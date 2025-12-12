The past haunts everyone, whether it’s our own personal history, the history of our society, or the history of our nation. We live in the present, and for many, that living could be best described as surviving. If we catch our breath, we look back, hoping it will provide us with some direction on where our forward motion should take us.

Ninety-nine years ago, in 1926, Harry Leslie Smith had a Christmas that he remembered until his death in 2018. It haunted him because it was a Christmas touched by grief and the grace of survival. It was the only Christmas from his childhood that he remembered as optimistic and loving.

I think in our present day, 2020 was the last Christmas where there was a sense of hopefulness. We had survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five years later, the world is a much darker place — one my father would recognise as similar to the economic and political turmoil of the 1930s. As a side note, to read in 2025 descriptions of children dying from diseases in 1926 is harrowing. It becomes more concerning because the history of childhood mortality has become a present day reality thanks to the rise of anti-science fascism.

Harry Leslie Smith’s journey through life was a voyage many of his working-class generation took. It included poverty, war, and then renewal with the creation of the Welfare State. Through five books, my Dad explored and reflected upon his experiences before and after the Welfare State was built in 1945.

The Green & Pleasant Land, a book he was working on up until his death in November 2018, is now complete. It is being sent to publishers for their consideration. One has already offered to publish it. Below is an excerpt from Chapter Three, which deals with the aftermath of his sister’s death in October 1926.

Chapter Three: The Slag Heaps of Barnsley

After Marion died, grief took up free lodgings in our house. My mother’s sadness over her daughter’s death was as dense as the yellow fog from coal fires that hung over Barnsley on winter mornings — and as permanent as the coal seams that ran beneath the town. Mum spoke aloud what Dad kept buried inside himself.

“She was snatched from us because we are poor.”

No one could console my mother during those first weeks of mourning, least of all her husband. To Mum, Dad seemed too tepid in his hurt over Marion’s passing. He didn’t wear the emotional accoutrements of mourning; he didn’t weep or howl. Grief had punctured his spirit and left him hollow, but Mum mistook his silence for indifference — as though he were tugging his forelock at death, a servant to its master.

She was unfair. Dad was not lukewarm in his sorrow. His grief was silent and rheumatic with self-reproach. He blamed himself for Marion’s spiral into death. For the rest of his life, Dad never rid himself of the erroneous notion that he was responsible for Marion’s death and the tragedies that befell our family, rather than capitalism, which considered us no better than replaceable livestock.

My sister and I were too young to grieve for Marion. She was here, and then she was gone — to where, I did not know. Marion was simply absent, like a cup removed from the table.

Soon enough, I would understand death and its permanence. I would get to know it well, and it would call me by my first name. Over the next twenty years, death breathed down my neck because poverty, as well as war, are mortality’s best mates.

But in the autumn of 1926, I escaped the harshness of sorrow by wandering with Alberta through streets and fields far from our mother’s acrimonious mourning. For days, I lost myself in imaginary treasure hunts at a nearby rubbish tip, where debris too broken to mend from the lives of the working poor lay strewn about.

We scavenged for loot among smashed crockery and the splintered limbs of busted furniture. We convinced ourselves that buried beneath the dead ground was pirate treasure that would make our parents richer than the shopkeepers who denied us credit. But all we ever found were tarnished brass buttons.

During those moments of play, death snuck back into our lives and tried this time to snatch me. Whooping cough was my would-be assassin. The sickness left my tiny frame gasping for air, and I came within a whisper of death.

Ancient remedies used by peasants for centuries to combat catarrh kept me alive. Mum shrouded my head with a heavy cloth and made me breathe in menthol dissolved in boiling water to ease the congestion in my lungs. Dad carried me in his miner’s arms and willed me to live with songs and soft words about the Christmas holiday soon to come.

My sickness passed, and death departed our house without its appetite sated. In our neighbourhood, illness and poverty were inseparable companions, and every family felt mortality’s shadow. Death, however, did not go hungry for long; the family in the adjoining one-up-one-down lost their daughter to scarlet fever around the time I recovered.

Grief and joy sat at our Yuletide table in 1926. I had survived my brush with death, and Marion had perished from hers. My parents splurged that Christmas Day, keeping the coal fire burning from morning until bedtime. My father played the piano — something he had not done since Marion died. Alberta and I stood beside him, singing well-worn festive jingles with abandon.

Mum prepared our modest holiday feast in the tiny scullery at the back of the parlour. Our Christmas tea consisted of a small portion of roasted meat, potatoes, and Yorkshire pudding. For pudding, there was a baked jam roll that we washed down with tea sweetened with real sugar.

After our meal, I played with my lone gift from Father Christmas — a toy train made in Japan because a British-made one was too costly. I sat on a rug woven from the rags of clothes too threadbare to wear and pushed my train across the cold stone floor. Beside me, Alberta admired the doll she’d been given. We didn’t know it then, but this would be the last Christmas when our parents could afford presents.

At the start of the new year, calamity returned. This time it came for my father. At fifty-nine, he was no longer up to working at the coalface. Decades underground had broken his body and lungs, and he was moved to surface labour.

There, Dad accepted every demeaning command to shovel coal or haul broken equipment away from the mine entrances. He took each order to lift, carry, and fetch with good humour, knowing that without work we were destined for the poorhouse.

But his body could not endure the six-day workweek. The stamina required to shovel scrap for ten hours a day was beyond him. The hernia he’d acquired deep in the underworld of coal ruptured again when he was ordered to haul heavy metal beams by himself.

He was done for. A manual labourer who cannot perform manual labour has no utility in a society governed by capitalism’s rules of profit and loss. Dad was let go from the mine, and my family’s fate was sealed. We were destitute. Unemployment benefits were insufficient, and women were discouraged from working outside the home.

When my fourth birthday arrived at the end of February 1927, we could not afford coal to heat our home. Mum enlisted Alberta and me to scoff coal from the slag heaps at the entrance to the colliery.

After a breakfast of watery, cold porridge, my sister and I trudged to the slag heaps, which looked to my four-year-old eyes like black mountains risen from the depths of hell. Some sections smouldered from friction caused by subsiding coal and shale. Above them, the winter sky was yellow with sulphur and creosote belched from Barnsley chimney pots. Other children of unemployed fathers scampered over the heaps like Sherpas, scavenging for coal.

I scrambled up those mountains of slag and filled my bucket with broken lumps of substandard coal to keep our house warm and our oven going. Our small victories on the slag heaps were bittersweet reminders of how precarious our lives had become.

When finished, I walked home with clothes and face blackened by coal dust, as though I’d worked a shift in the pits below — pits as deep and dark as the ocean floor.

