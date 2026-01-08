The American Empire is rotting from the head down. The ooze of its decay drips down on all its subjects whether they be citizens or vassal states. We are covered in the slime of its collapse.

Since the genocide in Gaza began, it’s clear that life for ordinary citizens of the empire and its vassal states has been irrevocably altered. For decades, we were taught that the USA was different from all empires because its power came from its ability to wield justice fairly. It was bullshit. But sometimes, people—even me—pretended that “America was trying to do its best.”

But the USA, over the years, pawned its moral justification one too many times in dirty wars and corporate imperialism. When a shill for the empire speaks of “rule of law,” it is said so cynically that they aren’t even bothering to convince you.

They don’t have to because it is no longer about believing the moral arc of America bends towards the light of goodness. It’s about making citizens and strangers alike believe that America’s wrath will extend to you if you defy them even in the smallest possible way.

That message was broadcast globally in early January when U.S. forces seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and rendered him to the United States for a show trial dressed up as “the rule of law.”

An average citizen in the USA or one of its vassal states has about as much existential freedom as a citizen of China or Russia—maybe even less so since ICE took to the streets of American cities.

That reality was made brutally literal on January 7, when ICE agents shot and killed a woman during a raid in Minneapolis, an act now officially framed as “enforcement” rather than state violence.

I’d be terrified by it all if I weren’t so exhausted, like so many others, from the effort it takes to survive in this world. I swing between bouts of shame and feelings of worthlessness because the day-in and day-out of human existence is often overwhelming.

In 2026, like 2025, 2024, and so on—like biblical begetting—everyone is confronted by political chaos, vindictive ideologues, and potential violence against them. The US Empire will not tolerate dissent against the genocide, the expansion of their territory, the loss of civil rights or the increasing militarising of our society.

The political and economic ground we stand on is not stable. The shifting is far worse than in the 1930s because left-wing politics in Western societies were destroyed or corrupted by neoliberalism. History no longer repeats as tragedy but Armageddon.

Socialism is the answer to humanity’s ills. But the corporate news media spent the last four decades discrediting economics and politics that worked for the many rather than the few. So the majority of people see socialism as poison to their personal wellbeing.

It’s no coincidence that employees of the corporate news media or the neoliberal political class who discredit socialism earn an above-average salary. It’s why anyone with a high income, no matter their occupation, should be viewed as if they were a colonial administrator for neoliberalism.

Even when people say, “Yes, things must change,” their main role remains to protect the status quo. A few outliers existed, just as in the British Empire, but most are invested in preserving their advantages.

Every day, there is a barrage of racism against refugees and migrants that is being stoked by politicians on the right and centre. The bigotry against newcomers is so outlandish that we might as well be living in the 19th century, when the majority of people left their schooling behind at the age of twelve. This almost universal intolerance to “non-white” refugees and migrants in the nations of the West is a clear indication that our societies are propagandised by the elites. The 1% keep us harnessed through manufactured fear, bias, intolerance, and xenophobia.

Democracy is no longer in peril because it ceased to function some time ago. If it was working, there would be no cost-of-living crisis and citizens would be able to afford housing, food, medication, education, and leisure.

However, the unspooling of Western neoliberal society is at a pace that takes one’s breath away. All bets are off because political stability is gone—even the illusion of it. A World War in 2026 is not an impossibility, nor mass incarcerations, nor genocide being conducted by current governments against us.

The old world order is dead and not coming back. Fascism is here and not going away without blood on the street.

Take care,

John

