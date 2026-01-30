I am not sure what metaphor fits me best today.

But I’ve a feeling I am coming close to the end of my road or rope. It’s a crowded place, because many people can’t get ahead in neoliberalism’s end stages.

If there is history to be written after the generations now alive have moved into the shadow lands, they will say it wasn’t COVID that was man-made, but the cost-of-living crisis that followed the pandemic — a crisis that created the conditions for fascism while shortening the lives of people deemed non-essential to the profit-making of the 1%.

With thirty-six hours to go, making the last few hundred dollars seems to be a bridge too far this month. It’s a perfect storm of desperate economic conditions for everyone else and algorithms on social media platforms like X that have me shadow-banned. It all makes it more difficult to drive potential subscribers to this site and see if they like my wares.

We will see what happens over the hours remaining before the 1st, and hopefully my existential thumb wrestling can continue as a housed human being.

I am trying to put together some packages for publishers to push The Green and Pleasant Land out. So if the worst happens, at least it has a chance to find a home, even if I don’t have one.

But let’s move on. Because while I feel desperate personally — and for society — I am providing an excerpt from The Green and Pleasant Land’s last chapter. It describes Europe during its rebirth from the ashes of Nazism and Britain building the foundations of socialism with the election of a Labour government intent on sweeping away the old world order and replacing it with a democracy that included public care, free tuition, affordable housing, fair wages, and nationalised infrastructure, including key industries.

However, if this turns out that I don’t make my rent over the next few days or in the coming months, I am proud to have spent the last sixteen years of my life working alongside my father on this project, Harry’s Last Stand, which I initiated to preserve a history I believe deserves remembrance. I am humbled and gladdened by the political and spiritual odyssey it set me on.

Chapter Forty-Two

The Dawning of A Green and Pleasant Land

Following the Victory in Europe celebrations, I stumbled through the first week of peace as if sleepwalking. The humdrumness of all that we did was novel. There was no fear of being killed in an enemy attack or bombing raid. It was like exhaling at the surface after being too long under the waves.

My unit set out to repair the runway and fix the communication centre that had been sabotaged by the Luftwaffe before the German surrender. The sun was warm and my face tanned during the work outdoors. At night we drank German beer that had been liberated from the Luftwaffe officers’ mess. We were still confined to base. So I took the time to write to both my mother and Alberta. Mum had informed me in March that my sister Charlie’s days as a deserter were over. “Someone betrayed him and now he’s clapped in irons doing time in the glass house.”

In my letter to Alberta, I wrote about the last months of the war for me and how I was glad it was over. I told her I didn’t want to come home because I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I also sent her a portion of my pay because I knew she was suffering both financially and emotionally because of Charlie’s desertion from the army and now imprisonment. I concluded the letter wishing her and me a better peace than one we knew before the war.

For seven days, my unit patched together the airbase telephone exchange, and then we were reassigned to work in the wrecked city of Hamburg. Our team was tasked with setting up soup kitchens for Germans, forced labour prisoners, and refugees who resided in Hamburg’s downtown core.

Outside the Bahnhof, Hamburg’s central rail station, I helped erect a tent. Underneath its canopy, a soup kitchen was set up. I was part of the crew who fed soup and small portions of black bread that, although freshly baked in the morning, turned mouldy by lunchtime, to undernourished German civilians. For most, it was the only meal they would eat that day. It was a starvation diet of a few hundred calories. Enough to stave off immediate death, it left the residents of Hamburg in a state of profound malnutrition. Doing this stirred old memories of when my Catholic school began to serve starving bairns like me milk and a water stew for our lunch.

Housing was scarce in Hamburg because most working-class districts had been heavily bombed during the war. When our trucks drove through the city streets, I saw people emerge from hovels they had dug out of the rubble and now used as their homes. Thousands also lived in the dank, monolithic flak towers that survived the city’s devastation from air bombardment.

For the vanquished Germans, surviving the peace proved just as difficult. Whether a German lived or died depended on luck and street smarts. Misfortune was always one step ahead of the defeated master race.

The streets of Hamburg resembled an infected open wound that oozed with half-starved refugees, orphaned children, and an emerging criminal class that aimed to profit from the misery of others. During the first year of occupation, the only law enforced in Hamburg was that of the jungle: eat or be eaten.

By June 1945, the city was awash with black markets on every street corner. Cigarettes or bags of coffee were the preferred currency of exchange. But there was also a fast trade in German women prostituting themselves to soldiers for bread to feed their families. We were not generous to the vanquished Germans. Too much blood had been spilt during the war, and too many innocents had been sacrificed for the Allies to be merciful to Germany.

During the first weeks of occupation, my feelings towards the Germans hardened. I sided with those who believed every man jack of them was evil and deserved their primitive, brutish existence. I hated them for taking the world to war and despised them for the suffering they had caused in Holland and every other conquered country. Our government reinforced this hatred through endless newsreels of German barbarity towards Jews, Gypsies, Poles, and Russians, deepening my revulsion.

But even at the age of twenty-two, I knew from my own experiences in Great Depression Britain that the greatest evil is always done by those few at the top who control society.

My hatred of ordinary Germans was short-lived. My acrimony ended after I saw one too many malnourished German bairns dressed in rags begging for food. It reminded me of my own childhood, when I lived hungry, homeless, and hopeless. At one of those black markets, I bought, for the price of two cigarettes, a German phrasebook.

“Why did you buy that?” asked Robbie.

“Just point your gun at a German if you want anything from them.”

It was impossible to explain to my mate that I had changed since arriving in Hamburg because Robbie hadn’t evolved with the times. I no longer wanted to point a gun at anyone. The war had shaped something different in me: a need to find purpose beyond knowing how to kill another human being.

The days that followed 8 May were frenetic, joyous, and uncertain. The end of hostilities in Europe reunited us with the emotion of hope that had lain dormant within our hearts since the war began.

Now, plans for our personal and collective futures were made with the assurance that they wouldn’t end prematurely from a bullet or a bomb falling from the sky.

During the conflict, the only question most asked was: Can we survive the carnage and skirt death’s ravenous appetite? Now, during the days of peace, our queries became more complex. I began to ask myself what I wanted for the rest of my life. What awaited me, and the rest of my class, when our military uniforms were replaced with workers’ togs?

Some, like Robbie, who had been my mate since induction, had only one question: When can I get back to the same old, same old? Robbie wanted to be demobbed from the RAF as soon as possible. He had a girl waiting for him in Wigan, and his job as a weaver at a textile mill awaited him. Robbie wanted to forget about his years spent in the RAF as if it were an unpleasant holiday in Blackpool that happened long ago.

Taffy also wanted to move on as if nothing had happened to him or to Britain and Europe from 1939 to 1945. Despite having no job or a girl waiting for him, Taffy longed to return to Cardiff. He dreamed of the hard graft and poor wages that awaited him in Wales, the way Gauguin dreamed of Tahiti whilst he sat at his stockbroker’s desk in Paris.

I, however, did not want to return to the world of 1939. I loathed the idea of picking up where I left off before the war. Besides, my management position at Grosvenor’s was now held by two employees. They had accepted the owner’s offer to become conscientious objectors in return for getting the shop when Old Man Grosvenor clocked it. I wasn’t sure what I wanted. I did know it had to be very different from my pre-war life.

I couldn’t go back to the past anyway. In June 1945, I didn’t resemble the eighteen-year-old lad who, in 1941, took a bus to Huddersfield and volunteered for the RAF at their recruitment centre. No one was the same after World War II. Everyone was changed by it, whether in uniform or as civilians on the home front.

It was impossible to return to being who I was before the war. By 1945, I had endured and survived air raids. I had lived through Nazi V2 rocket attacks. I had seen men burned alive after their Lancasters were shot up during missions over occupied Europe, crash-landing on airfields where I was part of a fire rescue crew. I was not the same. How could I be, after death brushed up against me during those last months of the war in Belgium, Holland, and on the road to Hamburg?

Before the war, the wickedness of fascism seemed like something that happened to strangers on the continent. It was a newsreel story that flickered for fifteen minutes on a cinema screen before the latest feature film at my local Odeon. It was someone else’s problem until September 1939. Then Nazism’s evil reached out to touch my city, my country, my friends, and my family.

How could I be the same person as the young man I was before the war, after marching in the winter of 1945 through battle-scarred Belgium and Holland? I knew I could never unsee those Dutch citizens starving because of Hitler. I could never erase from memory those twilight weeks before the Nazis surrendered, when refugees begged in their thousands for food, shelter, and safety as they fled the clash of armies and the wrath of Hitler’s collapsing totalitarian state.

No matter how hard they wished, those who survived the Second World War could never return to their pre-war selves. The old world, the old system of government and society, was dead. Some mourned its death. I rejoiced at its passing during those warm spring and summer days in 1945.

I had no sentimental attachment to my pre-war existence. Capitalism in 1939 was weighted in favour of the owners of factories and mines, not those who toiled in them. In 1945, it was less secure and had lost its swagger. Britain’s entitled classes were willing — now more than ever — to make economic concessions to workers like me. They were willing to concede greater social and financial equality because they feared a revolution that would turn Western democracies into soviet republics.

In June, news reached us in Hamburg that Churchill’s wartime coalition with Labour had collapsed. A general election was arranged for 5 July. Military personnel weren’t permitted to formally gather and talk politics, so how a change in government could transform our working-class existence was informally discussed over beers at the NAAFI or before lights out.

I wasn’t a member of the Labour Party, but their 1945 election manifesto inspired me. It gave me hope that a change to our material lives was possible. Calls by Attlee’s Labour Party for the formation of a National Health Service were a declaration that the lives of ordinary people mattered just as much as those of anyone from Britain’s upper class. Pledges to nationalise key industries, including the coal pits where my family had eked out a peasant’s living in the twentieth century, sold me on Labour. My mother wrote before the election to say she’d reluctantly vote for the Labour Party.

It was an impressive and surprising endorsement. In 1930, my mother swore never again to vote for the “bastards.” She was disgusted by them after Ramsay MacDonald betrayed the British people. He imposed an economic austerity so harsh that it left our family and millions of others on society’s kerbside.

On election day, a spare hut near one of the runways was used as our polling station. Voting wasn’t mandatory, but everyone on the base queued and waited with patient excitement to cast their ballot.

On a nearby field of overgrown grass, remnants of wrecked Luftwaffe fighters and bombers silently glistened in the warm sun. Further off, past the barbed wire fences of the base, I stared out at the sprawling refugee camp constructed during the war as an unofficial sanctuary for the flotsam and jetsam of Allied bombing of Hamburg and surrounding cities.

Waiting for my turn to vote, I felt for the first time that destiny was in my favour. When I marked my X on the ballot paper, I voted for all those who died like my sister, before her time, in a workhouse. I voted for men like my father, who had been broken beyond repair by the Great Depression. I voted for women like my mother, who begged, borrowed, stole, and were beaten by cruel men to keep their children fed. I also voted for my sister Alberta, who refused to cast a ballot. “What’s the bloody point?” She deserved a proper future for her and her lad.

I voted for myself and my right to a fair and decent life. I voted for the Labour Party because what I experienced during the Great Depression made me a socialist and a comrade for everyone who suffered at the hands of the entitled.

There were over a million soldiers overseas, either as occupational soldiers or combat personnel in the Far East. So it took weeks for the ballots to be counted in the 1945 General Election. Nobody knew how the election would turn out. It was all up in the air, and the wait was agonising because my future and the future of the working class hung in the balance of that election like it had never done before.

I was in the downtown core of the shattered city of Hamburg with my unit dispersing food rations to famished German civilians when I heard the news about the General Election. An officer, no older than me, with a posh accent, came up to us during our cigarette break.

“Churchill’s out, and your lot are in.”

Then he strode off with the arrogance of his class.

When my cigarette was burnt to the quick, I flicked it to the ground. It was quickly grabbed by a Hamburg street urchin, who earned his crust by collecting the discarded cigarette butts smoked by Allied soldiers and then selling them to nicotine-deprived civilians.

I returned to feeding the German civilians who, after months of food deprivation, were beginning to display noticeable signs of malnutrition.

It was dusk by the time my unit had finished its task, and we rode back to camp on the back of a US Army truck. As we departed the city’s shattered downtown core, a feral dog, mad from hunger, chased after our vehicle until someone took their rifle off their shoulder and shot the animal dead.

As the light around the broken city faded into darkness, the realisation that Labour had won the election was like sunlight falling on my face. The economic winter that began for me at my birth in 1923 felt as if it was ready to thaw in the compassionate warmth of socialism.

The Great Depression and the war had taken much, but they had also shown me what was worth fighting for beyond the battlefield. As I looked to the future, I knew that the struggles of my class, our hopes, and our dignity were no longer invisible. The world we were about to build would not erase the past, but it would honour the sacrifices of the workers and wives who had endured so much under capitalism.

For the first time, I felt my generation finally had a chance.

Take care,

John

