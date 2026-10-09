I’ve spent much of the past week preparing and sending out submission packages to publishers for The Green and Pleasant Land. The process is laborious and will consume what remains of this month. Hopefully, it will bear fruit by the time Christmas arrives. I believe I have some grounds for optimism because three publishers have moved the manuscript from the slush pile to their respective commissioning editors. So, I press on.

When I wasn’t pitching publishers, I got stuck into reworking and editing Harry’s Life On The Never, Never, which was his examination of post-war Britain between 1948 and 1953. A moment in history that, although exciting and joyful, had thorns like a rose. The Welfare State economically emancipated workers, hardened by poverty and war, but it also demanded that they strive to become better human beings.

Below are excerpts from Life On The Never, Never.

Chapter Three

As I waited to be reunited with Friede, her letters described the desperate circumstances she and many in Germany still endured in early 1948, almost three years after the war ended.

Fortunately, the start of the new year wasn’t as harsh as 1947’s unrelenting Arctic cold front that engulfed much of Europe. But it was still brutal for the residents of Hamburg, especially the thousands still housed in temporary shelters owing to the destruction of much of the housing stock by Allied bombardment during the war.

Heating fuel was still in short supply. In one letter, Friede wrote, “Soon after Epiphany, I saw a frozen corpse on the pavement near the Bahnhof. People walked around it, not paying any attention, as if it was a bag of rubbish rather than a man just the day before.”

In each of Friede’s letters, she wrote about how she and her mother scoured the black markets for food. The letters also mentioned the fear citizens in Hamburg had that war between America and Russia was about to break out.

During Friede’s last days in Germany, a sense of what being married to me entailed left her breathless with worry. It was an enormous leap of faith for a nineteen-year-old to leave her country, family, friends, language and memories for a husband she had only known for two years.

The day before she left Hamburg, Friede met her two closest friends, Gerda and Ursula, in a rundown café near her foster family’s apartment for a final drink together.

The three women shared a bond that had sustained them through danger and privation. Their friendship had outlasted childhood, the Great Depression, Hitler, the horrors of the war, and the pain of reconstruction.

As the evening wound down, Gerda and Ursula told her to be safe and careful in her adopted country.

“Don’t trip over your emotions,” Gerda warned her. “Be like the duck, and let the water glide over your back.”

Ursula confessed, “You know, I was always dead set against your marriage to a foreigner. Maybe I was jealous. I didn’t want a Tommy to take you from us. To leave Germany is your destiny, I guess, even if it is far from us.”

“I don’t know what I would have done without having you two when I was growing up,” Friede said to both of them.

Afterwards, Friede promised she would write and would one day return to Hamburg.

Friede spent her last night in Germany alone with her mother in their apartment.

The women sat on a chaise longue near a wood stove in the living room. It was their apartment’s only source of heating. That evening, it burned a door frame that had been chopped into scraps by a neighbour. It crackled and hissed, but the nearby window stubbornly remained frosted over.

Mother and daughter spoke of old times, Christmas, and people from their past, and then grew silent.

As the night wore on, Friede grew agitated. She hoped that she had made the right choice by marrying me and moving to England.

Her mother sensed her daughter’s ambivalence. Friede’s mother tried to reassure her and said that should everything end in tears, there was no shame in returning home.

“Child, I know men and the world. I don’t doubt your husband’s love and adoration for you, but sometimes love does not outlast May. So there is no shame if, for whatever reason, you feel that it is best to return to Hamburg. There will always be room for you under my roof and at my table. Whether you are near or far away, you are my only child, you are my daughter, and I will never stop loving you.”

On the following morning, at Fuhlsbüttel Airport, Friede boarded a plane with RAF markings. From a nearby road, her Mum watched the plane taxi onto the runway and take off. Her mother kept her eyes fixed on the aircraft until it was a blemish on the horizon.

When it disappeared, Friede’s mother walked home to her apartment.

Her apartment was as silent as the frost that clung to the living room window.

Chapter Four: Reunion

When the plane was aloft, Friede noticed the city below was shrouded in snow. It made the areas still devastated by the war look like a corpse with a sheet drawn over it.

About an hour into the flight, turbulence hit the aircraft, and Friede’s wonderment turned to nausea. A ginger-haired guardsman noticed her discomfort and handed Friede a sick bag.

When the aeroplane finally landed at an RAF base just outside of London, Friede looked out of her porthole window as an airman unbolted the door at the rear of the aeroplane. When the hatch swung open, an icy wind crept into the aircraft. It smelled of diesel fumes and hydraulic fluid. The stench upset her stomach as much as the turbulence had while she was in the air.

Getting off the aeroplane, Friede carried a small leather suitcase and, once on the tarmac, did up the top button of her coat.

A soldier said to her, “Bundle up tight, lass, because the city is brittle with cold and deep in snow.”

As she walked across the tarmac, a damp, bitter wind bit through her nylon stockings. Friede looked around for me, but I wasn’t there. Disappointed, she frowned and followed the other passengers through a doorway to passport control.

Friede was confused by the crush of English spoken around her. To her ears, it was as jarring as cymbals clashing because she was only familiar with English as it was spoken in intimate circles in Hamburg.

As she moved further down the terminal hallway, she kept wondering where I was and thought in German, Wo bist du?

Friede wasn’t sure what to do next. Where is he? Am I early or late? What time did he say he would meet me, with bells on? Am I at the correct airport?

Friede craved a cigarette but was afraid people around her would think her a loose foreigner.

For the briefest second, she wondered if I had done a runner.

Hadn’t one of her friends warned her of Tommies bearing promises and gifts? “They will always disappoint you in the end,” one of her girlfriends had told Friede after her wedding.

Friede showed her identification and travel warrant to an RAF clerk, who looked at it with disinterest. “Welcome to England, Mrs Smith,” he said after stamping her papers.

At first, Friede found it strange that the official had called her “Mrs Smith.” Her new last name sounded like it came from one of the English textbooks she had studied as a teenager. Friede recalled how her instructor had forced her to repeat aloud the phrase: “Mrs Smith is the wife of Mr Smith. They live in London and drink tea.” She giggled at the memory of learning English by rote with a language teacher who despised any language but German.

Friede started to think her new identity sounded like an alias, especially when compared to her maiden name, Edelmann. Then she thought about what her mother had said to her in the days leading up to her departure. “You are lucky, very lucky, that a good man wanted to share his life and his name with you. Your father never married me. I was just his sweetheart, and you were just his bastard. What type of man does that to his child?”

While Friede questioned my whereabouts, I questioned if this was going to be the first of many disappointments for her at my hands.

It wasn’t planned, but everything became unglued the moment I boarded my train at Manchester’s London Road Station. On that day, my train was like a hundred others, late or postponed because the coal allotment wasn’t delivered.

“How much longer is this going to take?” I complained to the ticket collector. “I am very late.”

“Keep your knickers on. We are all in the same boat here.”

As for buying roses in the capital, I knew that if I lashed out on my RAF pay, she would be living off beans for a week.

I was mortified at the thought that Friede didn’t know what had happened to me and how that was causing her panic on her first day in England. I hoped this wasn’t going to be one of many letdowns for her but knew things were bound to get worse in the friendless severity of Lancashire and her new lodgings.

By the time I got to the RAF base, I was breathless, dishevelled, and embarrassed. I caught sight of Friede before she saw me, and I wanted to run towards her. I hesitated because, after so many months apart, I was struck by her beauty and how out of place she seemed in the swirl of dull uniforms and overcoats that pressed past her. In a verdant green coat, Friede was in technicolour, whilst everyone else around her was monochrome.

Later on, I was to learn that the exquisite coat had originally been a heavy wool blanket. The seamstress who had delicately sewn her silk wedding dress had been commissioned by her mother to do an equally masterful job on the coat. “I want my daughter to look as beautiful as an English rose, but I want to make sure she is protected from their notorious chills,” her mother had told the dressmaker.

Friede did not fly into my arms like a starlet from a Hollywood picture but let me approach her. She looked relieved and irritated by me, and when we kissed, I thought her lips were less than eager for mine.

When I let go of her, she said to me, “I am so tired, so very tired. I would love to get some coffee and a piece of cake.”

“Coffee? Love, you have more chance of getting a magic carpet ride than real coffee in London,” I replied. “At the train station, we can get a biscuit and some tea before we head back to Manchester.”

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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