“It was a sleep that leaves you in the morning bruised and cut from dreams that were as jagged as broken glass.” Standing With Harry

This morning, fog hung outside my window, soaking the air like a damp hood. Fog seems to have become a new phenomenon for the last days of November. My restless sleep patterns, however, are old hat. I don’t know if it’s Friday’s upcoming anniversary of my dad’s death, anxiety over rent, or how my insides still ache from cancer surgery five years past.

Regardless, there was too much noise in my head last night to get any rest.

I often have too much clatter banging around in my mind at bedtime. Just before sleep, I always have a barrage of thoughts and emotions that overwhelm my sleep reflex. I should be unconscious, but the aftereffects of my cancer operation still cause discomfort — as does a prostate that rules the PM hours.

I have Ativan — Lorazepam — to muffle my brain for a few hours. I use it sparingly. After my heart attack in 2006, I was prescribed it to calm the anxiety that came from feeling death’s breath around my neck at just 42.

When death came for my brother three years later, I doubled up my prescription of anti-anxiety medication. I needed to get through those days and keep my dad from sinking into an irretrievable depression.

My anxiety was immense when I worked with my dad on the first three books. It was understandable; my dad was sharing with me, on an intimate level, all the anguish he endured in childhood and youth at the hands of a society enslaved by the 1%.

After Harry’s Last Stand was published, I stopped needing anti-anxiety medication because I saw I was fulfilling a purposeful destiny with my dad. Although at the start of the first book tour, I developed a neurotic inability to swallow food — dysphagia, I believe it’s called. I feared I’d taken my dad down the wrong path, and that he’d get hurt by the public and the media world. But Harry took to it like a duck to water.

From 2020 to 2022, I returned to a nightly half-tablet because death’s breath was on my neck again after my rectal cancer diagnosis.

Since then, death has lingered nearby. I’m not sure what COVID would do to me — or this year’s flu or RSV — and with interstitial lung disease, even mild, I doubt it would be gentle. So, I avoid it as best I can. I wish I could say the same for memories of the past. They are comfortless creatures.

In my half-sleep last night, I returned to those final days of my dad’s life. I remember a writer from the Jewish Chronicle coming after me online, attacking my father’s legacy through me. It was very upsetting, but even then I knew it was orchestrated — part of the movement to destabilise Jeremy Corbyn.

I pressed on because I wanted to encapsulate Harry Leslie Smith and our family. Sadly, his public dying was also the height of his public recognition. Still, I wanted to make what was happening to him intimately relatable by being as honest as possible about him and me.

8:17 AM · Nov 23, 2018

I had a mental health breakdown in my 3rd year of university. As it was the 1980s, I was not treated kindly except by Harry and Friede, my parents, who took me home to the country and restored me to health with love and patience. I was suicidal. I remember Harry and my mum picking me up from university, putting me in the car, and Harry weeping with joy that I was alive, while my mum warned him to watch the road.

When my dad was dying seven years ago, I didn’t want or need sleep aids because, like him, I was afraid that if I nodded off, I would miss something — whether it was his death or a failure to attend to his needs. I owed my dad that because he was a loving and caring father who, despite his many imperfections, wanted his children to have a life less painful than his upbringing. He succeeded there. But I explained it in the book I wrote last year: both he and my mother unintentionally created different traumas for their children. Larkin wasn’t wrong:

“They fuck you up, your mum and dad.”

Mine, I believed, also fucked us up, but they did it without malice, and I believed that even when I was very young.

8:22 AM · Nov 26, 2018

And yet, Harry was always afraid that he had done the wrong things for us when growing up and had said, “I didn’t know what family life was like when I helped raise you with your mum; I was flying by the seat of my pants.” 8:25 AM · Nov 26, 2018

Every time I have seen Harry on TV or giving speeches about refugees or poverty, all I think is, “This is my dad, who ate from rubbish bins to keep himself alive during The Great Depression, and I love him so much.”

But in that love, I felt — and still do — a profound sense of anger that Britain decided children like my dad didn’t matter and could live like animals. My mother offered him a safe haven with the love she gave him. The price my mum paid for loving my dad was sometimes a price too great, and she suffered because of that love.

“Do you want to go for good?” I asked hesitantly.

“I am not sure,” Friede said, and then her voice fell into a whisper as she completed her thought, “I need some time away from you and England. I want to return to my country because I feel like a stranger here.”

— The Green and Pleasant Land

I hate this day seven years ago because my father was fighting for his life, but it was agonising for him to do it.

2:45 PM · Nov 26, 2018

I am about to go with Harry for the CT scan and PICC line. I tell him because he’s agitated: go to the garden in your mind because it’s summer, 4 o’clock in the afternoon and the air is still and filled with the scent of flowers.

Orderlies took my dad to another room to put a PICC line into a vein in his hand. It was the best way to deliver continuous medication to him as well as draw blood.

By this point, my father needed a BiPAP machine that pumped pressurised oxygen into his damaged lungs. He was so old that one of his eyelids no longer closed properly. This caused him great irritation. It prevented him from sleeping in the ICU because light always filtered through that eye. But the greatest agony he felt came from the BiPAP face mask. The air hitting that eye had the same force as the wind if he drove down a highway at 140 km/h with no windscreen.

Putting the PICC line in was a horrendous experience for my dad. From behind that closed door, I heard his screams, and it concerned me. I called out to him and demanded to be let in to calm him. But the doctor inside told me to be quiet. His screams continued, and all I could think of were sentences from Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future:

Sounds tumbled out from nearby open windows as if they were heavy objects falling to the hard ground below. But the sounds we heard in the darkness weren’t ever inanimate. No, they were cries of pain and torment… people too poor to pay for morphine to ease their cancer and make their passage gentle rather than grotesque.

While I stood, agitated and frantic, outside the door, my dad was screaming. A doctor I knew from the emergency department walked by and stopped to chat with me. He had treated my dad when he needed a catheter some months previous. The emergency physician said,

“Remember, it’s about quality of life now, not quantity.”

My discussion with this doctor reinforced misgivings I was having about my dad’s treatment. I worried that my efforts to bring my dad’s stay in hospital to the world’s attention might also be wrongfully prolonging a life that should end.

10:09 PM · Nov 26, 2018

It was a really tiring day today. I left the hospital and felt just shattered. It passes, but this battle between life and death drains all who have an emotional connection to it.

In 2025, I am very lucky because I have so much to remember my dad with, including audio and video of him. Mourning for my father is long past, but the melancholy from him being absent from this world remains.

Friday marks the seventh anniversary of my dad’s death. It is also the fourth anniversary of the Harry’s Last Stand newsletter going live. During those four years, this blog has grown to over 3,400 subscribers, with more than 700 posts published.

Harry Leslie Smith’s voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

Friday marks the seventh anniversary of my dad's death. It is also the fourth anniversary of the Harry's Last Stand newsletter going live. During those four years, this blog has grown to over 3,400 subscribers, with more than 700 posts published.

Harry Leslie Smith's voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription: just £3.50 monthly or £30 yearly (converted automatically to your currency). The price has remained the same for four years and will continue to do so.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

Take care,

John

