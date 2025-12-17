The collapse of the West in 2025 arrived the way Hemingway described bankruptcy: gradually, then suddenly. We are living through the sudden part now. Like all deaths, it’s a messy and terrifying occurrence. There are no fast and hard-set rules about an empire’s end except one. It happens, without exception, to all of them.

Washington won’t be sacked by a Vandal army like Rome was in the 5th century for us to know the empire has fallen. What we do know is that the Republic of America fell a long time ago, when Reagan became president.

Corporate America and its billionaires saw to that. They bought democracy by creating a political class financially dependent on lobbyist money. Corruption, lack of moral purpose, and the inherent evil of unbridled capitalism led the American empire to this accelerated reckoning. Now, it can only maintain its power base by force.

Donald Trump isn’t the cause of America’s collapse. His presidency is a symptom of collapse, much like a patient with severe pneumonia who develops organ failure before dying. Collapse in empires, like in humans, is a matter of critical stages until the end comes.

However, unlike a person dying from pneumonia, America and Trump will not go gently into that good night. The empire and Trump are resolved to go with as much rage as possible, and it is being directed against the innocent, vulnerable, and defenceless.

Most likely tonight, or in the days to come, Trump will go to war with Venezuela, sinking the region into a state of bloodshed not seen since the days when Henry Kissinger’s navigational tools were used to steer US foreign policy.

Trump’s attack on Venezuela, although deadly, may be just as fruitless in forestalling the inevitable collapse of America as Hitler’s Battle of the Bulge was for Germany in December 1944.

Denial is humanity’s factory default setting when faced with inevitable decline. A society’s entitled never go gently into that good night.

Nazi Germany, economically spent, geographically truncated, and militarily obliterated in the winter of 1945, was bullied into continuing a lost war by its Nazi leadership until the first week of May. Fear, hope, nihilism, and the politics of hate kept Hitler’s war machine going far past any possibility that the Nazi empire could break even, let alone win against the Allies.

Many of us recognise the days we’re living through as a point of no return—an irreversible unravelling—whether it be climate catastrophe or our normalising of genocide as just another tool of government, like privatising state assets or an eternal cost-of-living crisis.

It’s the gaslighting that occurs when we cry out, “Hold on, what are you doing in the name of democracy and international law and common decency?” that stings like salt in an open wound.

We are surrounded by the news media, by political leaders, by much of society—by people clinging to the belief that the ship cannot sink. Like the first-class passengers on the Titanic, they mistake comfort for safety and habit for permanence.

Some do this out of cynicism; others, despite their power and influence, are simply fucking stupid. There are also those who are so narcissistic that they believe the evil they do is for the greater good rather than for their own personal advancement in the world. It doesn’t make it any easier being a witness to this collapse, but it makes it all the more understandable.

The West, to borrow one of Donald Trump’s favourite metaphors, no longer has the cards. Our political class knows this too, which is why it has abandoned strategy in favour of bluff—hoping that bravado, distraction, or outright lies will somehow force history to turn in their favour.

Europe: War or Siege

The EU, the UK, and Canada seem intent on us dying on a hill made from millions of sound bites and talking points delivering one message: Russia is the eternal enemy of freedom, democracy, kindness, justice, and decency.

NATO members have increased military expenditure at a rate that no longer indicates defence from “hostile actors,” but an intent to strike their adversaries. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned that Europe must prepare for a war on a scale our grandparents endured in the 20th century.

In Britain, senior defence and security figures have warned that the country must prepare for a direct confrontation with Russia, a message echoed by Keir Starmer’s Defence Secretary. Not a day goes by without Finland and the Baltic states calling for further military mobilisation against Russia, while Germany has moved to rebuild the machinery of conscription through mandatory registration and service frameworks, even as military service itself remains formally voluntary.

When the elites of politics and the military-industrial complex rattle sabres to this degree, a war in Europe becomes a question of when, not if. This is not something that will occur in the distant future, but in the near future—within the next week, month, or year.

The question is whether war will come. The question is who these countries will go to war with Russia or simply lay siege to their own democracies and civilian populations. It’s a coin toss. However this unfolds—war in Europe or war against the people—it will be bloody, because the collapse of empires always is.

Tip Jar

A Note From Me

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now finished and ready to find its audience. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted automatically to your currency). The price has stayed the same for all four years and will continue to do so.

There’s also a tip jar if that’s your preference.

Tip Jar

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith — a voice that still matters in this era of political and moral amnesia.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat. Please share this Sub stack so it reaches its widest possible audience.

Take care,

John

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Get 25% off for 1 year