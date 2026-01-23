It’s bitterly cold today — minus 28. The sun gives out as much warmth as the light from an open fridge door. Last night, a homeless woman took shelter inside the front entrance of my apartment building.

When I walked by, I said hello and asked if she was okay. The woman appeared to be in a telephone conversation. I don’t blame her because she probably thought I was questioning her right to keep warm rather than showing concern for a stranger.

Nothing is normal now. But try explaining that to the top 10% of income earners. They don’t believe it, even if they think Trump is a fascist. Democracy has been so bastardised that the well off believe democracy is their right to better wages than everyone else. It’s why the game of neoliberal democracy is so rigged now.

Our times are more dangerous than the 1930s because we lack a coherent and universal political surge towards socialism to counterbalance the appeal of fascism.

—

During the last decade of his life, my father used those years to recount his history and that of his working-class contemporaries not as nostalgia, but as a political canvas that younger generations could utilise for social change in the digital age.

From those memories, he painted the dangers of unfettered capitalism for humanity and democracy. He correctly predicted that without a return to socialist politics, fascism and wealth inequality would destroy not just our society but civilisation itself.

His unfinished history, The Green & Pleasant Land, is part of that project, along with the other books written during those last years of his life.

For the last year, I have been refining and editing The Green & Pleasant Land to meet my dad’s wishes. It’s done now except for some minor tinkering. I have begun sending it out to publishers, and one small publisher has agreed to print it should the larger houses reject it.

I am now working to finish Life on the Never, Never, which is Harry’s impressions of postwar Britain from 1948–1953 during the construction of the Welfare State. Unlike today, that was when the Labour government was at its most revolutionary and transformative for the working classes.

—

The Carney Doctrine

I’ve been thinking a lot about Mark Carney’s speech at Davos this week. It offers no hope for the average worker, but is very optimistic for the wealthy and the managerial class. The news media is now calling it the Carney Doctrine, but it really should be called the Corporate Catechism.

Pragmatism in capitalism always builds a road to authoritarianism and concentration camps. Pragmatism in capitalism allowed for slavery, colonialism, and the systematic exploitation of workers from the industrial revolution onward — a logic that has never been abandoned.

What is presented as realism is, in fact, resignation — and resignation has always been the language of decline. That is not leadership; it is the managed acceptance of inequality as destiny.

There is a better way. My father and many others have articulated that the better will always be when democracy is a tide that raises all boats, not just the rich. That tide must be for socialism now. And the fight for socialism must be done in earnest this year, with general strikes, mass civil disobedience and the disruption leading to the dismantling of the corporate news media, which shackles citizens to xenophobia, ignorance, exceptionalism, anti-science and groupthink.

I’ve included the text of Harry Leslie Smith’s 2014 NHS speech because I believe his words spoke more for humanity and what it must do to survive the perils of neoliberalism and the American Empire than Carney’s address to the world’s billionaires.

—

Harry Leslie Smith, NHS speech (2014)

I came into this world in the rough and ready year of 1923. I am from Barnsley, and I can tell you that my childhood, like so many others from that era, was not an episode from Downton Abbey. Instead, it was a barbarous time, it was a bleak time, and it was an uncivilised time because public healthcare didn’t exist.

Back then, hospitals, doctors and medicine were for the privileged few because they were run for profit rather than as a vital state service that keeps a nation’s citizens and workers fit and healthy.

My memories stretch back almost a hundred years, and if I close my eyes, I can smell the poverty that oozed from the dusky tenement streets of my boyhood.

I can taste on my lips the bread and drippings I was served for my tea. I can remember extreme hunger and my parents’ undying love for me. In my heart, I can still feel my mum and dad’s desperation as they tried to keep our family safe and healthy in the slum we called home.

Poor mum and dad, no matter how hard they tried to protect me and my sisters, the cards were stacked against them because common diseases trolled our neighbourhoods and snuffed out life like a cold breath on a warm candle flame.

I still remember hearing, while I played as a child on my street, the anguished cries that floated from a window on my boyhood street. They were the screams from a woman dying from cancer who couldn’t afford morphine to ease her passage from this life.

No one in our community was safe from poor health, sickness and disease. In our home, TB came for my oldest sister, Marion, who was the apple of my dad’s eye. It is why her sickness and his inability to pay for her medicine or the best care broke his heart.

Tuberculosis tortured my sister and left her an invalid who had to be restrained with ropes tied to her bed. My parents did everything in their power to keep Marion alive and comfortable, but they just didn’t have the dosh to get her to the best clinics, doctors or medicines. Instead, she wasted away before our eyes until my mother could no longer handle her care, and she was dispatched to our Work House infirmary, where she died 87 years ago. Mum and dad couldn’t afford to bury their darling daughter, so, like the rest of our country’s indigent, she was dumped nameless into a pauper’s pit.

My family’s story isn’t unique; sadly, rampant poverty and no healthcare were the norm for the Britain of my youth. That injustice galvanised my generation to become, after the Second World War, the tide that raised all boats.

It is why, for me in 1945, after a long, hard Great Depression and a savage and brutal war, at the age of 22 and still in the RAF, I voted for the first time.

Election Day 1945 was one of the proudest days of my life. I felt that I was finally getting a chance to grab destiny by the shirt collar, and that is why I voted for Labour and the creation of the NHS.

As I stand here today, my heart is with all of those people from my generation who didn’t make it past childhood, didn’t get an education, grow as individuals, marry, raise a family and enjoy the fruits of retirement because they died needlessly and too early in another era of austerity. But my heart is also with the people of the present, who, because of welfare cuts and austerity measures, are struggling once more to make ends meet, and whose futures I fear for.

Today, we must be vigilant, we must be vocal, we must demand that the NHS will always remain an institution for the people and by the people. We must never let the NHS slip from our grasp because if we do, your future will be my past. I am not a politician, a member of the elite or a financial guru, but my life is your history — and we should keep it that way. So say it loud and say it clear in this hall and across this country:

Mr Cameron, keep your mitts off my NHS.

—

Carrying this work forward — preserving my father’s voice, his politics, and his history — is not an abstract mission. It is the work of my everyday life, and it is sustained only by the people reading this.

—

I am always grateful to my subscribers. You have stuck with me over these four years, encouraged me and funded my survival. I think I have worked for your support and kept true to what my father and I set out to do when we began what became Harry’s Last Stand in 2010 after my brother Peter died.

Your support has allowed me to continue his legacy and ensure that it doesn't become forgotten and washed away by the tide of current events.

Take care

John

