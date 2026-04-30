Insomnia didn’t come at the end of this month as it has for the last two years, every other month. I don’t know why.

My finances are more precarious because of the increasing cost of living crisis. I know I am eating less. But I am not worried about that as long as what I consume is nutritious. Yet, if prices continue to rise as they have, that will end, and then it will be time to visit a food bank.

Stress, instead of keeping me wide awake at 2 a.m. staring out into a bleak future, has me nodding off at 10 p.m. Perhaps it’s just old age. My CT scan in June will set me straight on whether my health has dramatically changed.

Rent day is tomorrow, and like last month, there is a gap that I must try to bridge over the next few hours. I can stretch it into tomorrow because I still pay by cheque. I don’t feel fear over this, just an overpowering sense of exhaustion.

Last night, someone spoke to me about history repeating in a tone that didn’t value the implications of the past recurring as a contemporary nightmare. They weren’t flippant, but they talked with as much self-awareness as a chatbot.

They used a cliché to shut down unpleasant thoughts about what awaits us. They didn’t want to explore why history repeats. Maybe that’s why I couldn’t let it go. I told them why it repeats because that is what capitalism demands. It has always been those economic and ideological forces that are driving us over a precipice.

Like me, so many of you are so close to your own precipice that your feet regularly dangle over it. It’s both rent day and May Day, the day of international solidarity for the working class.

But there can be no solidarity without a general strike against the cost of living crisis. Yet for me right now, there is the monthly scramble to make rent during an eternal housing crisis.

If you can, I need your help to make tomorrow’s rent. Still a few hundred Canadian dollars shy. It may have been from prescription med costs this month and few cancelled subscriptions.

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Excerpt from Standing With Harry

For me, all the present indignities of living below the poverty line have been worth it. Everything is narrowing for me except my past that is a wide as the ocean. here is a very small excerpt from my book Standing With Harry. The book is about having cancer during the first year of the pandemic and trying to make sense of my father’s life and legacy.

What I did with my father during those eight years between Peter’s death and his own was to find a road to our redemption.

The books, the road tours, the podcast, the speeches, the essays, and the interviews were more about our love for each other and those who had been in our lives than anything else.

Did we tilt at windmills during those last years? Yes, we did. Did we change anything? Not a bloody thing. But we put down seeds in the ground ripe for revolution.

It was worth the bloody try. And during it and after it, nothing fucking else mattered but the love we had for each other. It’s all memory now, a one-sided conversation. Yet, I think it helped my father to go well into the night. I wish I could have done the same for Peter and my mother. Whatever becomes of the final length of my life’s journey, this was a most splendid, purposeful, joyful ride.

Looking back on all their lives, I feel like Howard Carter after he first peered into Tutankhamun’s tomb and was asked if he saw anything in the dark crypt, he replied after he shone a lit torch inside, “Yes, wonderful things.”

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