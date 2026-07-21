It’s not even August, and I already feel summer is slipping out the door. The weather is still hot, the wildfires burn, and people still faff about. But it just feels over. I guess it was the installation of the Burnham government yesterday that reminded me of autumn rain and the damp that makes your bones ache. No good comes from a Prime Minister’s coronation in a democracy.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow that eighty-one years ago, at the end of July, a socialist government was elected to lead Britain in the post-war world. Today we live in a neoliberal oligarchy fighting forever wars whilst enabling genocide.

Today’s excerpt from The Green & Pleasant Land is Harry Leslie Smith’s chapter on Labour’s monumental election victory in 1945 and what that meant to working-class people like my father. It’s a reminder of what we lost when socialism was replaced by neoliberalism and why we should never trust a Burnham Labour government to be for the many rather than the few.

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Chapter Forty-Two: The Dawning of A Green and Pleasant Land

In the first week of peace, a strong sun transformed my face from Yorkshire chalk to bronze as I worked outside, repairing the runways at Fuhlsbüttel with my unit. We sang dirty songs and took the piss out of each other while filling in shell-crater holes or dragging debris into the nearby grassy fields. Confined to base, in the evenings, we drank German beer left behind by the Luftwaffe in a recreation hall.

On the Sunday following VE Day, when everyone else was off on church parade except for Catholics like me, I wrote to Alberta. In my letter to Alberta, I didn’t mention Charlie because Mum had already written that the military police had finally caught up with him. “Someone betrayed him, and now he’s doing time in the glass house.”

I knew she didn’t want my pity over her husband, and I didn’t want the military censors making further notes about my family’s comings and goings. Instead, I wrote about the last months of my war and that, as there was “Nowt for me in Halifax, nowt for me in Yorkshire,” I wanted to stay away from home for as long as possible. Along with the letter, I put some money in the envelope, “for your bairn.”

A few weeks after the surrender, I was reassigned to work at a soup kitchen for Germans, forced labour prisoners, and refugees who resided in Hamburg’s downtown core.

The streets of Hamburg resembled an infected open wound that oozed with half-starved refugees, orphaned children, and an emerging criminal class that aimed to profit from the misery of others. The only law enforced in Hamburg at the start of the occupation was the law of the jungle: eat or be eaten — most didn’t survive it well.

When our trucks drove through the city streets, I saw people emerge from hovels they had dug out of the rubble and now used as their homes. Thousands also lived in the dank, monolithic flak towers that survived the city’s devastation from air bombardment.

Outside the Bahnhof, Hamburg’s central rail station, we erected a tent with a giant Red Cross painted on its canvas. There, I fed soup and small portions of black bread that, although freshly baked in the morning, turned mouldy by lunchtime, to undernourished German civilians. It was a starvation diet of a few hundred calories. Enough to stave off immediate death, it left the residents of Hamburg in a state of profound malnutrition. Doing this stirred old memories of when my Catholic school began to serve starving bairns like me milk and a water stew for our lunch.

By June 1945, the city was awash with black markets on every street corner. Cigarettes or bags of coffee were the preferred currency of exchange. But there was also a fast trade in German women prostituting themselves to soldiers for bread to feed their families. We were not generous to the vanquished Germans. Too much blood had been spilt during the war, and too many innocents had been sacrificed for the Allies to be merciful to Germany.

In those first weeks of occupation, my feelings towards the Germans hardened. I sided with those who believed every man jack of them was evil and deserved their primitive, brutish existence. I hated them for taking the world to war and despised them for the suffering they had caused in Holland and every other conquered country. Our government reinforced this hatred through endless newsreels of German barbarity towards Jews, Gypsies, Poles, and Russians, deepening my revulsion.

But even at the age of twenty-two, I knew from my own experiences in Great Depression Britain that the greatest evil is always done by those few at the top who control society.

My hatred of ordinary Germans was short-lived. My acrimony ended after I saw one too many malnourished German bairns dressed in rags begging for food. It reminded me of my own childhood, when I lived hungry, homeless, and hopeless. At one of those black markets, I bought a German phrasebook for the price of two cigarettes.

“Why did you buy that?” asked Robbie. “Just point your gun at a German if you want anything from them.”

I shook my head, muttered, “Christ,” and kept quiet, preserving our friendship, at least until demob. I didn’t see Robbie in my future, and I don’t think he saw me in his either.

All Robbie wanted was to be demobbed from the RAF as soon as possible.

He had a girl waiting for him in Wigan, and his job as a weaver at a textile mill also awaited him. Robbie wanted to forget the RAF as if it were an unpleasant holiday in Blackpool.

Taffy also wanted to move on as if nothing had happened to him or to Britain and Europe from 1939 to 1945. Despite having no job or a girl waiting for him, Taffy longed to return to Cardiff. He dreamed of the hard graft and poor wages that awaited him in Wales, the way Gauguin dreamed of Tahiti whilst he sat at his stockbroker’s desk in Paris.

I, however, did not want to return to the world of 1939 and pick up where I left off before the war. There was nothing to go back to — no job, no woman, no prospects.

It was impossible to return to being who I was before the war.

How could I be the same person as the young man I was before the war, after marching in the winter of 1945 through battle-scarred Belgium and Holland? I knew I could never unsee those Dutch citizens starving because of Hitler. I could never erase from memory those twilight weeks before the Nazis surrendered, when refugees begged in their thousands for food, shelter, and safety as they fled the clash of armies and the wrath of Hitler’s collapsing totalitarian state.

No matter how hard they wished, those who survived the Second World War could never return to their pre-war selves. The old world, the old system of government and society, was dead. Some mourned its death. I rejoiced at its passing during those warm spring and summer days in 1945.

In June, news reached us in Hamburg that Churchill’s wartime coalition with Labour had collapsed. A general election was arranged for 5 July. Military personnel weren’t permitted to formally gather and talk politics, so how a change in government could transform our working-class existence was informally discussed over beers at the NAAFI or before lights out.

I wasn’t a member of the Labour Party, but their 1945 election manifesto inspired me. It gave me hope that a change to our material lives was possible. Calls by Attlee’s Labour Party for the formation of a National Health Service were a declaration that the lives of ordinary people mattered just as much as those of anyone from Britain’s upper class. Pledges to nationalise key industries, including the coal pits where my family had eked out a peasant’s living in the twentieth century, sold me on Labour.

Voting wasn’t mandatory, but on election day everyone on the base queued and waited with patient excitement to cast their ballot.

As I waited my turn to vote, I looked over to a nearby field. Through overgrown grass, remnants of wrecked Luftwaffe fighters and bombers silently glistened in the warm sun. Further off, past the barbed wire fences of the base, I stared out at the sprawling refugee camp constructed during the war as an unofficial sanctuary for the flotsam and jetsam of Allied bombing of Hamburg and surrounding cities.

When I marked my X on the ballot paper for a Labour Party candidate, I felt for the first time that destiny was in my favour. I voted for all those who died like my sister, before her time, in a workhouse. I voted for men like my father, who had been broken beyond repair by the Great Depression. I voted for women like my mother, who begged, borrowed, stole, and were beaten by cruel men to keep their children fed. I also voted for my sister Alberta, who refused to cast a ballot. “What’s the bloody point?” She deserved a proper future for her and her lad.

I voted for myself and my right to a fair and decent life. I voted for the Labour Party because what I experienced during the Great Depression made me a socialist.

There were over a million soldiers overseas, either as occupation forces or as combat personnel in the Far East. So it took weeks for the ballots to be counted in the 1945 General Election. Nobody knew how the election would turn out. It was all up in the air, and the wait was agonising. The future for me, and the rest of the working class, hung in the balance. No election had ever promised so much hope and the prospect of disappointment.

I was in the downtown core of the shattered city of Hamburg with my unit dispersing food rations to famished German civilians when I heard the news about the General Election. An officer, no older than me, with a posh accent, came up to us during our cigarette break. “Churchill’s out, and your lot are in.” Then he strode off with the arrogance of his class.

When my cigarette was burnt to the quick, I flicked it to the ground. It was quickly grabbed by a Hamburg street urchin, who earned his crust by collecting the discarded cigarette butts smoked by Allied soldiers and then selling them to nicotine-deprived civilians.

It was dusk by the time my unit had finished its task, and we rode back to camp on the back of a US Army truck. As we departed the city’s shattered downtown core, a feral dog, mad from hunger, chased after our vehicle until someone took their rifle off their shoulder and shot the animal dead.

As the light around the broken city faded into darkness, the realisation that Labour had won the election was like sunlight falling on my face.

Maybe it would be alright after all for me and the rest of the working classes. A peaceful revolution occurred at the ballot box—socialism won not by the bayonet but by being the better argument. The future could be ours for the taking. For the first time, I felt my generation finally had a chance to build a Green and Pleasant Land.

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Harry’s Last Stand was a warning about what awaited us unless we made government work for us rather than the entitled few.

Sadly, society at this moment has been defeated by the forces of neoliberalism. Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class past is now a present reality. It is uncertain what humanity’s future has in store for us because the Western world is in a state of fascist turmoil. The fight to overcome these forces of authoritarianism must continue. Each one of us has a role to play in opposing this tyranny.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit; The Green and Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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