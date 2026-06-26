It hasn’t come here to Canada yet, but the heat will reach 40°C within the next week. The dog days of summer have already come to Britain and the rest of Europe, which has been sweltering under a heat dome for four days. It arrived like a guest a day early for a party, and the hosts weren’t prepared.

The heat is killing people in Europe. In France, over 40 people have already perished from drowning because they hoped to cool off in rivers but were unaware of their strong currents.

Twenty years ago, during an unusually warm spring in Russia, I remember watching, under a midnight sun, drunken teens jump into the strong currents of the Vyatka River. I wondered if some of them would make it back to shore.

So far, no one has drowned in Britain trying to beat the heat. But the country is ill-prepared for rising temperatures and chaotic weather events caused by climate change. Its residential and commercial structures were built to retain heat, not keep their interiors cool. When Harry’s Last Stand was launched in London, my father and I stayed at a posh hotel courtesy of the publisher. The weather was humid, and the hotel had no air conditioning, so we were provided with a fan purchased at ASDA for 20 pounds. The fan didn’t circulate the air but thickened it into waves of warmth. I remember sweating in my bed the way I had done in tropical countries like Cuba, except it felt more uncomfortable in England.

“The planet is warming,” say the corporate news media and our politicians, with a hubris that outmatches, for scale and inevitability, the Titanic‘s Captain Smith. This is not doomerism but realism.

Extinction will not happen in our lifetime unless it is from nuclear war. However, many of us will wish it had as society becomes more chaotic, violent and precarious owing to accelerating climate change and governments turning to fascist extremism to control unrest among citizens.

Europe has already broken heat records, and North America will follow in July and August. This heat in 2026, like the heat in 2025, 2024 and every year over the past two decades, creates violent weather events: biblical flash floods, cataclysmic wildfires and killer tornadoes.

Today’s heat domes are reminiscent of the climate catastrophe portrayed in the 1973 movie Soylent Green. It is jaw-dropping that imagined dystopias created in the 20th century as entertainment and warnings are the waking nightmare we call normal.

Our planet’s Goldilocks climate is in breakdown, and many environmentalists, like David Suzuki, posit that Earth has moved past the point of no return when it comes to climate change. I don’t know, but I want to believe that we shouldn’t give up without a fight.

We are dying at the hands of the few who are so deranged by wealth and power that they don’t know when enough is enough. A civilisation that refuses to heed the signs of its impending demise will perish. If ordinary people don’t upturn this status quo, humans and other mammals will someday die off and become bleached bones on an Earth turned into a desert.

Tip/ Rent Jar

For me, rent day approaches like the headlights of a truck with an unsteady load on its trailer. It leaves me stuck in the middle of the road, transfixed by it, or perhaps I am too tired to react this time and jump out of its way.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. This month alone, I lost two annual subscribers for that reason. But we plod on.

The Green and Pleasant Land is ready to be sent to my father’s old publisher for consideration. But I am stuck on the pitch, proposal and hook needed to get it from the slush pile to an editor’s eye. So, I hesitate. Moreover, I still go through and edit the book because it is so important to get this right for my Dad and his legacy.

A small independent publisher has already expressed interest in bringing it into print, which is heartening. But for my father’s legacy, and for the book itself, it makes sense to try first for the widest possible readership.

Annual subscriptions are 40% off. Nine new subscribers should put me over the top for July. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021: $3.50 a month or $30 a year.

Thank you, as always, for reading, sharing and supporting Harry’s Last Stand.

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