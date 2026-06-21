It’s been eight years since my dad was alive for Father’s Day. I think he knew it was his last, but we didn’t talk about it. He drank a shandy with the roast dinner I made him. Later, Dad tucked into a strawberry flan and watched television before nodding off in his chair.

Five months later, my father died because that’s what 95-year-old bodies do. At the moment of his death, my father’s eyes flashed brilliantly, like the burst of a camera bulb in the 1950s. Then they were still forever, and his body looked relieved that all its fighting and living was done.

When I was growing up, Father’s Day wasn’t like it is now. Yes, there were cards, gifts, lie ins or breakfasts in bed. But capitalism had yet to indoctrinate us that the only love worth showing comes from emptying our wallets in a consumerist extravaganza.

The first Father’s Day I remember was when I was eight. My family presented him with an electric grass trimmer. That was in 1971, and we lived a middle-class existence made possible by a progressive Welfare State. Dad was gobsmacked by his gift that year, but also by how his generation had wrested a Welfare State out of the unequal hands of capitalism. It was their Golden Fleece.

It was a different story for my Dad when he was eight in 1931 because neither father’s Day nor a functioning social safety net existed. Survival, if you were working class, depended on ruthlessness, luck and good health. It was not an era that respected compassion or human kindness.

My dad learned this when his mother abandoned my granddad, unable to work because of injuries sustained in the mines, for another man with a job.

Much of Dad’s character in his youth, middle age and final years was shaped by that abandonment. It made him believe his survival was born from betraying his father. Despite being a child when the abandonment occurred, my father never shook the notion that he had failed to protect his dad.

When my brother Peter became ill with schizophrenia, my father devoted his retirement years to his well-being whilst also caring for my mother, who became seriously ill with rheumatoid arthritis.

Mum died when my dad was a hale and hearty seventy-six and she seventy-one. Her last years were mired in illness and caregiving for my mentally ill brother. Her journey had been short-changed. Life had other plans for her than happily ever after.

Ten years after my mother died, Peter followed her. He was fifty and was killed rather brutally by pulmonary fibrosis.

My brother’s death came close to killing my father from grief.

It was as sharp as broken glass for him and me. People close to us said, “Your dad will die soon because his heart is broken.” He didn’t. Some say that was because I didn’t want him to die bitter, thinking his life was just a meaningless series of cruelties intermixed with brief moments of happiness. So, I repurposed his grief into Harry’s Last Stand. Maybe, but unconsciously, I also did it to channel my mourning into something purposeful and loving.

If my dad had died within a year or two of Peter’s passing, I’d be a different man now and not the better for it. I would have understood myself less and been embittered over my cancer, heart disease, interstitial lung disease and a rag-tag band of comorbidities that hover around me as flunkies for death.

Human existence is an ebb and flow of people entering one’s life and then leaving it, like passengers on a crowded bus, until we too must move towards the exit doors.

There won’t be a roast or flan tonight for Father’s Day, but there will be a beer drunk and a toast made to his, mine and everyone else’s awfully big adventure of living. It still continues, and there is wonder, joy, amusement and awe in our moments under the sun.

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Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, keeping me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it were the 1930s.

This week I went to Toronto for a CT scan to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year, scans revealed lesions on my liver that doctors want to investigate further this year. But, I think this will turn out to be much a do about nothing. My main concern will be to find out whether the disease in my lungs has worsened or stayed the same.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching, wondering whether the other shoe will drop or not. The trip always throws my already tight budget out of whack.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will serve as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you would like a beta copy, please send me a direct message.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which explores post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s as the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of the summer. Also if you can always share my posts because I am being buried by the algorithms.

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