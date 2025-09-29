Monday brings a blaze of autumn sunshine for my afternoon walk. Clear skies make things seem less dire for me and for the world at large. Or so I tell myself in the dwindling hours of September. A warm sun on my back is my Dutch courage. It’s why I’ve come to loathe darkness, because of late it has become illuminated by my sleepless worry.

There’s been too much of that lately.

Since Covid, many of us live quiet—and not-so-quiet—lives of desperation. Politically, economically, and socially, things are falling apart. Every day feels like waking up midway through a minefield. You crawl forward, hoping a pocket knife can detect the buried ordnance before it explodes beneath you. Mine is the survival of keeping housed. For others it’s the same or some other battle to keep afloat and alive.

There’s no time for leisure, long-term plans, or extended joy. Each crisis offers only two choices: fight or flight.

The cost of living crisis brings a kind of exhaustion—physical and emotional—that turns everything around you into a Soviet grey world. Hopeless. Stuck. Unchanging.

I have 36 hours to pay the remaining balance of my rent. It’s never much—a few hundred Canadian dollars. It’s giving me a great deal of unease and panic. However, I realise my subscribers have their own pressing concerns. Some cancel or postpone payments. But if I don’t bridge this gap, the path to eviction begins. That worry sits at the back of my mind, whispering or shrieking depending on the hour.

My father’s Green and Pleasant Land is now in beta form. But I linger in it. Maybe I’m not ready to say goodbye. It took a long time to finish, longer than I hoped. But there’ was always different writing projects to do in hopes of attracting new paid subscribers.

It’s a tough gig Sub stack. Yet it has paid out about $14,000 Canadian over the past year. I live on that and a $360 monthly pension. It increases by 1200 dollars at 65, but that’s three years away. Now, I’m well below the poverty line. I think of people with children or partners who are skint—the pressure, the guilt, the shame must be overwhelming, for them. If I sink at least no one gets dragged down with me.

I’m confident The Green and Pleasant Land will pay decently when published. But until then, I write to sell myself and my dad’s legacy to the public. I think it’s time the outside world begins to look at his work and gain both perspective and inspiration from it.

I’m hoping that by my birthday—22 October—I can begin assembling the other projects I’ve kept on the back burner for the Harry’s Last Stand endeavour. I don’t want to lose the optimism that gets me out of bed each morning. It’s the same optimism that drove me to save my dad from an end as lonely as his beginning, after Peter died. This quest is worthy of the end stages of my life—however long or short they may be.

If you value this work and can support it, please become a paid subscriber or renew your subscription. Your help lets me finish what I started with my dad and keeps me housed. Being diagnosed with rectal cancer at the start of the pandemic and with lung disease in 2023 changed the trajectory of my life and the prospects available to me.

Today’s post includes a chapter selection from Standing with Harry. For those inclined, there’s a tip jar—your support fuels not just survival, but the hope that tomorrow can be brighter.

Chapter Twenty-four: I Stood with Harry. Ending like it Began

Hey Dad,

The seasons are changing again, and autumn now approaches on cat’s paws. The light in the evening sky grows less, and although the sun is still warm to the touch, there is a bite in the morning air. Soon the birds will fly south, and the leaves will change colour. By the time my fifty-eighth birthday arrives in late October, frost will cover the ground in the early morning. Our hemisphere slips into winter, the way we humans transition into old age without even knowing it is happening.

On many occasions, I didn’t expect to live this long and thought my body would pack it in or I would take my own life, after counting my bad days versus my good ones. But it didn’t happen. Mum, too, when she became unwell with rheumatoid arthritis, wanted to commit suicide if things became too much. But you convinced her to remain alive, as you convinced Peter when psychosis almost drowned his sanity. And for the last decade of your life, you were kept alive by me because that is what we did as a family, albeit imperfectly, stand together.

I will also remain alive by channelling the brute stubbornness in my DNA. Through days of feast or famine, my ancestors survived. And that is what I will do. I still believe I have a chance to find more instances of that elusive joy that we humans seek as much as bodily nourishment. It has come to me before, perhaps not in the abundance of others, but it hasn’t been absent in my life. So, I will continue to reach out for it despite it being mostly a fruit that hangs too high in a tree for me to reach.

Physically and emotionally, I know I am stronger than when I set out on this journey through cancer and COVID. The clamour that once persisted in my ear from breakfast until bedtime that cried, You will soon be no more, is now a whisper.

I realise that what remains of my voyage through life will be difficult. From now until the end of my time, I will always live under some shade of grief. But the foliage is no longer as heavy as a jungle’s canopy, so light does shine down, and hope exists.

Politics, however, is less hopeful, because COVID-19 should have produced a new social contract between governments and their citizens. But it didn’t. No new social welfare state will be forged from the suffering produced by this pandemic in every nation across the world. Too many simply didn’t ask for it, as your generation did in 1945.

Instead, as the perceived threat of the pandemic diminished, the multitudes clamoured for a return to happy hour specials, pop-up shopping extravaganzas, no-money-down furniture, all-inclusive holidays, and 24/7 sports entertainment.

People want a return to normal to be the right to be diverted from the adversity of their lives through bread and circuses. No one will take to the streets in Western countries to demand real change to their existence.

So, for me, I must decide what normal I want to return to.

For me, normal hasn’t existed for decades. It’s certain that after Peter died, nothing was normal for me or you. We entered another stage of our existence that didn’t have the certainty of the past or the ordinariness of anonymity. It was a period of extremely arduous work and perseverance that provided us with a different reality that, if not normal, was at least the safest harbour we could find. It was a path to walk free of our grief and leave a reminder of our time on this earth. But I am still trying to process whether what we did, what I did, was worth the cost.

Following the 2016 Referendum

Following the 2016 Referendum, we spent the summer working on your last book. I hated that we didn’t have enough money for a proper holiday. Instead, I took you on picnics or to the lakeshore near our apartment, so you could enjoy the summer sun.

However, neither the book nor the season allowed us to escape the news about the growing humanitarian crisis that the war in Syria had created. For over a year, refugees were fleeing in their thousands to Europe, Turkey, or any nation that would accept them. The war in Syria produced a refugee crisis worse than the one that erupted during the dying days of World War II, when millions of European refugees took to the roads to flee armies clashing over the bloodlands of Europe.

“At least then,” you said, “People after suffering so much themselves in a merciless war wanted to be generous with the peace.” Now, they don’t give a shit because they don’t understand the heartache wars produce.”

The longer you lived, the more your early past seemed to repeat itself.

“Intolerance, narcissism, and greed will be written at the entrance to the tomb of the early decades of the 21st century.”

You were becoming increasingly impatient with politicians and the news media’s indifference to poverty, racism, and economic inequality.

“The suffering of the ordinary is just a collection of buzz words to get well-off people elected to parliament.”

You were pissed off and started to feel that nothing we had done since Peter died had altered anything for either good or bad.

Visiting the Refugee Camps

In Autumn 2016, we decided it might make a difference if you travelled to Europe’s refugee camps and broke bread with the displaced people of the world who were being ostracised by Europe, the USA, the UK, Australia, and Canada.

On your first trip to a refugee camp since the 1940s, we took the Eurostar to Calais to meet refugees who lived in a sprawling, unregulated camp dubbed the “Jungle” by its inhabitants. On the train, we felt ashamed as we ate a breakfast of fresh croissants and excellent coffee, knowing that the refugees we were about to meet were underfed. A taxi took us from the Eurostar station in Calais to an underpass at the entrance to the camp. Seeing it, you said,

“This is worse than the chaos in 1945.”

It was a desolate, horrible place made more unwelcoming by a November rain that spat from an angry dark sky. I feared for your health there because you were easily chilled. On every trip, I had visions of you taking sick and dying, and then feeling responsible for it.

Volunteer aid workers met us at one of the entrances. When you crossed into the camp, you whispered to me,

“Abandon all hopes, all ye who enter here.”

It was densely packed with over nine thousand inhabitants from the Middle East, Africa, and Afghanistan, all ill-equipped to withstand the harsh winter approaching. Residents slept in donated tents, burned refuse for warmth, and lived in such unhygienic conditions that diseases like TB were rampant. But you still didn’t decline the hospitality of some Afghans when they brewed a cup of chai boiled in condensed milk. I remember feeling both pride in what you were doing and concern because they were openly coughing, and I worried about some communicable disease spreading to you.

It was hard to push you through the camp in your transport wheelchair because the pathways were rutted by rain as well as the tread of thousands of feet. At one point, a group of refugees offered to lift you aloft in your chair to better understand the horrors they had lived through. We declined, but for our day there, I couldn’t get an image of you and your wheelchair hoisted on the shoulders of refugees, as if you were a battered image of a saint being carried by supplicants in a church procession.

The Jungle didn’t feel like the refugee camps you had visited as a young man at the end of the war when you were stationed with your RAF unit in Hamburg. Then you said, refugees knew that to be in an allied displacement camp signalled that the horrors they had endured during the war were almost over. Now, though, most refugees rot in substandard camps in developing nations or on the fringes of Europe.

After we left, we felt sick knowing that only a few of those people in the Jungle were going to be allowed to find sanctuary. They were simply going to be perpetually on the run or deported back to their own countries, where they’d die from politics, theocracy, or economics. They had drawn the short straw in a corrupt world ruled by the entitled.

Upon your return from Calais, you met with Jeremy Corbyn in his parliamentary office and told him what you saw there. It appalled you and him that the desperate of the world were treated with less respect than recyclable rubbish. From your trip to Calais until your death two years later, the plight of refugees tormented you. In them, you recognised all the mistakes and sins of neoliberalism come home to roost.

Book Tour

The bloom had gone off your brand due to your ardent support for Jeremy Corbyn. The media class we depended on to promote your life and experiences was losing interest because, unlike many influencers, you refused to denounce Jeremy. You had many opportunities to join the crowd who wanted to destroy Corbyn’s leadership. Karl Turner even reached out to you to join the coup. Owen Smith was so desperate to get you to support his leadership bid that he left many obsequious voicemails, calling you “mate.”

“That, arsehole, is no mate of mine.”

Were it not for your social media presence, the last eighteen months of your life would have been like when we started this odyssey in 2010, because you had much to say but few avenues to be heard.

That autumn, we prepared for your last book tour. I sensed you didn’t want to go. You were weary. But you went because you felt you owed me, your publisher, your fans, the dead, one final push for a better Britain. I promised you it would be your last tour. No one would ever put you on the road again, and I would find a way for you to have a garden to putter in when the next summer returned.

The tour was short, and you worked as you had always done with relentless passion. I was worried everyone pushed you too hard, including me. I wasn’t happy with how the publisher constructed the tour or the outsourced publicists, with whom I was in continuous argument over overwhelming, redundant events that didn’t fit your politics.

The publicist wanted you to do Piers Morgan on GMB.

“It will sell books.”

I told them,

“My father doesn’t do interviews with dickheads.”

The tour was too much for you. Your body was simply too old to be put in the yoke, or as you called it, “the bloody shuck”, to flog a book. I felt guilty and stressed, and regretted the whole trip from the moment we arrived.

Halfway through, you developed an infected eardrum. At dinner with your former editor, you complained about a sudden pain in your ear but brushed it off. The next morning, your pillow looked like the last pillow Abe Lincoln rested on—soaked in blood. I didn’t feel good about this. I had a private doctor come to the hotel room because I didn’t want you waiting in an NHS A&E for hours. You somehow finished the tour, but I felt guilty and ashamed that I hadn’t provided better for you.

Hospitalisation and Final Days

When we left England and landed at Pearson, Toronto, I was relieved. Once again, you had beaten the devil and stayed alive.

By Christmas, you were in hospital with pneumonia, which you never shook. Most of January 2018 was spent in hospital. I still thought you were going to fully recover.

By February, you were in for a short stay again. Each time you were released, I took you home. I fed you, bathed you, and pampered you as much as possible. It didn’t matter because you developed congestive heart failure. You needed a walker to amble about the apartment. Your memory grew confused or faded. When you were well enough, I’d take you out for drives or trips to the store. Without talking about it, we knew the final darkness of death was beginning to set in.

Your macular degeneration was advanced, which meant you couldn’t recognise faces on television, read a book, or a newspaper.

“That’s okay, I can still recognise you as my son.”

Like Milton’s child, I read to you so that you would know what was going on in the world. You needed adult diapers at night. Many nights you called out,

“I am a fucking baby, I’ve pissed the bed again.”

I’d calm you, clean you up, change the sheets, and get you back to sleep.

Your legs needed constant care from a nurse because your skin was breaking down. I lived in the moment, striving to be a caregiver and not think too far in the future. I believed I could keep you going for a few more years.

Then one morning, life had other plans. I’d gone to fetch your medicine. Outside a Shopper’s Drug Mart, a dog attacked me, throwing me onto the pavement. The fall broke my arm, and taking care of you became much more complicated.

By the end of that August, you developed a persistent UTI. There was not enough home-care support, and with my broken arm, I couldn’t clean you properly. You sank swiftly throughout the autumn and suffered delirium on many occasions.

You were dying before me, and I would have done anything to stop it. But I couldn’t because you were old and didn’t have much fight left, and I didn’t have any fight left either.

Reflection

What we did during those eight years between Peter’s death and yours was find a road to our redemption, and that was Harry’s Last Stand. All the books, tours, podcasts, speeches, and interviews were more about our love for each other and those who had been in our lives than anything else.

Did we tilt at windmills during those last years? Yes. Did we change anything in the world? Probably not. But it was worth the bloody try. And during it, nothing else mattered but the love we had for each other.

So, go well into the night, Dad. Go well into the good night, Mum, and go well into the good night, Pete. I may join you sooner rather than later. But whatever its final length, my life was a most splendid, purposeful, joyful ride. Being able to look back on all our lives, I feel like Howard Carter after he first peered into Tutankhamun’s tomb and replied,

Fin.

Take care, John.

