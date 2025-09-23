Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

SamAsIAm
Sep 24

In a country where a General pays homage to a man who stood behind Daniel Pearl as he was beheaded because the CIA implanted a tracking device unbeknownst to him (per Scott Ritter) and had a $10 million bounty on his head, until we made him President of Syria, as vetersns sent to fight what he represented live with PTSD and without limbs, and we continue to empower genocide, I've got nothing anymore. Nothing but despair, greatfulness I never had children and the imperative to convince people we're beyond any hope of reform, there'll be no revolution and they'd better prioritize preparing for the hell ahead to try and suffer less.

hw
Sep 24

I agree on most points, but I would add the influence of the Evangelical Christians, the sway of Christian Nationalism (as practiced by our Supreme Court) the lure of Silicon Valley dollars and AIPAC threats on our hapless "opposition party", an oblivious legacy media, and the aimlessness of a population which hates the status quo but has been offered nothing at all by the Democratic party.

I'd also dispute the contention that this ends in bloodshed. At least in the US, passivity and apathy rule the day. Threatening to cancel Disney+ is what qualifies as bravery in 2025 America.

