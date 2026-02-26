Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Robert Blake
I knew a guy in Leicester. Muslim fella. Never smoked a joint nor had a drink in his life. He got a terminal diagnosis. Was given less than a year with no hope of medical intervention. He thought about his daughter, his desire to see her grow up, and he explored alternative routes. Any possibility. He decided to go with cannabis oil. 60 days straight, 1 gram a day. Told me it was a nightmare. He was so out of it he didn't know if he was awake or dreaming half the time. But the cancer was halted in its tracks and eight years later, when I knew him, he was enjoying time with his daughter all grown up. I knew another gut had leukemia, since childhood. His blood counts came back unsettling for a couple times straight and he made the same decision. High strength high dose the oil daily. His next set of blood counts the doctors couldn't explain, but they said to him "whatever you're doing, keep doing it".

I ain't saying it's a magic bullet that works every time, but there are many cases of it helping and giving people more time amongst us.

I'm enjoying your posts, and I want to read more of them. Well into the future.

