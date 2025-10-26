“The past isn’t dead. It isn’t even past.” — William Faulkner

Someone I knew long ago, when I resided on the continent called youth, died last week. One price we pay for growing old is hearing about people from our past dying before us. This continues until we go, or until no one is left from our history who remembers we are even alive.

It came as a text I read over breakfast. In the background, a news presenter on the television spoke in neutral tones about Trump’s war drums against Venezuela, then grew animated about game developments in the World Series. Every authoritarian regime, from Caesar to Trump, needs its bread and circuses.

Long ago, I turned my back on most of the ghosts from my teenage years and early twenties. They aren’t bad people — just not my people. Truthfully, I didn’t wish to remain the one-dimensional, typecast person their imagination — or lack of it — envisioned me to be.

I developed into a person with different ideals and ambitions from those who came of age with me in 1970s suburbia. Sometimes, I even envy them for their unquestioning loyalty to their “ever thus” lifestyles and obedience to capitalism in whatever form it takes.

With a few of them, I still remain in text contact. Like everyone else, I have moments of nostalgia and need to look through rose-coloured glasses towards those far-off shores called personal history.

I knew this person’s death was coming, so I was still surprised by yesterday’s text. A few weeks had passed since I’d been told he had the bad cancer — a metastasis, where there is no coming back from. “Poor fellow,” I thought, when I read he had left the land of the living.

Forty years ago, I attended the deceased’s wedding, when we were all in our twenties. But I won’t be going to his funeral, because we hadn’t been in close contact for decades. If I were the one who was dead, I would not expect him to show up for mine. The last time I saw him in person was at a party in the summer of 2009. I had only recently returned to Canada from Portugal to be a caregiver for my dying brother.

I remarked to him, as we stood by an outdoor pool, about our high-school gym class. Then we both complained about the tedium of diving for pucks in the deep end of our school’s pool. “It was as if they were training us to be amphibious golden retrievers.” Outside of scattered memories of high school and parties, there wasn’t anything that bound us together. So, after a few puffs on a joint, we went our separate ways at that party.

Many of the people I knew in high school, and even in university, swallowed neoliberalism’s Kool-Aid. I did too, for a time, but I spat out its ideological poison because I couldn’t take corporate capitalism seriously. I knew it was a fraud designed to make us believe wealth was wisdom. Ronald Reagan’s secret Central American wars told me everything I needed to know about the so-called city upon a hill he was building. That shining vision constructed on the bones of the exploited at home and abroad.

Yet because I lived in a capitalist society, I was still part of the machinery of exploitation, even while being used myself by higher wage-earners. However, I was luckier than most because I absorbed the history of my ancestors — my dad and his family — as well as my mum’s experiences in Nazi Germany. It gave me at least some protection against the hysteria of xenophobia and intolerance that plagues much of today’s world — and consumes much of my generation.

I am sorry that the person from my past has died. However, what I mourn is the possibility of a hopeful and peaceful off-ramp from the fascist nightmare of today’s Western world. The myopia and greed of my generation, who spent their adult years voting for the death of the Welfare State, did much to write democracy’s obituary.

Take care,

John

