Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Andrew McGregor's avatar
Andrew McGregor
Oct 17

I have recently returned from a study tour about the battles for Berlin in 1945. Very moving and your Father’s story reminds me of the human costs of war. The way the nazi party came to power is a terrible warning against current complacency.

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