February 1945. Harry Leslie Smith and his RAF unit had been transferred from England to war-torn Europe. My father turned twenty-two that month and knew the war was nearing its end. If he survived, he understood that the peace following Nazism’s defeat would not resemble the peace his father’s generation had inherited in 1918.

The peace of 1945 was about to create a new social contract between the working class and capitalism. My father sensed, even at the beginning of that year, that the world awaiting his generation after Hitler’s death would be the best the working class had ever known in the Western world.

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Below is an excerpt from The Green & Pleasant Land. It takes place in February 1945—eighty-one years ago—when fascism was dying, rather than today, where it flourishes like ragwort.

Tip Jar

Chapter Thirty-Nine: "Stay alive. It's almost over."

While others fought from hedgerow to hedgerow in France in 1944, I played soldier on the home front. It was different for my mate Roy, who during the summer was shot and wounded in the Italian campaign. “Shrapnel in his arse,” wrote Eric, who was still doing valuable war work as a tool and die maker.

When Roy was recovering in a field hospital outside Naples, my unit was in Kent, encamped near a field where Cockney women and their children harvested a hop crop. They swore and cursed in rhyming slang to the rhythm of their hop-picking.

One afternoon, a radio message arrived ordering us to return immediately to base. We didn’t know why. When we arrived, Taffy was called into the unit commander’s office.

He was informed that his brother had been killed in France by a German sniper while out on patrol. That night, I heard him weeping in his sleep. He kept repeating his name, and the rest was unintelligible.

Shortly before Christmas, our unit was called into the mess hall. A captain announced that our Christmas leave was cancelled—we were to be transferred to the European theatre of war. A cheer went up in the hall. At last, the RAF was going to use us in the fight, rather than send us on more fruitless exercises.

During the wait for embarkation, the men speculated about our fate. Robbie said, “It would be a bloody shame to clock it, being this close to it all ending.” I agreed. Taffy warned that Nazi Germany was “like a rabid dog—the most vicious just at the point of death. Look at what happened to my brother.”

But on the day we were to board the vehicles that would take us to the ships, our orders changed again. The Battle of the Bulge was raging, and there was fear the Western Front might collapse under Hitler’s last gamble to retake Antwerp. My unit could hardly attempt to occupy former Luftwaffe airbases if the Allies were retreating.

So, we loitered on base, marking time through January 1945 until new deployment orders arrived during the first week of February.

On a bitterly cold morning—two years after Sergeant Green had threatened us with hellfire in the desert war—my unit finally left for the port of Harwich, destination Antwerp.

It was bedlam at the docks. Whistles blasted, winches screeched, and an army of stevedores cursed their jobs. Ships at their moorings were loaded with cargoes of guns, ammunition, petrol and food rations by cranes that swung and groaned above the decks.

When night fell, we still hadn’t boarded. It was well past midnight before we marched up the gangplank of an ageing freighter that had likely seen service in the last war.

The Navy packed us below deck like steerage passengers bound for the New World. The compartment reeked of diesel fumes and stale seawater. An hour later, the ship pulled out to sea.

Seated on the metal floor, huddled in a greatcoat, I felt the vibration of the screws beneath me as we entered the Channel. The crossing was rough; the ship pitched up and down, and I spent most of the night retching into a bucket.

In between bouts of throwing up, I worried about being torpedoed by one of Hitler’s few remaining U-boats. “I can’t swim, not even dog-paddle.” Robbie said not to fret: “We’re stowed below the waterline. We’re as good as drowned rats if attacked.”

Before sunrise, the freighter reached Ostend. We disembarked like pack animals down a narrow ramp and marched towards a WAAF refreshment hut at the port’s entrance. A young woman from Glasgow served strong tea and Belgian doughnuts packed with jam.

As I left, she waved and said, “Stay alive. It’s almost over.”

Soon after, NCOs marshalled us onto an American truck that joined a convoy heading towards the front. The further we drove, the more I saw how the war had scarred the Flemish countryside. Artillery and tank battles fought over Christmas had turned villages into heaps of rubble.

At midday, we arrived at an abandoned Luftwaffe aerodrome on the North Sea coast. At its front gate stood two burnt-out Panzer tanks, dusted with new snow.

Before retreating, the Germans had smashed the electronic and telephone equipment. The Royal Engineers had cleared the airfield of mines the day before. A warrant officer warned, “Be bloody mindful where you walk, else you’ll be sent home in bits and pieces.”

Our job was to rebuild communications with the RAF and make the runway operational within seventy-two hours.

Shortly after we took possession of the base, two German aircraft approached. From the control tower, I recognised them as Stukas and sounded the alarm. Men scrambled to the air-raid trenches the Luftwaffe had left behind.

A machine-gun nest opened fire but missed. The pilots, rattled, dropped their bombs wide. The storage sheds were destroyed, but the runway and tower were untouched.

The whole attack lasted no more than fifteen minutes, but I was terrified—and exhilarated. The adrenaline was like a football match in which your life depended on the score.

On the night of my twenty-second birthday, the base was hit by a V2 rocket that obliterated the runway and three aircraft parked on the tarmac.

A mechanic was killed in the blast. The explosion lit up the night like daylight before it was doused by water bowsers. I didn’t know the man, but his death knocked the wind out of me. It upset me that he was dead with the war so close to its end. I couldn’t stop thinking that I might be next.

The following day, I was sent to Antwerp to pick up supplies to replace what we’d lost.

When I arrived, parts of the city still smouldered from a V2 attack in the night. Houses had collapsed into themselves. Rescue crews were digging for survivors. There was also a heap of dead civilians. Sheets of burlap weighted down with stones at the edges covered their bodies.

There was a dead horse on the roadside—killed by fright or shrapnel, I couldn’t tell. In a frenzy of hunger, Belgian civilians cut meat from the carcass with saws and kitchen knives. I didn’t know it then, but we were about to march into a circle of hell Dante forgot to write about in his Inferno—the Honger Winter.

Tip Jar

In 2026, each one of us has a role to play in opposing the tyranny that has befallen the West.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit. The Green & Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of the summer.

Thanks for reading. I am deeply grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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