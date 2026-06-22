Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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TriTorch
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Hollow indeed. Just an empty suit to enact the global enslavement protocol:

"…and this is why today I am announcing this government will make a new, free-of-charge, Digital ID mandatory for the right to work, by the end of this parliament. Let me spell that out: you will not be able to work in the United Kingdom, if you do not have Digital ID. It’s a simple as that."—Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

This is abject treason against mankind.

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