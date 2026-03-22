Last night, I stood behind a woman at a grocery store whose bank card was declined at the cash register. She didn’t have much to buy; it looked like her dinner. I wanted to pay for her but couldn’t. I knew my bank account was almost tapped out. I still needed to buy a loaf of bread.

So, I looked away and pretended not to notice her frantic attempts to find a card that would work. The woman was not unique in having her card declined. Most working people are skint. Those on disability benefits are destitute.

We should stop calling the cost-of-living a crisis. It’s become permanent by design. The worst is yet to come. Trump promised Iran would be over in a week. Yet, like the 1914 politicians who promised that the First World War would be over by Christmas, once started, wars don’t end easily.

The war illegally initiated by Israel and the USA has, in 21 days, uprooted 3.2 million people across the region. It has killed thousands of civilians and caused billions in damage to infrastructure and private property. Its destructive force spreads like a nuclear explosion. It has already unleashed economic and social reactions that promise to destroy the standard of living for billions.

Gas prices, transportation, food, clothes, and travel are already rising from levels that hurt consumers, pushing many into insolvency. Who will make it out? I don’t know. What I feel is that this is about to happen soon. Not decades. Weeks or months.

I don’t have to imagine that future. I’m already living it.

Last week, I walked 8 km to buy margarine on sale because it was a dollar cheaper. I didn’t mind. The weather was good. I walk 10 km every day anyway—whether I’m foraging for bargains or keeping my lungs from getting worse. People like me, financially strapped, flit from bargain shop to bargain shop trying to collect noodles, tuna, sweets, and tinned fruit. We wait for our “ship to come in.” But most of these “deals” aren’t deals at all. They are just smaller packages pretending to be cheaper. That’s the stone in our shoes: no matter how hard we try to save or stretch our pennies, the system is rigged so we can’t.

In our century, food isn’t in shortage; it’s decent wages that are in short supply. At this point, I should be giving statistics to prove ordinary wages aren’t keeping up with inflation and that millions of people are on the cusp of insolvency, me being one of those millions. But I am not going to. It’s like a passenger on the Hindenburg, after lightning struck it, needing a scientist in thermodynamics to explain in real time that they are fucked because they are crashing to the ground in a hydrogen fireball. By the way, 36% of the passengers perished in that tragedy.

Statistics in journalism today are not about giving us a better handle on a crisis; they are about the reader checking the numbers like it was the lottery to see if they are a victim or a winner. I know I am not because snake eyes have been my roll since I was struck with cancer during the first tsunami of COVID in 2020.

It’s why I can’t remember the last time I had butter on decent bread. I’ve learned to make do with less of everything. I have even come to terms with low-grade margarine and now accept it is both a Franken-food and a staple of the economic class I belong to. It is cheap and has a look and consistency that can fool my eyes into thinking it is edible. But I am educated enough to know it doesn’t. Still, for all my insults, the margarine holds my cheap jam in place. It is also a handy substitute for cooking oil to fry chicken thighs or potatoes.

Every meal I now eat, I wonder when it too will become a luxury above my pay grade. I am not alone; food insecurity now affects 25% of Canadians, and I am one of them. This is no longer an anomaly but an epidemic in the USA, Britain, Europe, and Australia. Socialism would inoculate us against this. However, none of our governments, the business class, or the news media class will allow society to heal itself through pragmatic taxation and ending the chasm between the richest and poorest among us.

The cost-of-living crisis, which will last as long as neoliberalism is the ideology of governance, has ushered in a new era — the age of Trump. It’s one of perpetual hunger, violence, wars abroad, wars at home, genocide, anger and terror. So much terror is inflicted on us now.

But the goal isn’t chaos but our subjugation. If you are hungry and in constant pursuit of affordable food and housing, you have no time to rebel. They know that if your desperation doesn’t evolve into total hopelessness, you will take degradation, your fear of homelessness and hunger, and suck it up because you still believe there is light at the end of your tunnel. It is not religion that is the opiate of the masses, but hope. Neoliberals hooked society on the drug of hope along with cheap credit because if you believe that your hard work is to be rewarded with a better life for your kids, they got you, hook, line and sinker. If you believe everything can right itself by paying fewer taxes or that if a country has fewer migrants, you are in line for a raise, you’ve taken their bait and won’t demand necessary change. It’s why I see more people becoming like me, living on the cusp of ruin and trying to remember better days over a lunch of bread and margarine.

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be.

The last two months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April, May and June look more optimistic—but I have to get there first.

I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month, as February was particularly tough, and my tax refund came in much lower than expected. That’s why I’ve been offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off.

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Your support, whether through subscriptions or tips, genuinely makes a difference.

Take care,

John

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