Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
2h

Some people can only face a cruel system by denying the life that is living around them.

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Daisy's avatar
Daisy
5h

Excellent post. Having once been homeless, I always try to stop to talk to homeless people and help if I can. Usually with a meal deal rather than money. My eldest son (47) hates it as he's a Tommy Robinson fan. Funny, as when I was homeless he was in my womb, and he knows the struggles I went through. If I hug them, he then moans I now smell of piss. My other two sons love that I do it, and my younest (36) does it himself now. Yesterday, a couple and all their belongings were evicted from our local park, with people encouraging it. The number of police was insane! They won't come out for anything in London unless it's a knife crime or shooting, but they could spare all those to evict a poor homeless couple. The world is totally upside down. Truth is treated as lies. Lies accepted as truth. People protesting genocide are criminals, and war criminals are heroes. Stop the planet, I want to get off!

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