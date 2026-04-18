I’ve always thought the word “precarity,” used to describe modern hardships related to food and housing insecurity, was something a human resources office coined. Word-wise, it’s a lime that has been squeezed and pulped of emotive image. Fucked, actually, has more depth to describe the scramble people are enduring to keep ahead of the cost-of-living crisis. In The Green and Pleasant Land, my dad writes not of precarity but of being fucked over by society and an economic ideology that favours the few over the many. His memories of the Great Depression, World War II, and post-war reconstruction are a tale of endurance, luck, and rebirth in a Britain that dared to lay a foundation to build a compassionate society. Below is an excerpt from the year he turned seven and first experienced homelessness.

Tip Jar

Chapter Five: Poor Relief

After our move to Bradford, Dad’s chronic unemployment drove my mother to the council office to sign on to poor relief.

Once it was done, we were downtrodden rather than working class. It was a miserable pittance that trapped us between starvation and malnourishment. The last hope Mum and Dad had to escape our family’s spiral towards destitution was to vote Labour in the May 1929 General Election.

Much of the country also felt a Labour government was the only chance workers had to protect them from economic storms brewing on the horizon.

It was Mum’s first time voting. Before 1918, women weren’t permitted to vote, and working-class women weren’t allowed until the age of 30. Mum quickly regretted her vote. The 1929 Labour government was a catastrophe for Britain—out of the Tory frying pan and into the fire of a national government with conservative sensibilities.

In America, workers got the New Deal during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first presidential term. Britain, however, got Ramsay MacDonald, who loved being PM more than enacting radical change to help the people.

By 1930, Labour Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald sacrificed the well-being of millions of workers to the harshness of the Great Depression by implementing austerity measures that were as cruel as any Tory government before them. The government abandoned the working class to a dole so minuscule that it guaranteed famine for the recipient.

When the mines closed and the factories shuttered, millions of people had no income. Like us, the newly unemployed lived off paltry government benefits that ensured a belly of hunger.

In 1930, poverty in Yorkshire was as ubiquitous as oxygen. It created despair that suffocated hope for a future better than the present. Fuel and food grew scarce for us and everyone else who was unemployed. The government, Labour in name only, abandoned us. We were left to wither and rot like fruit that had fallen to the ground in autumn.

On bleak winter mornings, Mum reheated the porridge we ate for our tea the night before. While she dolloped it out into our bowls, I’d sing:

“Old Mother Hubbard went to the cupboard to give the poor dog a bone. But when she got there, the cupboard was bare. So the poor doggie got none.”

We had little food, no money for coal to heat our hovel, and were in rent arrears. The bailiff would soon be upon us. So, we slipped from our doss house lodgings and onto unfriendly streets under cold Yorkshire skies.

That night, we took refuge in a poor house. Upon entry, an administrator separated us. My sister went with my mother to a female dormitory to sleep, and I went with Dad to one for the men. I didn’t let go of his hand until morning.

My father and I shared a flock mattress on a stone floor. Around us were others like us—broken remnants, rubbish, and the factory floor sweepings from the unforgiving machine of capitalism that extracted wealth from workers and handed it to the wealthier classes.

We stayed two nights, and then my mother found us another doss to call home. Mum convinced the landlord to take us in before paying the week’s rent.

Tip Jar

Thanks for reading and supporting my Substack. Your support keeps me housed and allows me to preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith. Your subscriptions are vital to my personal survival. Like many others who struggle to keep afloat, my existence is a precarious daily undertaking. The fight to keep going was made worse thanks to getting cancer, along with lung disease and other comorbidities, which make life more difficult to combat in these cost-of-living crisis times. So if you can, join with a paid subscription, which is just 3.50 a month. A yearly subscription or a gift subscription is also available. I promise the content is good, relevant and thoughtful. But if you can’t, it’s all good too, because we are in the same boat.

Take care, John

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription