Autumn is still clutching at summer’s warmth. But by the time my birthday arrives on the 22nd, the temperature will have changed its mood from pleasant to caustic. It always does. So, I take as many walks as I can in the sunshine. They still feel enjoyable rather than an endurance marathon of sleet, snow, and arctic temperatures.

Working on my father’s unfinished The Green and Pleasant Land is a bit of both, enjoyable but also an endurance marathon. Here is more from his last volume from it, Life On The Never, Never. Existence is a struggle and will always be a struggle. But our struggles shouldn’t be ones of finance, hunger, ignorance, or early death from privatised healthcare. No, they should be battles with becoming the best version of ourselves and laying down footprints of kindness, humour, and empathy for others to follow, whether we are here or gone from life.

Below is from the chapter where, my father had been recently demobbed and returned to Halifax with his German war bride. He was facing the uncertainty of working-class Civvy Street and trying to find his footing in a Britain that was rapidly being transformed for the better by socialism. Yet it still remained a society fixated on class and knowing your place within its pecking order.

Chapter Eight: The Prodigal Returns to the Rough and Ready North

From one town to the next, the bus from Manchester to Halifax meandered through the North’s brash natural beauty and across its rough and ready towns.

For me, these industrial, soot-stained landscapes sang harsh songs of poverty. I was afraid to ask what Friede thought of what she saw outside. She stared out, her face a mix of curiosity and unease. England to her was something she only knew from the cinema, magazines, and my softened descriptions of ordinary people’s daily miseries. But now her nose was pressed close against its mire — a reality I had been on a first-name basis with all my life.

Friede had known hardships in Germany, many of which were worse than mine when I was a boy. However, she came from a metropolis, and where we were going was provincial, fixated on knowing your place within Britain’s rigid class system.

At one point during the trip, a man across from us rolled a cigarette with hands as coarse as grinding stone.

Friede nudged me and whispered, “I always wanted to do that.”

“All the liberated, intellectual women in Hamburg and Berlin rolled their own cigarettes.”

She laughed. “Mum said she’d roll me out of the house if I smoked.”

It was late afternoon when the bus struggled like an asthmatic up Boothtown Road. I looked out the window and watched the clouds wrap around the sun like smoke curling from a chimney.

I nudged Friede and told her we were nearly there. On her lap lay a bouquet of daffodils I had bought for my mother. It was on Friede’s suggestion.

“It’s what Europeans do,” she said, then added, “I am dying for a bath when we reach your mother’s house.”

“Sorry, luv,” I said, “all she’s got is a tin tub, like everyone else round here.”

“No one on the street has a bath?” Friede asked, as if she had misunderstood my English.

“No bath or privy,” I said.

“What?”

“In the North, most folks have outdoor toilets and no indoor baths.”

She didn’t reply, but the way she avoided my gaze made it clear that the reality unsettled her.

When we passed the chemist’s, I told her we were the next stop.

The bus pulled away, leaving us in a haze of petrol fumes.

When we reached the front door of my mother’s terraced house, I hesitated. I looked down at the cheap RAF suit I wore and thought, You look like a bloody DP fresh out of a refugee camp.

Friede looked beautiful but also tense, her smile faltering as she glanced at the unfamiliar street. Bringing her here felt like dropping a tropical fish into the River Ouse.

She knew we were arriving, but my mother opened the door as if surprised.

She sniffed the air, as though deciding whether I was friend or foe. Friede flinched, startled by Mum’s looming figure, and edged closer to me.

I thought, Bugger, the jig’s up.

Mum stood, arms akimbo, blocking our way.

In her youth, she’d been a beauty, but hard times had taken their toll. Her hair, streaked with grey, was pulled tight, and her faded, flowered dress hung on her like an oversized tablecloth.

She looked at me, then at Friede. Her blunt expression gave nothing away. Was it welcome, or beware?

Red lipstick coated her thin lips, making her first words seem to foam with blood.

“Blimey, Bill, look what the cat dragged in.”

She was addressing her aging lover, who’d long replaced my dad as both breadwinner and partner.

From further inside the small house came the sniggers of my two younger half-brothers, Matt and Bill Jr.

Like Yorkshire’s weather, Mum’s mood flipped. She beamed warmth as I introduced her to Friede, momentarily softened by the flowers.

“Come in, lass,” she said in a tone she might use with a debt collector. “You must be plum tired after such a long journey to humble Halifax.”

Before Friede could answer, Mum tugged her inside, forcing Bill and the boys to scatter. She guided Friede into the kitchen and pressed her into a chair.

Bill gave a toothless grin to Friede, who instinctively seemed to have read that Moxon wasn’t one of the good ones. So she was polite but standoffish with him.

Bill Moxon looked at me. “I’ll be buggered. You’re the last person I expected back under this roof.”

“You can say that again,” I replied.

Friede blushed as she tried to thank my mother, then slipped into German. “Danke.”

Lillian froze mid-motion and said — like the wolf to Red Riding Hood — “You’ve got a strange accent, luv, but that’s what comes from being a bloody foreigner.”

I was about to protest when she blustered on.

“Oi, lad, it’s good to see thee looking well. You must’ve grown an inch or so since I last saw you.”

“You look well too, Mum,” I said, knowing that complimenting her always led to my mother opening up a litany of complaints.

“Ta, son, but my ruddy cheeks hide plenty of complaints. It’s been a hard war for all of us — and it doesn’t feel over when there’s still all this bleeding rationing. Been tough making ends meet, and nothing’s getting easier.

Now, I know you’ve just got yer feet in the door, but don’t be mucking your mother about.”

“What are you talking about, Mum?”

“Don’t be daft, lad, you know what tomorrow is. So you’d best have it, because I’m not the bleeding Salvation Army.”

“The coin?” I asked.

“Aye. Tomorrow’s rent day.” She rubbed her thumb and forefinger together. “Best thou not forget to honour thy mother. Brass doesn’t grow on any tree near or far from Boothtown Road.”

“You’re a bloody miser.”

I then looked over to Friede, whose face couldn’t hide her confusion from what I had said about my family when we lived in Hamburg, and what she was experiencing close up.

“Had to be,” she shot back. “Somebody had to provide for you lot.”

Bill cut in. “You two are like a bloody dog and cat. Both of you shut it — we’ve got a visitor.”

Friede sat pale as chalk. She whispered in German, asking what was happening.

I stroked her shoulder and said quietly, “It’s fine.” I knew that was the wrong thing to do because Friede was no fool and could see there was tension in the house. It only isolated her more, made her feel like an interloper or someone who wasn’t being treated as an equal.

Then to my mother: “I’ve got your money, but I won’t promise how long we’ll stay.”

“It better be for a while,” she said. “We did up the attic right and proper for you and your Jerry bride.”

“Mum,” I barked, “for Christ’s sake, don’t call her that.”

“Sorry,” she said, addressing Friede. “Meant no offence, luv. We’ve just never had a German under our roof before.”

“Never mind, Friede,” Matt said. “Our mum treats her own blood kin like enemies. She’ll forget about you soon enough and find someone else to bother.”

A sort of truce followed. Mum ordered Matt to bring sandwiches.

“Got them fresh from Grosvenor’s,” she said proudly. Matt set them down like chub dropped into an ocean for a shark feeding frenzy.

Overwhelmed by meeting my family, Friede took a few bites from her cheese sandwich but then put it down on a plate.

She was too overwhelmed by the shock of meeting my family. I knew she was homesick for Germany, her friends, and her mother.

Being transplanted to Boothtown Road, Halifax, despite surviving Hitler and the war, was about to prove her hardest battle of endurance.

In the centre of the table stood a thin, ornate, empty fruit bowl. A gift I’d brought her from Germany.

Mum caught Friede’s look. With her mouth full of roast pork, she said, “That be war booty. My Harry scoffed it from Germany for me.”

“It was a present,” I said, wearily.

Bill opened a couple of bottles of stout and poured for everyone.

“It’s good to see you home with your German wife,” Mum said with a sigh.

We sat another half hour, eating and drinking, while the family stared at Friede as if I’d brought a movie star into my mother’s kitchen. Matt even whispered loudly enough that I heard him say, “She looks like Princess Margaret.”

Finally, Bill said it was time for bed. “They start you early at the Cat’s Eye factory down the road.”

“How’s that working for you?” I asked.

“Pay’s not grand, but it’s steady, honest labour till I’m in the ground,” he said.

“The only place that’ll keep him,” Mum muttered, “’cause of his bloody temper.”

“Lil,” groaned Bill, but stopped before it turned into a row.

“Aye,” I said, “it’s time we turned in, too. Been a long day, and I want an early start looking for work.”

I asked my mother if I could take out the tin bath so Friede could wash after everyone went to bed.

“It’s not even Saturday night,” Mum said irritably.

“I don’t understand,” said Friede. In my fractured German, I lied to Friede. “Mum said it would be her pleasure to get a bath ready for you.”

My wife nodded, grateful and unaware. Some truths, I thought, were best left soaking in silence.

My father’s return in 1948 to Halifax marked the start of another phase in his life and his generations. They were no longer fighting fascism but struggling to build a beachhead for socialism whilst rebuilding their lives.

The socialism my father’s generation struggled to build from 1945 until 1979 was driven into the sea by neoliberalism. Our struggles today are no longer like his generations. They may even be something far more difficult to surmount than previous ones battled by our ancestors. Democracy is dead and now the 1% proclaim long live dystopian authoritarianism. The Way Back to something that feels humane will be a brutal struggle.

Take Care,

John.

