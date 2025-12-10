The snow began falling yesterday and hasn’t stopped since.

The scrape of shovels on driveways and asphalt creeps through my open window.

The snow outside looks like every December before — but it isn’t, because nothing can feel like the old world again until the West rids itself of fascism.

Once in childhood, after a heavy Christmas morning snowfall — presents unwrapped, Stollen waiting on the table, Melita Coffee percolating on the kitchen stove — we spilled into my parents’ backyard for a snowball fight. My Polish godfather was shirtless as Yul Brynner in The King and I, methodically aiming his throws as once he aimed his tank turret’s gun during the Battle of the Scheldt.

Long ago, times.

Today, my phone sent me photographic reminders of another Before Times — December 2019. They were from the General Election. It was the last one I ever had the appetite to campaign for Labour. Jeremy Corbyn was still leader, and parliamentary democracy still had a slim chance to reform itself into something for and by the people.

Six years ago feels ancient now — as remote as that 1970s snowball fight.

During the 2019 election, I travelled to northern marginals trying to sell the socialism my father espoused in Harry’s Last Stand to a public ginned up on “Get Brexit Done” rhetoric. Nobody was buying it, and as each day of the campaign progressed, I felt physically worse. The cold blowing down from the moors bit into my bones like a pack of dogs. But I shrugged it off, along with bouts of persistent rectal bleeding.

Haemorrhoids, I reasoned — a blight for Martin Luther, so why not me?

My body’s check-engine light had been flashing all through 2019. But I ignored the alarms and chalked it up to grief over my father’s death the year before. I had things to do, so I buggered on.

It was a miserable, fucked up election for Labour. It was lost before the writ was even dropped, because democracy today is like a Britannia hotel by an airport: it’s seen better days.

The establishment outside and inside the party wasn’t having Corbyn as PM. So he was derided as inept, incompetent, anti-Semitic, or a friend to terrorists. There was also a malaise within Corbyn’s circle. They either didn’t know or didn’t understand how to fight back. It was as if they didn’t want it enough.

But Boris Johnson did want to win and the corporate news media, including the BBC were cheering him on. The press portrayed Johnson as a self-deprecating politician who might — under the right conditions — possess the greatness of Churchill. It was all bullshit, and anyone with an ounce of sense could predict that making Johnson Prime Minister was as sensible as riding home helmet-less on the back of a motorbike driven by a mate pissed out of his head but making you laugh in the pub.

Yet it was impossible to make people understand the madness they were going to elect.

I manned a Labour information booth for a day on the high street of a small Lancashire town. There, I observed a lot of anger from working- and middle-class residents against Labour — fuelled by a general ignorance of Corbyn’s politics or economic goals. One man around my age went out of his way to approach me just to give me a bollocking. At the end, he spat out words as rancid as spoiled meat:

“I’ve got nothing. So fuck you all, I am voting for the Conservatives.”

I wondered then what could build such anger in a person, now not so much. I encountered many people during that election who seemed intent on voting for the extreme politics of the Tories, not because they thought it would bring a better country, but because it would exact revenge on those they believed had ruined their ambitions for a decent life.

That zeitgeist of hate, ignorance, and fear has become the dominant mood of Western society six years later.

By the end of the election campaign, I was physically and emotionally weary. On Election night, watching the jubilation from Labour MPs at Corbyn’s defeat, I was enraged and disgusted by these charlatans.

I flew back to Canada the next day. Forty-eight hours later, I had a scheduled colonoscopy conducted in a rural hospital thirty minutes from my apartment. I expected nothing but haemorrhoids, so I took a cab.

After the procedure was done, I woke in tears because I had dreamed you were giving an NHS speech. I was groggy when the physician who performed my scope said he found something.

“Something,” I asked.

“Yes, it needs to be biopsied.”

“Is it cancer?”

“When I know, I will tell you.”

But I knew it was cancer — he’d ordered blood work, a CT scan, and an MRI over Christmas. You don’t do that unless you’re almost 100% certain the lesion growing in my rectum like a potato sprout was malignant.

I spent that holiday season drinking heavily and Googling my symptoms to determine whether I’d survive until summer, need a colostomy bag, or dodge the cancer bullet.

Following the holidays, the surgeon who had performed my colonoscopy set up a meeting at his office. I knew all through Christmas break unwelcome news was coming my way. But my guts still felt hollow after he said, “I am sorry, you have cancer.”

To survive, I needed radical surgery — without it, I’d be dead in eighteen months.

On the day I received my diagnosis, I was sitting alone in an empty pub nursing a drink of liquid courage. On the television behind the bar were news reports from China about a new virus quickly turning into a plague. I knew it was only a matter of time before that plague reached everywhere else — including my small city.

Outside, on the day I was told I had cancer, the snow was falling again — as it did in the before times, as it does now, and as it will when we’re no longer here. We can only hope that one day, when it snows, history isn’t repeating — rigged like a crooked roulette wheel forever landing on 1939.

Take care,

John

