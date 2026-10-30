The wind is up today, and it has the bite of winter in it. It was cold last night, too. I felt it as I walked across the empty streets of the silent neighbourhood, broken only by the sound of fallen leaves rustling on the nearby grass.

Ahead of me, I saw sombre silhouettes of the unhoused, pushing their shopping carts, whose wheels creaked as if in agony, into the park by the river. I thought of Gray’s elegy.

“The plowman homeward plods his weary way,

And leaves the world to darkness and to me.”

Now darkness, whether it be political or economic, is part of our daytime. I don’t think anyone seriously believes a Democratic Party win in next week’s American midterms will remove the heavy shade that hangs over Western society. It’s not the end of the beginning because the Democrats, like Trump’s regime, believe in might makes right. Neoliberalism, rather than Trump, is our dictator. Trump’s racism, cruelty, stupidity, greed and megalomania are institutional. In an empire based on oligarchies of wealth, there will always be more Trumps to replace him than FDRs.

The genocide in Gaza has already proved the system doesn’t care about individual human life unless it comes from the wealthier Western enclaves. Most likely, the Western alliances' bulimic hunger to rearm for a very possible war with Russia will assert the ruling classes' disdain for humanity in the most irrevocable way: ‘limited nuclear war’.

Maybe all this doing of war in Ukraine and this talk of a wider war with Russia are intended to divert our attention from how the wealthiest in society, including our politicians, have asset-stripped the state of public infrastructure and replaced it with a pay-as-you-go society. I think Western neoliberal governments are deluded enough and nihilistic enough to march Europe into a Guns of August scenario within a year.

We stand at the gates of the frozen months, and things will get even more expensive. Everyone’s income is being taken up by the grind of existing. Think tanks in Britain warn of harder times, despite Burnham’s Labour government’s recent removal of tariffs on gherkins.

In Canada, it’s bleak too. Unemployment is above 6%, and food bank use is at its highest level since food banks came into being when neoliberalism began in earnest in the 1980s.

CBC News reported today that the nation’s economic outlook is lugubrious. Anyone who lives in the real could have told them that months if not years ago. Yet well-paid news media pundits or network anchors talk about the cost-of-living crisis the way a healthy person talks about chronic illness as someone else's problem.

Never forget: the rich will sell out everyone beneath them, along with their right to live in a democratic state and their access to affordable housing, education and public healthcare, in exchange for low taxes on their wealth. Once an individual becomes wealthy, they stop being an ally in the fight for a fair society and become an impediment.

It’s why we must sail against the wind of neoliberalism and suffer the storms of revolution if we are ever to see long days of fair political and economic weather again.

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Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

It’s the end of the month, and your help is urgently needed to make November’s rent. I’m putting out an SOS for 6 new paid subscribers or $230 Cad to get me through.

After almost two years my father’s The Green and Pleasant Land is finished and sitting with publishers for their consideration. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory and the birth of the Welfare State he so fiercely believed in.

Like so many others, my survival is tough and go, made harder by cancer, lung disease and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me this month to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star also wants a selection from The Green and Pleasant Land to run in one of its editions next month. It’s a slow and methodical process to keep Harry’s legacy alive.

Take care,

John

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