I told her a joke I had memorised from a Marx Brothers movie, and she broke into laughter.

In the days that followed, we began to run into each other, exchanging pleasant hellos and idle chit-chat. Claire treated me as an equal, which was unusual for middle-class people.

Still, I was surprised when I asked Claire out for a drink, and she accepted.

At the pub, she drank beer instead of gin and smoked hand-rolled cigarettes, the kind day labourers favoured.

Between puffs on her cigarette, she’d say something funny, then, in the next instant, be deadly serious about her politics.

“My brother died fighting the fascists in Spain,” she said. Then, in a proud whisper, she declared that he was a communist.

She didn’t confess it, but I suspected she was too.

During my brief relationship with Claire, I wasn’t sure whether she liked me or was trying to recruit me for the Party. It made me cautious, unsure whether our conversations were courtship or conversion.

At times, I felt like a bit of working-class rough to her, though this reflected my own lack of self-confidence more than her opinion of me.

The brief time I spent with Claire was profound, both intellectually and physically. She read Freud, Marx, Brecht, and Emma Goldman.

Poverty made me a socialist, but also a realist; I knew that blind faith in any religion or ideology guaranteed that a New Jerusalem would never be built.

Sometimes I couldn’t keep up, for after years of hunger and deprivation from a lack of education, I was skilled only at creating facades to conceal the inadequacies bred by capitalism.

Our relationship ended as it had begun—on friendly terms. I was posted elsewhere, and neither of us looked back. It still stung when I learned she had been killed in a Buzz Bomb attack in London that autumn in 1944.

While I was still seeing Claire, letters from my mother began to arrive about Alberta’s well-being.

Alberta, who had already endured so much before the war, seemed to be crumbling under its relentless pressure. She waited for her deserter husband as Penelope waited for Odysseus—except that on Low Moor there were no suitors to ward off, only coppers harassing her. In 1944, her son was nearly four, and my sister, at twenty-four, was exhausted, anorexic, and beaten down. My mother wrote to me, questioning whether Alberta would survive until peace returned: “What will happen to her lad if she dies?”

During that winter, I had a recurrent nightmare. I heard the screams from the airman who had been burned in the plane crash. When I ran towards the hollering, instead of finding a wounded comrade, Alberta was in the wreckage.

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Harry’s Last Stand was a warning about what awaited us unless we made government work for us rather than the entitled few.

Sadly, society at this moment has been defeated by the forces of neoliberalism. Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class past is now a present reality. It is uncertain what humanity’s future has in store for us because the Western world is in a state of fascist turmoil. The fight to overcome these forces of authoritarianism must continue. Each one of us has a role to play in opposing this tyranny.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit; The Green and Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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