Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
Sep 30

They want to starve us out. It the Hunger Games in real life. I a reducing my food intake knowing that it may come to death by starvation.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne Savage's avatar
Anne Savage
Sep 30

Hi, John,

I can't e-transfer money as I used to because the substack address isn't recognized by my bank. If you have an email address, please send it to me! Anne S.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by JM Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JM Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture