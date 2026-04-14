In Life on the Never, Never, my dad wanted to explore working-class hopes and disappointments in postwar Britain. In the late 1940s and 1950s, he had lived in that kitchen sink dramedy.

Being young at the start of that people’s revolution to construct a modern welfare state was exhilarating, but fraught with mundane impediments—like finding proper housing. Being in it all together was absolute and there was envy, resentment, impatience and confusion during the construction of the Welfare State.

The everyday struggles for love, material comfort, and family harmony were his canvas. From these human pursuits his concept of socialism and society were forged. Living until the age of 95 and being compelled by personal tragedy and my encouragement, Harry Leslie Smith was able to look back at his past and that of his generation to shine a light on what drove 21st century into collapse. It also informed him how today could be reborn through a socialism fashioned for the digital age.

Below is another excerpt from Life on the Never, Never that describes him trying to come to grips with married life under the roof of his mother in postwar Yorkshire, where the trauma of the Great Depression was still fresh in the memories of working-class residents.

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Chapter Eight

First Morning On Civvy Street

My mother handed me a lit candle resting in a clay holder before we headed up to the attic.

Friede looked at it with curiosity until I explained that the loft was not equipped with electric or gas lighting.

“It is dark as coal up in that attic,” said Matt. My other brother warned Friede to mind the ghost.

“He’s a friendly one, but a loud bugger at night. He likes to drag his chains about and moan.”

I shook my head, embarrassed by their antics.

Upstairs, in the cramped, airless bedroom, the candlelight cast dismal shadows on the walls.

Being there brought me back to another attic I had slept in with my dad and sister in a Bradford doss during the 1930s.

My mother had placed a chipped washbasin on a crate that acted as a nightstand. The bed was a thin, musty-smelling mattress that covered much of the floor.

The spring damp felt like a third person in the room.

“It is probably best if you throw your coat on top of our blanket before you go to sleep.”

A draft drifted up from the floorboards and made the candlelight flicker. Friede grabbed her night clothes.

“I am going to change underneath the bed covers. At least I won’t die of frostbite there.”

While taking off her clothes and putting on her nightgown, Friede said, “I am glad I used the outdoor toilet before we got up here.”

I didn’t bother getting into bed to undress. I was used to cold attics. While I pulled my trousers off and folded them into neat creases, Friede started to laugh.

“What have I done now?” I said, self-consciously, until I noticed that the candlelight had cast a deformed silhouette of my body against the squat, sloped ceiling.

“It is rather funny,” she said, “that we are sleeping in the attic and your shadow looks like Quasimodo.”

“Sleep well, my bell ringer,” she replied in a low, nocturnal voice.

“I hope tomorrow brings some fantastic news for both of us because it has been a hard day.”

Friede then turned her back to me and fell asleep.

I couldn’t sleep. I lay awake for a long while, being angry with myself for moving back in with my mother. I stared up through the skylight at the dark clouds thinking how I could escape my family.

On the street below, a dog growled, and further off, the sound of cats fighting over rubbish scraps pierced the nocturnal silence.

Friede was wrapped up in her coat like a caterpillar in its cocoon. Her head was exposed and rested uneasily on the pillow.

At times, she uttered an unintelligible word in German; and other moments, her legs quaked uncontrollably as if they were being bombarded with electrical currents.

Below us, a discordant symphony of farts from my brother’s bedroom competed with the cyclops-like snores of Bill Moxon.

Come morning, I slipped out of bed as gently as possible and got dressed, wanting to surprise Friede with breakfast. I decided to go up the street to the cake shop and bring something sweet back for us.

I crept from the room and down the stairs, making sure I didn’t wake her.

When I got downstairs, I found my mother in the kitchen. She held a magnifying glass in her hand and squinted through it, trying to read an old edition of the Halifax Courier.

When she heard me, she put down the magnifying glass and said, “I can’t bloody see no more, and the price of specs is too dear for Bill to buy some for me.”

“Soon, Mum, Labour will change that for you or that is what they are saying.”

“Fat chance.”

Mum then abruptly changed the subject.

“What are you doing skulking about?”

“I am just trying to be quiet so as not to wake Friede. She had a rough night.”

I told her I was going to fetch some cakes from the shop at the top of the street.

My mother then said dismissively, “She lives pretty high and mighty, if the attic isn’t good enough for her.

Who gets to have a lie-in on a weekday?”

Mum then asked me where I was going, and I said to buy cakes for breakfast.

“You’re not a Rothschild, you know. Be sensible with that lass and bring her down to the ground, or she will run from thee.”

Irritated, I said, “If I ever want directions to perdition, I’ll ask you, Mum, because you drew the map to ruin.”

“Matt was right to call you the dragon,” I muttered as I left the house.

The cake shop was located in a single-storey dwelling about half a block up the road from my mother’s house. Since my family moved to Boothtown Road in 1935, I had never known it not to be busy with customers. The whole neighbourhood popped into the shop on their way to work for a pasty or on their way home for a piece of cake.

From behind the counter, a familiar voice called out, “Hello, luv. I haven’t seen you in ages.”

It was a woman named Rosie.

In 1939, I had been sweet on her, but she rebuffed all my advances with a quick laugh and the same retort:

“You’d break my heart, Harry. Besides, I am at least five years older than you.”

While she collected the cakes and put them into a box, she asked me what I had done in the war. I told her I had been in the RAF.

“What have you been up to since we gave Hitler the sack?”

I told her I had been stationed in Germany.

“Oi, aye, you’re a real globe-trotter.”

“Too right,” I said. “I even got married to a German girl. I met her in Hamburg. And you?”

“There’s no man in my life. I had a fella, married him and all in 1942. But he didn’t come home from the war.”

“I’m sorry,” I said.

Rosie shrugged it off with a keep-keeping-on attitude. “I am one of the lucky ones. I have a son from him, and he is the apple of my eye.”

Rosie then went on and told me that everything in Halifax looked rough around the edges. But things were beginning to change.

“Our man Attlee is taking back the mines and the steel works from the muckedy-mucks. Now those lads down the pits or in the foundries get a proper wage. It’s a bright future for us if we can bugger on through these days of vinegar.”

As I was about to leave the shop, Rosie called out and asked where I was living.

“Back with my mother,” I responded.

“Bugger you, back in the arms of Ma Moxon. I don’t fancy your chances or your missus surviving your mum when she is on a tear.”

I said I was already on the hunt for a new set of rooms.

“Good luck,” she said. “You would think that the Germans had bombed the north Dresden. Not for money or love can anyone find a decent room in this town.”

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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