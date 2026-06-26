Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
4h

Extreme heat, in an atomised era, perpetuates atomised suffering. People die alone in their rooms never to return to the world. Meanwhile society functions with a veneer of normalcy. It is a terrifyingly bizarre moment.

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hw's avatar
hw
6h

For a hook, what about something like: "Before there was a DSA movement, there was Harry".

Preferably something far more clever, but the idea is true. Your dad stood up for the same ideals, human rights, and democratic socialism vs unregulated capitalism.

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