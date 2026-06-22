I have an appointment with my oncologist tomorrow morning. He will discuss the latest findings, or non-findings, from the CT scans done last week. It always makes me nervous waiting. It’s an anxiety that doesn’t throb or overwhelm me, but it does gnaw at me. I lose my footing in the worry of things I have no control over. That was my mood when I watched Starmer’s resignation today: one of worry for me and satisfaction over his downfall, not that it changes the cards Britain has presently been dealt, which are shit, unless you come from the top-tier wage earners.

Across the years, I have met enough hollow men to know Keir Starmer is a hollow man. He’s not empty of the animal intelligence necessary for success in politics or business, but hollow of compassion, depth and vision. Starmer is a technocrat, an apparatchik to whatever ideology fits his ambition for power, prestige and wealth. He was the perfect servant to neoliberalism’s interests, which are making the state subservient to corporate and oligarchic interests. Burnham won’t be any better for the nation than Starmer. There’s the rub: as long as society is ensnared by neoliberalism, citizens must expect diminishing returns on their standards of living. What enrages me, and probably you too, is that at each turn of the screw, where we end up with less than a full life, there are well-paid pundits, politicians and journalists who, to preserve their privileges, tell us that we have never had it so good.

While I wait for the oncologist to call and tell me either the good or bad news, I leave you with another chapter excerpt from The Green and Pleasant Land - my father’s last book, which was unfinished at his death. I find history, reflections, stories and anecdotes, at least for me, do more work than political analysis ever can. This book reveals more about what our future will be than what our past once was.

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Chapter Thirty-Three: Home

When I left to join the war, a forlorn rain fell on the working-class streets of Halifax. Many weeks later, when I returned on leave to my mother’s house, the clouds above looked as though they had never once been broken by the sun.

Outside the rail station, the newspaper headlines chalked on boards weren’t encouraging. Leningrad was still under a merciless siege. The war in the desert against Rommel’s Panzers had become a costly series of battles that left too many men dead on the sands. We weren’t winning, and nor was Russia. The Allies were holding the line—but only by our fingernails.

I wondered how Roy was doing in the Coldstream Guards in the desert. I also wondered when my own unit would be deemed ready to join the war rather than be trained for it.

Before I went to my mother’s house, I had a beer at Halifax’s White Swan. It was the city’s grandest hotel for the posh and successful. In civilian life, I would never have dared enter except to deliver something from Grosvenor’s to their kitchen. But the war was on, and I felt I had the right to stand at its bar rail and sip a beer.

Propaganda posters hung on the barroom walls:

“Your Courage. Your Cheerfulness. Your Resolution Will Bring Us Victory.”

Bollocks, I thought.

A prominent portrait of the King stared at me as I savoured my half-pint. The photograph leered at me the way the picture of my grandad dressed in his finery once did, when my dad hung it on the greasy wall of our first room in a Bradford doss. The businessmen enjoying their drinks ignored me completely, just as their kind had ignored me when I plied a barrow for Grosvenor’s Grocers and wore a worker’s cap and coat in peacetime.

From the hotel, I walked in the rain to my mother’s house on Boothtown Road. The air smelt of burning coal as drizzle slicked the pavements. In the street, a few children played war games, imitating what their fathers were performing in deadly earnest at the front.

I was disappointed that no adults were outside. I wanted Mum’s neighbours to see me in RAF blue. They could all get stuffed, I thought—I was now part of the machine fighting for their safety.

When my mum saw me at her door, she said sarcastically,

“Look what the cat’s dragged in.”

Once the kettle was on for tea, Mum let me know Alberta was enduring a harsh war on the home front owing to Charlie’s desertion.

“The coppers should be looking for Charlie because he deserted our Alberta and his bairn, not because he skipped out on the bloody army.”

From the moment Charlie went on the lam, I wasn’t the best of brothers to Alberta. I didn’t understand—nor want to understand—the enormity of her problems. My sister had to raise a child with few resources in wartime, and a deserter for a husband who the police were hunting.

Mum said that even in the shops, some owners were rude to her and said they shouldn’t have to serve the wife of a deserter.

I drank Mum’s strong tea in her worn and spartan kitchen. She complained that because of rationing, there was no sugar for the tea, nor coal to ward off the damp. As I sipped my cuppa and listened to her complaints—and her requests for me to send more money from my pay—remorse, affection, and revulsion shifted in my heart like an uneven load on the back of a lorry.

Smugly, I believed I had escaped my childhood and its painful memories because I had learned to march to a parade sergeant’s orders. Coldly, I looked at my mother and thought:

In a day, I’ll be gone. And I won’t come back, even when this bloody war is done.

My homecoming with Mum was interrupted when Bill arrived home.

“Let’s have a look at you. You did all right, lad. There’s no muck on you, Harry.”

That night, our sleep was disturbed by the sound of air raid sirens. I quickly got dressed, but when I went downstairs, Bill said there was nowhere to bloody go but under the kitchen table if a bomb dropped, as their street had no nearby shelters. He added he’d rather be dead than found cowering underneath a “bloody table, like a frightened dog in a thunderstorm.”

The all-clear eventually sounded, and I went back to sleep.

The following morning, I visited my sister in Low Moor, Bradford. On the bus journey there, propaganda posters lined the roadside hoardings, warning civilians to be vigilant for spies and saboteurs, and to conserve food and clothing.

Alberta’s house was a dingy millworker’s terrace built at the end of the nineteenth century. Around it, the air was thick with coal smoke belching from the weaving mills’ rooftops. Until that day, I had never visited her at home, because Charlie had always carried an air of violence and drink about him.

It had been six months since I’d seen my sister, and the change in her appearance shocked me. She was anaemic and underweight—almost a skeleton wrapped in skin. Much of her hair had fallen out from the stress of police harassment. The cops and military police frequently came to her workplace and her home, hounding her about Charlie’s desertion.

Alberta was reluctant to talk about her life or her husband, and I was hesitant to speak of my RAF days, which I thought were insignificant. She said,

“You men get all the bloody luck and glory. Look at you in the RAF—it’s a life of adventure. No dull days down at the mill for you.”

At the time, I did not understand her words. I only realised years later what she meant. My sister was far more trapped by the bonds of earth, kith, and kin than I was as a man. Society denied her the right to a well-paying profession and financial independence. She had nowhere to run, no bolt-hole to hide in until the storms subsided. Even her husband’s desertion was considered her sin as much as Charlie’s.

When I left, she said,

“If you need something, just holler. I’ll help.”

I told her the same and kissed her ashen cheek. But I left knowing neither of us would ever call upon the other. We both wrongly believed we shouldn’t burden each other with our problems.

The next day, I left Mum’s house at six in the morning with a terse, “Tara,” and caught the train back to St Athan. The carriages overflowed with soldiers, sailors, and airmen returning from leave, some quiet, some joking but all of them already weary from this war.

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Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, keeping me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it were the 1930s.

Last week, I went to Toronto for a CT scan to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year, scans revealed lesions on my liver that doctors want to investigate further this year. But I think this will turn out to be much ado about nothing. My main concern is finding out whether the disease in my lungs has worsened or stayed the same.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching, wondering whether the other shoe will drop or not. The trip always throws my already tight budget out of whack.

If you can leave a tip or take out a paid subscription, it is greatly appreciated. Subscriptions are £3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year. There is also a 20% discount on annual subscriptions.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will serve as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you would like a beta copy, please send me a direct message.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which explores post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s as the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of the summer.

If you are unable to subscribe, sharing my work is always appreciated. Like many independent writers, I am increasingly being buried by the algorithms.

Thank you for reading and for helping to keep Harry’s story alive.

John

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