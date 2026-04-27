My father’s last manuscript is done from beginning to end, but I am still not satisfied. So, I tinker with it and think how he would have wanted it presented.

However, I will finally submit Harry’s manuscript, The Green and Pleasant Land, to publishers in May. I’d like more time with it, but I need the money. So it has to be put out there.

I don’t have much optimism for the times we live in. It doesn’t seem possible for it not to end with a world war or something worse. The centre cannot hold, as Yeats wrote.

All so different 81 years ago, when my father, along with his RAF unit, raced across Belgium and Holland towards Germany. My father never disputed he had a good war. But I always said it was only fair because you had a worse peace as a child.

I have worked on his Harry’s Last Stand project since 2010. Doing this has had more rewards than punishments. Will it last after me? I don’t know. But the doing is purposeful.

I always have a big ask at the end of the month, and I wish it wasn’t so. But if you can, please support me so that my rent can be paid and I can finish these final strands of my father’s work.

I have aimed to provide something worthwhile to you. I hope that it has been and can continue to be.

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Chapter Forty: The Hunger Winter

During the spring of 1945, the weather in Belgium and Holland smelt of rain and death.

Sometimes, we stopped for a day or two to repair an airfield or hunt stray units from the Wehrmacht who had not retreated to their lines. NCOs warned us to be mindful and stay on the alert. Remnants of the Wehrmacht were operating behind our front lines as guerrilla forces. At other times, we used our training as a mobile communications unit to locate the few remaining operational Luftwaffe aircraft that still threatened ground troops. During those days, we were not at the front lines, but we were not at the rear either.

When we were on the move, I would pull back the canvas flaps at the rear of the truck, a cigarette burning between my lips and my rifle slung across my shoulder. From there, I watched the roads that carried us closer to Germany.

Sometimes we stopped at the side of a road. I was ordered to scan the sky for enemy aircraft. In the distance, there was a persistent thud of artillery guns mingled with the drone of aircraft heavy with bombs, destined for German forces — and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

In Belgium, apart from Luftwaffe attacks and V-2 strikes, I never encountered a German soldier who was not already a prisoner of war. It was different in Holland.

The unit joined an enormous convoy of troops, tanks, and supplies pushing steadily towards the front.

From the back of my vehicle, a tin helmet on my head, I stared at the verges of the roads we travelled. There, I saw the steady plod of forced-labour refugees making their way towards wherever home might be. When supplies were available, cigarettes and food rations were tossed to them. Once, a recruit on our lorry said, “It’s like feeding ducks at a pond in a park.” I told him to shut it and made a threatening motion with my gun.

In Holland, we drove through small towns that cheered us on. But amid the jubilation of liberation, a spirit of vengeance corrupted the atmosphere. People were out for revenge, and punishment was often meted out to women who had been involved romantically or socially with German soldiers during the occupation.

I witnessed mobs drag women onto wooden platforms, where their heads were shaved and their bodies doused with orange paint. The rage was medieval, and sometimes the women were beaten so badly that blood soaked the streets like rainwater pooling in a gutter.

For a week, we halted at a former Nazi airfield a few miles from the front. Before anyone could warn us that we were within range of German artillery, one of their heavy field guns opened fire on our position. I remember scurrying for cover behind a tank trap left by the retreating Germans as explosions chewed up the runway like dynamite blasting coal seams deep beneath the village of Elsecar in Yorkshire.

After the raid was over, we were ordered to sweep the base for Wehrmacht stragglers who had resisted surrender. An NCO instructed Robbie, another man, and me to enter a large hangar. If the enemy was present, the directive was clear: shoot first and ask questions later.

Sunlight flooded the dark, stale space as I pulled open the door. I advanced with my weapon raised, my heart racing and nervous perspiration soaking the shirt beneath my uniform.

To the far right, behind a stack of metal shelving, a paint tin clattered to the floor. A brown tarpaulin slithered across the concrete. Robbie and I charged forward and pinned the cloth under our boots. Two teenage boys in military uniforms wriggled free from their hiding place.

We forced them to their feet and, with my gun trained on their backs, marched them into the daylight. They were no more than fifteen or sixteen years old — the last desperate hope of the German war machine, Hitler’s child soldiers. They began to sob. I put a hand on their shoulders and tried to comfort them before handing them over to the military police, hollowed by how young they were. They should have been at school rather than wearing uniforms.

With the barracks at the airfield torched by the retreating Germans, my unit was billeted in a nearby town.

During the final months of the war, the Germans starved the Dutch partly as punishment and partly to keep their own population fed and prevent rebellion, stripping occupied territories of food. For months, the daily ration for a Dutch adult was under 600 calories — a starvation diet that caused premature death during the war and long after it ended.

In Holland, I came face to face with the full evil of Nazism. Almost every Dutch civilian we encountered was starving.

The road near our billets was lined with a forlorn procession of emaciated children, skeletons draped in skin.

We hastily erected a mess hut in an open field. Once it was ready, we gently led children and parents inside, where they were given soup and bread. The children devoured the food. We were warned by Red Cross officials not to overfeed the famished survivors of Hitler’s “Hunger Winter,” lest they die from too much nourishment too quickly. Food was provided daily for as long as we remained.

There was something almost unworldly in what the Nazis had done to the Dutch. I could not comprehend how a nation could hate another so deeply that it would starve its children. I had believed myself fluent in humanity’s cruelty towards the vulnerable, but this was beyond redemption. This was not something that could be repaired by returning to the old systems of government and commerce that had preceded the war. I felt useless in the face of so much hunger, and I felt an intense hatred for the Nazis who had inflicted it on children.

During our short stay, my unit was billeted in the deserted homes of Dutch Nazi collaborators. It was the first time in my life that I slept in a feather bed or used a bathroom adjoining my bedroom. The comforts the middle class took for granted felt alien. I thought I would sleep easily, but the more my freshly washed body settled into silk sheets on a mattress made for the well-to-do, the angrier I became — at the people and the capitalist system that had denied the working class such comforts. I thought of my mum, who had never known these things, and of neighbours in Bradford who had lived their entire lives without hot water or soft sheets.

A Dutch family lived in the house next door. I assumed that because they had not been forced to vacate their home, they had not collaborated with the Nazis. The Königs were a young, upper-middle-class family, the parents in their thirties.

The father was a portrait painter. Judging by the size of their house and its furnishings, his work must have sold well enough to support the comfortable life his family enjoyed.

Although thin, the Königs’ teenage children were not emaciated like many other Dutch youths, suggesting they had the means — or the right connections — to avoid the worst of the famine.

They were pleasant to me and the rest of the unit, likely because of our access to supplies they needed to survive. At times, they invited me for afternoon tea.

It was strange to be served tea by the wealthy. I spent time in their home learning about life under the Nazis and about painting, which Herr König was happy to discuss.

Their youngest daughter developed a crush on me, which I found flattering. Still, I had no desire for a Dutch girlfriend, though this was not the case for most Allied soldiers in those final months of the war.

I wanted no attachments. I wanted only to survive what remained of the war and return to peacetime alive and whole. Besides, there was little time for comfort: no sooner had I grown accustomed to sleeping in a feather bed than we were ordered back on the march to Germany.

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You have certainly kept both my father’s legacy going and the wolf from my door. With 3 days left in April, my situation for June’s rent has become precarious.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April has been slightly more optimistic because of a small but welcome royalty payment of £100. Hopefully, May and June will be more promising—but I have to get there first. Also, very shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for consideration. It already has a small, boutique publisher willing to print it, but to maintain his legacy, the largest reach is preferable.

I’m offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. Ten new subscribers will cover much of my rent. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021. It’s an SOS but only tip or subscribe if you can. It’s economic nightmare out there for too many of us. Take care, John

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