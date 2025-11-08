By the time you read this, it will have passed. But today is the 108th anniversary of Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution, which created a modern communist state out of the debris of an autocratic monarchy. Ten Days That Shook the World was how American journalist John Reed described the uprising, because across the globe it inspired the downtrodden, the hopeful, and the idealistic towards a politics that sought to correct the oppression created by capital held in too few hands. It also stirred deep hatred among those in the ruling classes, or those whose privilege depended on maintaining a grotesquely unequal status quo.

There is a thin strand of memory and familial connection that ties me to the revolutionary fervour of that period.

The man who became my mother’s foster father, Max, was a German POW held in Russia during the 1917 October Revolution. When the Civil War broke out in 1918, he was offered the chance to win his freedom if he fought on the side of the Reds. He gladly took up arms to help bring about capitalism’s downfall. For his troubles, he took a bullet in the head in a forgettable battle for a forgettable village.

He survived. A revolutionary female surgeon saved his life with a daring operation. The procedure took place so close to the front lines that bullets from White Army soldiers whizzed past the tent where he lay recovering. Or at least that is how Max recounted the story to my mother when she was a small child. Yet because these tales of fighting with Russian communists were told during Hitler’s ascent, the more Germany became Nazified, the less they were spoken. Eventually they stopped altogether. To tell them was to risk a visit from the Gestapo.

After recovering, Max was discharged from a convalescence hospital by a Russian doctor and ordered to resume soldiering with the Red Army under Trotsky’s command. But a longing for Hamburg compelled him to desert and make a long, perilous escape across Russia and central Europe. My mother’s foster father, Max—like her biological father, Fritz—wasn’t a communist. They were ardent socialists with powerful survival instincts. Max survived Hitler and the war. Fritz’s luck ran out sometime in the spring of 1945, in Berlin.

Like the men intertwined in my DNA or my earliest memories, I am a socialist—but it was a long road to get there.

If I could, I would be a communist, but I lack the faith required for utopia. Within our lifetime, humanity’s demise is so certain you could almost set your watch to it. The impulses for corruption, greed, and conquest in the wealthy classes must be destroyed. There is only one solution, and it is not incrementalism. We tried that. The West once attempted to restrain the 1% through a Welfare State and a progressive taxation system. But the rich, unlike the proletariat, broke free of their weak chains.

Which brings me to the present.

Although electing a social democrat as New York’s mayor is pleasing, I doubt it will push the needle towards society surviving the fist of fascism it lives under. New York City is—and always has been, even when La Guardia was mayor in the 1940s—the beating heart of unmitigated capitalism. It will remain a fortress of wealth for the few with or without Mayor Mamdani.

To imagine that an election can turn the city that never sleeps into a social democracy like Norway’s Oslo is fool’s gold sold to us by pundits. The only thing that will shift that grim prognosis is a new “ten days that shook the world” — one that speaks to the needs and crises of our era. The first tremors of revolution are already moving through our age. When the moment comes, I can only hope it builds the equal world the last century failed to deliver.

