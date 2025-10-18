There was a citywide power failure yesterday evening during an autumn rainstorm. Everything went pitch-black in the streets outside and in my apartment. I lit a candle with an old match that took many strikes to spark. There was more shadow than light in my living room—much like the world we now inhabit.

In the dark, I got a text from a friend who informed me that someone we knew from school days had only a week or so left to live. Tempus fugit was how my headmaster long ago ended each of his lectures. The power returned just before I went to bed, but the murky darkness of my thoughts persisted despite the glare of of my bedside lamp.

Even when morning arrived, they didn’t go. Memories catch me like cobwebs in dank passages. Perhaps it’s because, as you age, another day of the dead comes as regularly as the morning bus.

It was sixteen years ago today, in the Before Times, that Peter—my older brother, my friend, and sometimes even my rival—died. As deaths go, Peter was a shit ending at the early age of fifty. He died literally like a fish out of water because his lungs were so diseased from pulmonary fibrosis that even an artificial respirator couldn’t give him the air he needed to breathe.

It was a bad ending for someone who drew so many short straws from life, because even before his lungs began to fail, mental illness was his constant adult companion.

In his late twenties, Peter was diagnosed with schizophrenia during a time when, like today, there was extreme stigma against those who suffer from a debilitating and personality-altering mental illness. He lost friends, a career, independence, and hope.

The only reason Peter didn’t take his life or end up derelict on the streets when first diagnosed was because of my parents’ unreserved loyalty and love for their son.

Mental illness didn’t stop him from living. Peter had many moments of wonder, joy, laughter, and love. But mental illness was as painful as any physical disease. Like cancer, it stunted his potential and life span.

Peter, unlike most of us, could concretely define the experiences that shaped his life because he was a visual artist.

In that way, he was luckier than many others with mental illness, because for most, our lives are linear: childhood, youth, and adulthood. You take a job, enter into a relationship, have kids to initiate the whole rinse-and-repeat of existence for a new generation.

Schizophrenia puts a giant spoke in that normal wheel of life, and it was hard for Pete to find his way back to hopefulness.

Instead, with my father’s encouragement, Pete used his talents as an artist to explore, define, and portray his existence—the mundane, the profound, the humorous, and those moments when he was in the grip of paranoia, anxiety, or loneliness.

My parents kept Pete alive by denying themselves a life, which is the role of all caregivers in broken societies. Being Peter’s caregiver took an enormous toll on my parents because they were already in their sixties when he became severely ill. It ended all their hopes and dreams for a retirement spent in leisure after beginning their lives in the harsh extremes of the Great Depression and the Second World War.

Despite the neoliberal myth of the “good old days” of the 1990s, my parents had no government support to care for Peter. What Reagan, Thatcher, and Mulroney didn’t privatize in the 1980s, Clinton, Blair, Chrétien, and a host of Canadian premiers finished the job of obliterating the Welfare State in the 1990s.

When Peter was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1991, all that remained was family support to keep him alive. It drained much of their savings, which they had squirreled away for their rainy days.

My parents admirably performed the role of caregiver to Peter. But they paid a heavy price because caregiving shortened my mother’s life.

When my brother’s psychosis made him speak in tongues and turn every picture or painting in my parents’ house to face the wall because they told him to kill himself, my mother battled her own ailments, like rheumatoid arthritis.

In later life, my mother was plagued by physical infirmities because the stress of being a caregiver made her ignore her own needs. She developed shingles and then, after a series of silent heart attacks whose symptoms were ignored by her doctors, was rushed to the hospital for a quadruple bypass operation.

My mother survived all that before dying of cancer, which, despite causing intense physical pain, went undiagnosed until three days before she died on July 2nd, 1999.

On her deathbed, my mum was provided with some grace to make her dying easier. She was allowed to believe her self-sacrifice produced the potential for a happy ending to Peter’s life because my brother married his long-time girlfriend a month before she died.

Life is more Chekhov than Jane Austen because, although Peter—after my mum’s death—was afforded a more independent life owing to a change in his medications, it was short-lived.

The wonder drugs that alleviated and lessened the symptoms of his schizophrenia are also believed to have encouraged his lungs to become fibrotic, killing him in the cruellest way when he was on the cusp of artistic recognition and still a very young man.

On Pete’s last day of life, I asked him if his mind was made up to die.

I said that if it wasn’t, I’d advocate for his right to change his mind with the doctors.

“You always had my back.”

Pete nodded that he wanted me to fight for him.

I returned to our family members waiting in the ICU lounge. I told them Peter wanted to live, but outside of my dad, everyone was resolved—it was his time. I felt like Henry Fonda in 12 Angry Men, except I capitulated too easily. I only debated the merits of Pete living for less than five minutes.

When it was decided his ventilator would be turned off, I asked how it would end for him.

“Easily,” said the doctor. “Some families play music, others pray, and some do nothing.”

My dad looked older than his eighty-six years and utterly alone in that room.

I didn’t know what to do for him, or what to say. I feared his heart wouldn’t withstand the death of a son so late in life. He was furious that death had come for one of his boys rather than him, an old man. Peter’s dying changed both of us, and for the first year after his death, my dad tried to hasten his own.

I knew that for as long as my dad lived, it was my responsibility to ensure the remainder of his life had the same care, love, and compassion that he had given to Peter and my mother as their caregiver.

From 2009 until 2018, I helped my father through the last decade of his life the best way I knew how. I helped him become an author, a speaker, and a social media voice for socialism. I did it because all the death and sadness that came to my family had to yield something purposeful—some good to evolve from it.

Something had to outlast those days of death. Or, to paraphrase Bogart in Casablanca, their lives had to add up to more than a hill of beans in this crazy world.

But as this is Peter’s day—the day he became no more—he should have the last word.

“What are our stories? I am neither pessimistic nor positive. I do think things will be lost, and things will be found. We will change, and our nature will change us. We wake to our oneness, but also with a feeling that we are part of something infinitely larger than ourselves. I would have to say the time I had, with its good and its bad, was a fucking blast.”

Thank you for reading.

Your support keeps both his memory and my work alive. Every subscription, every tip, every share, every kind word helps me keep the lights on and the writing going. Since a cancer diagnoses five years ago and an interstitial lung disease diagnoses two years ago, it’s been a struggle.

For the past 18 months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land, the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory, and the birth of the Welfare State which he believed in so fiercely.

The manuscript is finally done, with only minor edits left. I plan to send it to publishers later this month. If you’d like to read a beta copy, just send me a DM.

My aim is to have it ready to go by my birthday, on the 22nd — a small promise to both my father and myself.

Take care,

John

