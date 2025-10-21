Tomorrow’s my 62nd birthday.

With precarious health, the Western world in the clutches of fascism, and me without a pot to piss in — it’s shit or bust when it comes to The Green & Pleasant Land.

The manuscript is past its beta stage. It’s time to send it to a publisher. I hope they see its value — because the struggles of my father’s generation remain vital to understanding how we defeat fascism and rebuild a Welfare State for the 21st century.

The Green and Pleasant Land follows Harry Leslie Smith’s journey from his birth in the Barnsley slums in 1923 to Labour’s 1945 victory. It reveals how poverty, war, and economic inequality forged socialism into a working-class generation that built a compassionate welfare state after WWII.

The book ends where Love Among the Ruins begins — with a young man standing amid the wreckage of war, ready to help rebuild a fairer Britain.

I can’t thank you enough, my subscribers and supporters, for keeping me going. Without you, this project would never have been possible.

My mother once described my father’s youth this way:

“It was like Angela’s Ashes — only without love.”

Below is the first chapter from The Green & Pleasant Land.

Chapter One: I Am Born

A cold winter rain fell over Barnsley in the early hours of February 25, 1923. It froze against windowpanes and formed black ice on the cobbled streets. The rain — as hard as Yorkshire stone — tumbled down like bullets, causing minor flooding. It leaked into the homes of the town’s poorest but hardest-working citizens: the coal miners. It dripped from their roofs and down their walls, making an already miserable night worse.

But in our slum house, where I was about to be born, the concern was less about the rain and more about whether I’d be born alive or dead. The hours my mother had spent pushing me into the world were hard ones. Her screams of pain and fear drowned out even the ceaseless drumming of the rain.

During those long, dark hours, lit yellow by sputtering gaslight, Mum cursed. She cried, “For Christ’s sake!” and cajoled me to be born. Her invective worked — because I arrived soon after her curse into a grim, working-class world.

I was frightened and hungry until I suckled at Mum’s breast and felt her protective love. After feeding, I rested on a flock mattress beside my exhausted mother. Nearby, the sound of Dad’s hobnailed boots clattered on the cement as he left for his shift as a hewer at the coal mine.

No one remembered a time when my folk were not at the coalface, working for the interests of the upper classes. The Smiths on Dad’s side and the Deans on Mum’s had dug coal for their crust since the Industrial Revolution. Before then, my ancestors mined tin. Men from my bloodline spent centuries underground, hacking, hauling, and dynamiting coal to enrich Yorkshire’s coal barons. What they didn’t know was freedom. They lived in want, disease, and ignorance — despite their union cards.

Were it not for the Great Depression and the Second World War, I too would have earned my keep digging coal from Yorkshire’s sunless underworld.

On the day of my birth, Dad was not congratulated. He was in his late fifties; Mum was twenty-seven years younger. Foolishly, she had attached her wagon to Dad’s destiny nine years before my birth. Was it love or desperation that drove her to him? Probably both. Dad had the gift of the gab and an infectious optimism. She believed he could guarantee her a secure future. It didn’t turn out that way. Until she died in 1979, Mum felt cursed by that old creed: marry in haste, repent at leisure.

In 1914, when they met, Dad seemed to have the best prospects. He was the son of a miner-innkeeper, hoping to inherit a publican’s licence. But through cruel twists of fate, it passed instead to his uncle Larrat, leaving Dad a pauper.

When Larrat became innkeeper, Dad left Barley Hole. All he took from the pub was a painted portrait of his father and an upright piano.

According to Mum, bad luck followed our family “like a stray dog looking for its master.”

“It was your Dad’s fault what befell us,” she’d say. “He wasn’t tough enough for this life.”

Poor Dad was the toughest of us all. He took the misfortunes that came his way with stoicism and good humour. Sadly, those who loved him — myself included — recognised his heroism too late. We were too busy trying to escape our own destruction to understand how he struggled to keep us alive.

The years between their marriage and my birth were full of disappointments. Mum, aged twenty-eight, already had two daughters — Marion (1915) and Alberta (1920). Daily struggles stretched Dad’s miner’s wage to feed us. Mum spent her waking hours caring for her children and outwitting debt collectors.

But what truly exhausted her was her ongoing row with Death — a battle she’d been fighting since 1920, when Death first tried to steal my eldest sister, Marion, from us.

Poor Marion drew the shortest straw when, at the age of five, she developed spinal tuberculosis — a death sentence for the working class. Survival required proper nutrition, clean living conditions, and access to a doctor — things my family could not afford. Pulmonary TB had already claimed my uncle Eddie in 1918, so Mum knew the grim fate that awaited Marion. Yet she did everything she could to forestall my sister’s early reservation with Death.

But it was never going to be enough.

In a society driven by capitalism, a mother’s love alone is not a currency that can purchase life-saving healthcare. In 1926, your life only had worth if you could afford the price to save it.

Outro

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for reading.

Tomorrow, I turn 62. What keeps me going is the belief that stories like my father’s, stories of poverty, austerity, endurance, and justice can provide hope and grit to rebuild the Welfare State.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory, and the birth of the Welfare State he believed in so fiercely. It’s also a story that deserves to be heard.

The manuscript is finally done, with only minor edits left. I completed a revised beta version this past weekend and plan to send it to publishers by my birthday on the 22nd — a small promise to both my father and myself.

If you’d like a copy of the beta, just send me a DM.

