My father, a WW2 veteran, stopped wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day in 2014. Honestly, he didn’t think much of Remembrance Day before then. From the Thatcher years onwards, he believed his generation’s blood, sweat, and tears—shed in the fight against Hitler—were being misused to excuse xenophobia, militarism, and the destruction of the modern welfare state.

In 2013, Harry Leslie Smith wrote an essay for The Guardian about his refusal to wear the poppy. If he were alive and wrote that piece in 2025, not The Guardian nor any corporate news outlet would have printed it. Today, more than ever in modern history, Britain’s media gatekeepers suppress dissent against wars, genocide, policies, or narratives that threaten neoliberal power and billionaires who back it.

Twelve years after that essay was published, the Western world has become dystopian. My dad wouldn’t have been surprised. He understood that neoliberalism always made things shittier for most people. Although the speed in which this happened would have left him gobsmacked.

The 21st century is marked by war, genocide, fascism, and a cost-of-living crisis reminiscent of the 1930s. The idea that neoliberalism “preserved” the freedoms fought for in World War II rings hollow when G7 leaders appease authoritarianism abroad whilst quashing dissent at home. Since 2020, Western leadership has accelerated our surrender to fascism, not defended the liberties men like my father fought to protect.

There is no money for healthcare, housing, schools, or refugees because our governments insist that democracy will be won or lost on the battlefields of Donetsk rather than on our own streets that are scarred from being on austerity’s front lines.

We live in a time of moral darkness, and it may be a long time—if ever—before the lights come back on for ordinary humanity.

That was why my father wrote his 2013 essay as protest, and warning. It came to nought..



Still, its relevance in 2025 speaks for itself.

Over the last 10 years, the sepia tone of November has become blood-soaked with paper poppies festooning the lapels of our politicians, newsreaders and business leaders. The most fortunate in our society have turned the solemnity of remembrance for fallen soldiers in ancient wars into a justification for our most recent armed conflicts.

American Civil War General Sherman said “War is Hell”, after using his Union Army in a scorched earth policy against the Confederate States. War still is Hell, but despite that truth, today’s politicians use past wars to bolster our flagging belief in national austerity or to compel us to surrender our rights as citizens, in the name of the public good.

Still, this year I shall wear the poppy as I have done for many years. I wear it because I am from that last generation that remembers a war that encompassed the entire world. I wear the poppy because I can recall when Britain was threatened with real invasion and how its citizens stood ready to defend its shores. Most importantly, I wear the poppy to commemorate those of my childhood friends and comrades who did not survive the Second World War and those who came home physically and emotionally wounded from horrific battles that no poet or journalist could describe.

However, I am afraid it will be the last time that I bear witness to those soldiers, airmen, and sailors who are no more, at my local cenotaph. From now on, I will lament their passing in private because my despair is for those who live in this present world. I will no longer allow my obligation as a veteran to remember those who died in the great wars to be co-opted by current or former politicians to justify our folly in Iraq, our morally dubious war on terror, and our elimination of one’s right to privacy.

Come 2014, when the government marks the beginning of the First World War with quotes from Rupert Brooke, Rudyard Kipling, and other great jingoists from our past empire, I will declare myself a conscientious objector. We must remember that the historical past of this country is not like an episode of Downton Abbey, where the rich are portrayed as thoughtful, benevolent masters to poor folk who need the guiding hand of the ruling classes.

I can tell you, it didn’t happen that way because I was born nine years after the First World War began. I can attest that life for most people was spent in abject poverty, where one laboured under brutal working conditions for little pay and lived in houses not fit to kennel a dog today. We must remember that the war was fought by the working classes, who comprised 80% of Britain’s population in 1913.

It’s why I find the government’s intention to spend £50m to commemorate the slaughter of close to a million British soldiers in the 1914–18 conflict as a fight for freedom and democracy profane. Too many of the dead didn’t know real freedom because they were poor and were never truly represented by their members of parliament.

My uncle and many of my relatives died in that war, and they weren’t officers or NCOs; they were simple Tommies. They were like the hundreds of thousands of other boys who were sent to slaughter by a government that didn’t care to represent its citizens if they were working-class and undereducated. My family members took the king’s shilling because they had little choice. Others from similar backgrounds were strong-armed into enlisting by propaganda or press-ganged into military service by their employers.

For many of you, 1914 probably seems like a long time ago, but I’ll be 91 next year, so it feels recent. Today, we have allowed monolithic corporate institutions to set our national agenda. We have allowed vitriol to replace earnest debate. We have somehow deluded ourselves into thinking that wealth is wisdom. But the worst error we have made is to think of ourselves as taxpayers first and citizens second.

Next year, I won’t wear the poppy. But until my last breath, I will remember the past and the struggles my generation made to build this country into a civilised state for the working and middle classes. If we are to survive as a progressive nation, we must start tending to our living, because the wounded—our poor, our underemployed youth, our hard-pressed middle class, and our struggling seniors—shouldn’t be left to die on the battleground of modern life.

