It’s the anniversary of Tiananmen Square today. When the protest was put down by the Chinese government in 1989, I saw the world very differently. I was finishing up my last semester at university and was thoroughly indoctrinated by neoliberalism. I believed Western liberal democracy, despite having its fair share of bad actors, was progressive. If I could go back in time, I’d ask myself, What the fuck is wrong with you? Your family’s entire history was about being exploited by capitalism and the liberals who upheld that economic system. But I am fortunate that, unlike most of my peers from that long-ago time, I grew out of my youthful and dangerous naivety.

However, I do understand the difficulty people from my generation face in deprogramming themselves after spending their adult lives under neoliberalism. I was able to do it because I used my father’s life before the Welfare State as Ariadne’s thread, leading me to the realisation that there can be no democracy without socialism.

Many of my generation can’t because their critical reasoning was eaten away by social media that has them hooked on nostalgia and xenophobia.

Facebook is an opium den of groups that circulate idealised memories of communities, schools, cities, and brands that disappeared long ago. The Welfare State is never mentioned, despite creating the conditions for those good times. As for the bad times, they are rarely discussed, and when they are, capitalism is never held accountable for them.

Social media platforms have done more to subvert democracy and indoctrinate a population to subservience than any dictator who existed during the Digital Age. They have polluted our memories and distorted our history.

It’s deliberate that there are no memorials to COVID, nor retrospectives on it, either on network TV or Netflix. Humanity’s first summer living with the COVID pandemic was only six years ago.

In 1950, Hollywood released 15 major motion pictures about WWII. That same year, the UK released a similar number of films on the war, and the Soviet Union did the same. It has been six years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was a monumental event that killed tens of millions of people and more than one million in the USA. How governments responded to COVID helped facilitate today’s fascist hellscape. Yet there has been remarkably little major film or television drama devoted to it, and I doubt there ever will be.

Unlike wars, plagues are bad for capitalism’s bottom line.

We all carry memories of those first months and years of COVID that shattered the illusion that we could return to our Before Times—except in the saccharine versions found on Facebook pages nostalgic for “the good old days.”

For what it’s worth, here are my memories of COVID-19 in 2020, written at the time for a book called Standing with Harry.

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From Standing with Harry (2020)

Spring 2020 was a stark season. The first waves of COVID hit cities like hypersonic missiles. New York City ran out of burial space, and corpses were stacked in refrigerated containers like sides of beef. Yet Republican politicians across America called lockdowns an overreach. They organised huge protests demanding an end to restrictions on shopping, gyms, and entertainment venues. Britain and Canada witnessed similar protests during their darkest waves.

The pandemic turned Brazil into an open grave. Bulldozers in cities along the Amazon worked 24/7, digging mass burial pits for victims—killed as much by COVID as by the fascist politics that put profit before human life.

COVID killed thousands of elderly residents in profit-driven long-term care homes, where owners prioritised their bottom line over human lives. Ontario and Quebec’s provincial governments were forced to call in the army to help care for residents in these homes because the corporate owners had abandoned their duty of care to residents. Thousands of vulnerable seniors spent their last weeks in conditions reminiscent of Romanian orphanages during Ceaușescu’s regime.

Hospitals were overwhelmed with breathless COVID-19 patients; cemeteries overflowed with the newly deceased, while crematoriums worked day and night to incinerate victims of the virus—a terrifying reality. Looking at my comorbidities and the raw healing wounds running down my abdomen, I knew there was a good chance I would also fall victim to this calamity. In the face of this thundering COVID colossus, I was just a speck in this global catastrophe.

Then came summer, bringing apprehension after so much death and still no vaccine. Because I was recovering from cancer treatments and living with long-standing heart disease, I stayed bunkered down. No one visited, and I visited no one.

I took many walks, but whenever an unmasked person approached, I’d step onto someone’s lawn or out into the roadway to avoid their breath, which might be infected. No one said hello or good day during these outings. It reminded me of what Mum said about Germany during the last year of the war:

“Everyone was afraid to learn the business of others or their own, because who knew what it would lead to. So, we kept to ourselves when out in the streets.”

I was on my own. I led a monastic, reclusive existence and strove to heal. But the world didn’t.

At the end of May, when George Floyd was murdered by police officers in Minneapolis, it seemed the USA might finally snap under the weight of Donald Trump’s autocratic presidency.

Each day, as violence and rhetoric worsened, Trump doubled down on his support for racists and for police forces responsible for decades of harm to African Americans.

With COVID, lockdowns, and people unable to put food on the table because workplaces were shuttered, a new age of fascism was born.

If purgatory existed, it would resemble society during COVID-19. Our lives were stuck in an eternal present tense, struggling to exist alongside the plague.

We craved a return to the Before Times with the same intensity as people in wartime dream of peace.

During those months, when I slept, I dreamed of physical contact as mundane and banal as brushing up against another person. In my subconscious, these ordinary interactions between strangers or acquaintances always ended in nightmares where I died or the person I touched became ill.

Despondency, dread, and hopelessness were not unique to me during the worst of COVID. The World Health Organisation estimated that during COVID’s first year, there was a 25% increase in people suffering from depression and anxiety.

Closing

Six years on, the memories of COVID-19 remain fresh scars for me—and for many of you.

We carry the wounds from those initial months of plague. They are freshly opened each time politicians abandon us for the interests of the 1%.

The billionaires, the well-off, much of the corporate news media, and governments during the pandemic were like the line from Shakespeare’s King Lear: they ‘killed us for their sport.’ Their indifferent contempt for our well-being has not changed since 2020.

We cannot afford to forget the lives lost, the suffering endured, or the truths obscured by those who profit from our collective amnesia. Whether we like it or not, we are at the barricades in a desperate struggle against neoliberalism. If we lose, society fades to black—a darkened stage for dictatorships to rule.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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