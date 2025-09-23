I shouldn’t have watched Trump’s address to the United Nations today. Who knows, before long, it may well be illegal to change channels during the MAGA Führer’s televised appearances. The absurdity of it all became clear within minutes, as he overran his slot and launched into familiar themes: climate change denial, other nations going to hell because of migrants, and how he saved America.

Trump’s speech at the UN rambled far beyond his allotted fifteen minutes with the vitriol of intolerance. Sadly, unlike at the Oscars, no orchestra struck up to drown him out once he overran his slot.

Instead, Trump spoke as the wealthy so often do — as if the world’s destiny were his to command. In Trump’s case, that is dangerously close to the truth. It is no laughing matter when a President with few remaining checks or balances, save his own mortality, rages like a white supremacist: declaring Christianity the most threatened religion, claiming Britain’s capital is overrun by Sharia law, and warning that Europe’s democracies are imperilled by migrants, refugees, and Muslims. What he demanded, in effect, is a holy war on migration. The billionaires know there is profit to be made from persecution, detention, and the misery of the vulnerable. The dissonance between Trump’s stark threats and the complacency of Western leadership is striking.

It’s probably why the general public reaction to Trump is one of disdain, even disgust for him, but not concrete action to stop his authoritarian ways. Despite thousands reportedly disappearing in illegal ICE raids, the National Guard being sent to state capitals to cow governors, allied governments bullied by Trump’s tariffs, and reports of extra-judicial killings of Venezuelans in the Caribbean, denial and disbelief remain over whether America is a dictatorship to much of the public.

I know that disbelief and denial firsthand. I practised both when I was diagnosed with rectal cancer five years ago. There were mornings when I simply could not believe it was true that my existence was threatened by cancer. It seemed impossible that I might be dying.

I quickly came to terms with my predicament because death was in the rear-view mirror. It was tailgating me, leaning on the horn, trying to overtake. If I wanted to live, I had to focus entirely on survival. Harsh, bleak facts are never easy to accept. Yet refusing to believe in the precariousness of a situation only reduces your chances of surviving it.

Western society in 2025 is much like me in 2020, refusing to accept that death is near and can only be fought by acknowledging hard truths.

The nations we call home are now either like Nazi Germany in 1940 or like France’s Third Republic that same year, ready to capitulate to totalitarianism. What we are living through is the mopping-up stage. Amid this global drift toward authoritarianism, the United States stands at the centre of a revolutionary shift.

Whether we admit it or not, the United States is undergoing a revolution with the full backing of its oligarchs.

America had one real chance to halt a fascist takeover, and that was in January 2021. In the aftermath of his failed putsch, many argued Trump should have faced prosecution — but he did not. The nation’s entitled class, governed by greed, abdicated its responsibilities, dooming an already failing democratic system.

Authoritarianism took root easily because citizens’ attention had been diverted for years by consumerism, austerity, and endless culture wars.

There is no Ozempic that society can take to shed fascism quickly or with minimal pain.

I am not being a doomerist, but a realist. To reclaim democracy for “we the people,” there will be blood spilled, and much of it will be our own.

Even a few years ago, in those “before times” before the Covid pandemic, I never imagined the West could collapse under the weight of a fascist revolution.

How all this ends is a toss-up. Trump is an old man, but even when he has his “Death of Stalin” moment, chaos will follow, and the people jostling for power are unlikely to want a return to an empire governed as a democratic republic. Unless ordinary citizens of the world can reassert their dominance, this will be an age for Caesars. The clocks are almost striking thirteen. We must act fast, or risk living under the boot of totalitarianism for an eternity. The time for observation has passed; the time for engagement is now.

