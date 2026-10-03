Autumn is still clutching at summer’s warmth. But by the time my birthday arrives on the 22nd, the temperature’s mood will be caustic. So, I take as many walks as I can in the sunshine. They still feel enjoyable rather than an endurance test of sleet, snow, and Arctic temperatures.

Pitching to publishers and trying to shove my foot in the door to get them to read Harry’s The Green and Pleasant Land has begun, and it’s going to be a marathon.

But as I wrote in one of my query letters:

My father believed his role in preventing the return of unmitigated capitalism was to speak the unvarnished truth about his experiences growing up in Great Depression-era Yorkshire, his time in the Second World War and the early days of the Welfare State.

Today, I am providing you with a chapter from his Life On The Never, Never, which deals with the post-war years and his experience of the early days of the Welfare State.

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Chapter One

In November 1947, the RAF repatriated me against my will to Britain from Germany. They didn’t say it, but I knew it was punishment for marrying a German girl. It was legal, but it was frowned upon, especially for an enlisted man. When my commanding officer presented me with my transfer papers, there was a cruel smirk on his face as wide as the North Sea.

I was posted to Ringway outside of Manchester. It was a large, cold, impersonal outpost, bustling with vehicles, the tramp of boots, and the roar of aircraft.

On arrival, I presented my transfer papers to a clerk. The NCO looked me up and down as though I were a faulty gear in a machine. I half-expected him to shout, “Get t’ hammer out and bang on it till the racket stops.” Instead, he handed me over to a lieutenant who, with barely a glance, declared:

“Everything’s in order. But we’ll have none of that slackness you got up to in Germany.”

I thought it best not to argue. No point making enemies on your first day.

That evening, I was assigned a bunk in a Nissen hut with teenage recruits. Their chatter and laughter made me feel ancient and worn out. They had spent the war under their mothers’ apron strings, while I had grown old before my time.

At dawn I woke frozen stiff—the stove unlit. My hut-mates stretched and muttered about football, beer, and girls, while I dressed quickly and left.

Outside, the sky was black, cloudless, the ground dusted with dirty snow. My breath steamed in the air, my hands raw with cold. I lit a cigarette, but it burned harsh, cutting into my chest like barbed wire. I hacked and spat phlegm from my tobacco-worn lungs.

At the wash-house, I queued with other men, grumbling. When my turn came, I shaved at a cracked mirror, staring at the stranger looking back. My thinning hair, ashen skin, and lifeless eyes made me seem twenty years older. I looked beaten, and it frightened me.

I was put in charge of recruits with one constant order.

“Fetch sledgehammers, then march your squad to a cinder-block shed half a mile from the parade ground. Inside you’ll find surplus transmitters and radar sets. “Smash them to Kingdom come, until tea time, repeat the same on the morrow.”

Equipment once vital to the war, acquired through Lend-Lease and Britain’s own wartime spending, was now smashed to scrap rather than handed to civilians or sold.

After several days of this lunacy, I wrote despairingly to my sister Alberta, a mill worker in Bradford, asking if I purchased myself out of the RAF, would there be work on civvy street. She replied:

The looms never stop, but are you up for it after living the life of Reilly in Germany? The pay’s all right, but the noise is like the roar over the moors when the wind battles the rain. It’ll be easy enough for you to get on, but what about your missus? The way you described her, she sounds delicate. Lovely, I’m sure, but mills aren’t for the faint-hearted. Still, you’ll manage. Didn’t Dad always say, “It’ll be right as rain” when money was tight, and Mum, caterwauling it was all his fault we didn’t have a pot to piss in?

She also warned me housing was scarce:

It’s the kip that’s the bother. There’s nowt to let across the North. You’d be lucky to find a stone privy to call home. Everything’s gone to the lads demobbed in ’46. They didn’t muck about—they stripped off their kit, married, and started bairns straight away. You wouldn’t recognise Bradford or Halifax. Looks like half of Europe’s here—Poles, DPs, Italians. The lasses go mad for Italians; they look like film stars. But that doesn’t help you find a roof or coal for your grate. Hate to say it, but the only one who can help is our mum. Like asking the devil for a fiver—you’ll end up owing a tenner.

Her words weren’t encouraging. Friends in Halifax were no better: housing was impossible, though they urged optimism. Easy for them; their families weren’t balmy and shamed, like mine.

I saw only two choices: write to Friede and beg her not to come, or reconcile with my unstable mother. We had been estranged for years, scarred by the rows and wounds of the Depression.

After staring long at Friede’s photo, I humbled myself and wrote to Mother, asking for shelter. Her reply came quickly:

For thee and thy wife, there’s a room in the attic. I’ll do it up proper, a lick of paint and all. But remember, you’re no wee lad now. I can’t be running after you, wiping your nose. It’s time you stood on your own two feet. It’ll cost you to live here—your mam’s skint as ever. You ought to be looking after me now, not t’other way round. So it’s ten shillings a week, plus your food. I hope that your German knows how to clean, because we aren’t like those filthy Continentals.

I sent her a curt acceptance. There was no choice. My demob was coming soon, and no one else had offered me a room.

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As always, thank you for reading my Substack posts.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed last week to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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