Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hw's avatar
hw
6h

There is one line that perfectly describes so many political parties in 2026, but it so exactly describes the devil's bargain made by elected Republicans (who've all turned into quisling Magas) as well as so many corporate Democrats (who've made their peace with fascism, believing they can control the status quo):

"They thought their moral code was like a light switch, it could be turned on or off without ever marking their soul."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture