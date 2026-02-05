Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
2h

Thank you for collecting this together. It is an amazing read.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3h

Powerful piece. The tension between hoping for survival and fearing a last-minute death feels so tangible here, especially when the author notes how close they were to peace. I can totally relate to that feeling of marking time while somthing huge looms, its kinda like waiting for major life news today. That one line from the WAAF worker captures it all perfectly.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture