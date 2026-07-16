In Chapter Forty of The Green & Pleasant Land—The Hunger Winter—Harry Leslie Smith came face to face not with abstract evil, but with its consequences: starving children, collective punishment, vengeance masquerading as justice, and the understanding that returning to the old systems of government and commerce would never be enough to prevent a return of Nazism.

His generation heeded the lessons learned during the Second World War. They rebuilt their nations to benefit every citizen, not just the entitled few.

Eighty-one years after that fateful spring, we are a different people because neoliberalism has warped our perception of history, economics and empathy. Now our societies either enact or enable Hunger Winters, Hunger Springs, Hunger Summers and Hunger Autumns in Cuba, Gaza and Sudan. We have become the fascists that our parents and grandparents defeated in the Second World War.

No good can come from this for us.

Tip Jar

Chapter Forty: The Hunger Winter

Spring 1945 was a season of rain and death. But in the dirt and the mud of lowland Europe, I began to smell regeneration. I started to see the first shoots of peace, albeit irrigated with the blood of the innocent.

During March, we stopped for a day or two to repair an airfield or hunt stray units from the Wehrmacht who had not retreated to their lines. NCOs warned us to be mindful and stay on the alert. Remnants of the Wehrmacht were operating behind our front lines as guerrilla forces. At other times, we used our training as a mobile communications unit to locate the few remaining operational Luftwaffe aircraft that still threatened ground troops. During those days, we were not at the front lines, but we were not at the rear either. We were just on the move.

Somewhere near the end of the month, the unit joined an enormous convoy of troops, tanks and supplies pushing steadily towards the front.

On the road, I would pull back the canvas flaps at the rear of the truck, a cigarette burning between my lips and my rifle slung across my shoulder. From there, I watched the roads that carried us closer to Germany.

In the distance, there was a persistent thud of artillery guns mingled with the drone of aircraft heavy with bombs, destined for German forces—and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

From the back of my vehicle, a tin helmet on my head, I stared at the verges of the roads we travelled. There, I saw the steady plod of forced-labour refugees making their way towards wherever home might be. When supplies were available, cigarettes and food rations were tossed to them. Once, a recruit on our lorry said, “It’s like feeding ducks at a pond in a park.” I told him to shut it and made a threatening motion with my gun.

Robbie and Taffy calmed me down and kept repeating, “It ain’t worth it, mate.”

In Holland, we drove through small towns that cheered us on. But amid the jubilation of liberation, a spirit of vengeance corrupted the atmosphere. People were out for revenge, and punishment was often meted out to women who had been involved romantically or socially with German soldiers during the occupation.

I witnessed mobs drag women onto wooden platforms, where their heads were shaved and their bodies doused with orange paint. The rage was medieval, and sometimes the women were beaten so badly that blood soaked the streets like rainwater pooling in a gutter.

For a week, we halted at a former Nazi airfield a few miles from the front. Before anyone could warn us that we were within range of German artillery, one of their heavy field guns opened fire on our position. I remember scurrying for cover behind a tank trap left by the retreating Germans as explosions chewed up the runway like dynamite blasting coal seams deep beneath the village of Elsecar in Yorkshire.

After the raid was over, we were ordered to sweep the base for Wehrmacht stragglers who had resisted surrender. An NCO instructed Robbie, another man and me to enter a large hangar. If the enemy was present, the directive was clear: shoot first and ask questions later.

Sunlight flooded the dark, stale space as I pulled open the door. I advanced with my weapon raised, my heart racing and nervous perspiration soaking the shirt beneath my uniform.

To the far right, behind a stack of metal shelving, a paint tin clattered to the floor. A brown tarpaulin slithered across the concrete. Robbie and I charged forward and pinned the cloth under our boots. Two teenage boys in military uniforms wriggled free from their hiding place.

We forced them to their feet and, with my gun trained on their backs, marched them into the daylight. They were no more than fifteen or sixteen years old—the last desperate hope of the German war machine, Hitler’s child soldiers. They began to sob. I put a hand on their shoulders and tried to comfort them before handing them over to the military police, hollowed by how young they were. They should have been at school rather than wearing uniforms.

With the barracks at the airfield torched by the retreating Germans, my unit was billeted in a nearby town.

During the final months of the war, the Germans starved the Dutch partly as punishment and partly to keep their own population fed and prevent rebellion, stripping occupied territories of food. For months, the daily ration for a Dutch adult was under 600 calories—a starvation diet that caused premature death during the war and long after it ended. Almost every Dutch civilian we encountered was starving because of the Nazi occupation.

The road near our billets was lined with a forlorn procession of emaciated children, skeletons draped in skin.

We hastily erected a mess hut in an open field. Once it was ready, we gently led children and parents inside, where they were given soup and bread. We were warned by Red Cross officials not to overfeed the famished survivors of Hitler’s “Hunger Winter”, lest they die from too much nourishment too quickly.

In Holland, I began to believe Taffy was right when, before we deployed for Europe, he called the Germans a nation of rabid animals. I hated them like I hate no other people. I hated them even more than the capitalist system that had left me and my working-class generation in the 1930s to live on half rations.

During our short stay, my unit was billeted in the deserted homes of Dutch Nazi collaborators. It was the first time in my life that I slept in a feather bed or used a bathroom adjoining my bedroom. The comforts the middle class took for granted felt alien. I thought I would sleep easily, but the more my freshly washed body settled into silk sheets on a mattress made for the well-to-do, the angrier I became—at the people and the capitalist system that had denied the working class such comforts. I thought of my mum, who had never known these things, and of neighbours in Bradford who had lived their entire lives without hot water or soft sheets.

A Dutch family lived in the house next door. I assumed that because they had not been forced to vacate their home, they had not collaborated with the Nazis. The Königs were a young, upper-middle-class family, the parents in their thirties.

The father was a portrait painter. Judging by the size of their house and its furnishings, his work must have sold well enough to support the comfortable life his family enjoyed.

Although thin, the Königs’ teenage children were not emaciated like many other Dutch youths, suggesting they had the means—or the right connections—to avoid the worst of the famine.

They were pleasant to me and the rest of the unit, likely because of our access to supplies they needed to survive. At times, they invited me for afternoon tea.

It was strange to be served tea by the wealthy. I spent time in their home learning about life under the Nazis and about painting, which Herr König was happy to discuss. Their youngest daughter Willamina developed a crush on me, which I found flattering. But I rebuffed her advances. I wasn’t sure why. Maybe it was my affair with Clare the year before and how she died young in an air attack after we parted. What ever it was. I wanted no attachments just to survive into peacetime. At the end of April when I was preparing our truck for the convoy into Germany, Willamina rushed up to me and gave me a going away gift. It was gold plated pen and pencil set. “So you can remember me, every time, you write.”

Tip Jar

In 2026, each one of us has a role to play in opposing the tyranny that has befallen the West.

Mine has been preserving my father’s legacy.

It has borne fruit. The Green & Pleasant Land, which was unfinished at the time of his death, is now complete. It covers his life from 1923 to July 1945, concluding with Labour’s victory in that year’s general election.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the construction of the Welfare State, by the end of the summer.

Thanks for reading. I am deeply grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, in keeping me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep and harsh austerity.

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