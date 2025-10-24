Ninety-nine years ago this week, my aunt Marion died of tuberculosis and poverty in a workhouse infirmary. She was buried in a pauper’s pit because my grandfather, out on the picket lines during the 1926 General Strike, couldn’t afford the cost of a proper burial.

From the struggles of the Greatest Generation, the modern Welfare State was born — only to be destroyed by neoliberalism over the last three decades. It’s as good as dead in 2025. Roadkill left on the shoulder of history’s highway picked apart by carrion.

We allowed the 1% and the centrists to erase our working-class history, and now we live under a nightmare of authoritarianism and sanctioned cruelty. It’s why I produce content about that past. I’m trying to preserve it — because in that bleak, despairing 1930s world, hope was forged through socialism and class solidarity.

Well-paid liberals aren’t going to build a Green and Pleasant Land for us. They do all right by this status quo of misery. It’s up to us.

Below is an excerpt from my father’s now-complete The Green and Pleasant Land, specifically the chapter on Marion’s death. I hope a publisher picks it up. You can read a copy by sending me a DM.

Considering the times we live in, bringing Harry’s early life and that of his generation to the forefront, seven years after his death, feels vital — because in 2025, so many in Britain are living a digital version of his long-ago misery.

Since this book begins in the squalor of a Barnsley slum and ends with Labour’s triumphant 1945 election win, the underlying message is clear: if we did it before, we can do it again.

This new volume stands as the first book in the Harry’s Last Stand cycle, tracing Harry’s journey from the Barnsley slums in 1923 to Labour’s victory in 1945. It’s a linear memoir, from his birth to his time in the RAF — a record of the experiences that shaped his political awakening, from child labour to life in a doss house.

The Green and Pleasant Land captures Harry’s ground-zero reflections on childhood poverty, adolescence, class consciousness, and military service during WW2.

It serves as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, adding greater emotional and historical depth to Harry’s Last Stand and Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future.

It’s a portrait of a generation that rebuilt Britain out of the ruins of war — and a reminder of what’s at stake now that the Welfare State they created is being dismantled.

Excerpt: Chapter Two — First Memories

In our house, Death was a familiar guest, but he haunted every home in Britain after the war. To be born in 1923 was to arrive in a world of grief and want.

Millions of soldiers, mostly workers from the nations of Europe, were slaughtered in the First World War.

Grief over the dead was still as sharp as broken glass. Memories of the war were as fresh as the scent of earth from a newly dug grave. The “war to end all wars” was only five years over, and no family was spared its murderous wrath.

What stung the most was that they didn’t die for democracy, freedom, or better wages. They died to preserve the wealth and privilege of monarchs, coal barons, steel merchants, bankers, and arms manufacturers.

The dying didn’t stop when the guns went dumb in 1918. Peace took up a sword of pestilence rather than a ploughshare when a plague fell across the world.

Worldwide, more than fifty million people were slain by the Spanish Flu — a modern-day Black Death that swept people into their graves with medieval haste.

Then, in 1920, it petered out like a forest fire that had burnt down all the trees.

So much death, disease, poverty, and despair awaited me once I emerged from the birth canal in February 1923. It was a wonder I lived through my first night and the days that followed, because I was born scrawny and underweight — a normal occurrence for my class in 1923.

It was only Mum’s stubborn determination to see me live into adulthood that kept me alive.

The bairns from my working-class generation often died before their time from common childhood maladies. No matter how ill I became, Mum kept the fire of life burning inside me.

At eighteen months, I developed a prolapsed rectum from malnutrition that caused a portion of my intestines to slip out of my backside.

Later in life, when I questioned her erratic mothering skills, Mum roared,

“You wouldn’t have been alive today if I hadn’t shoved your bowels back up your arsehole as a lad. You were a sickly bairn. But I told death to bugger off and not touch thee until ripe with age.”

Mum couldn’t say the same about Marion, my eldest sister. She didn’t survive childhood.

Marion had spinal TB, which couldn’t be fixed with home remedies. For her to survive, she needed care in a sanatorium — and that was beyond my parents’ means, or anyone who earned their living from the sweat of their brow.

By 1926, the TB had crushed her spine, leaving her bedridden, twisted, and in constant pain.

To ease my parents’ burden, Dad’s trade union donated a wicker landau for her. Its slim rubber tyres allowed Marion to be taken outside to enjoy Barnsley’s rare days of sun. When Mum pushed her down the street with me by her side, I’d watch the wheels turn and hear their mournful squeak — like cries of pity for their occupant.

Much of Marion’s time before death was spent marooned in our dingy parlour, imprisoned on her landau. Sometimes I sat on the floor near her, telling nonsense stories that she answered with groans or thrashing hands, as if trying to escape her bed.

It was not a peaceful or comfortable year to be working class and dying. The villages, towns, and slums where people like my family lived were angry. They had been cheated by their political leaders who had promised a “Land Fit for Heroes” after the Great War.

Miners’ wages were stagnant. Many had seen their pay clawed back owing to the fall in coal prices. Rent and food were unaffordable. For most, life was a dismal struggle.

By May 1926, the working class had become militant and rebellious. Britain’s trade unions called for a General Strike — a collective fight by organised labour for fair wages and humane working conditions.

The General Strike terrified Britain’s establishment. They feared the country was on the brink of revolution.

Winston Churchill stoked these fears, giving speeches in Parliament that painted the strikers as Bolshevik revolutionaries bent on toppling democracy.

Right-wing newspapers depicted the strikers as a mob poised to storm Buckingham Palace. The middle class lapped it up.

To them, we were an inferior species — meant to serve capitalism, dig their coal, forge their steel, and exist as background players in their real-life silent picture extravaganza.

The strike began with militant optimism. Within a fortnight, it was crushed by the government. Only the miners’ union refused to surrender. While others returned to work, the miners held firm with the slogan:

“Not a penny off the pay, not a minute off the day.”

It was heroic, but in vain. The miners, their families, and their communities were destroyed and starved into submission by the coal barons, who refused to negotiate.

One morning, Dad and a neighbour lifted Marion — still on her wicker bed — onto the back of a coal wagon drawn by a single horse. Mum climbed aboard to ride with her. The horse and cart pulled away from our front step and rattled slowly down the street towards the workhouse.

At the end of October, Marion died in a windowless room. She was ten years old. Her body was dumped in a pauper’s pit.

The General Strike had impoverished my father so deeply that he couldn’t afford even a cemetery plot for his child.

Thanks for reading and supporting my Harry's Last Stand Sub stack

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith. It’s the end of the month, and I need your help to make November’s rent.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis.

If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted automatically to your currency). Your support keeps the lights on and ensures the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith endures. Your tips have also made a great difference to me.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat — rowing through hard times together.

Take care,

John

