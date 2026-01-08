Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Ron Stockton
Spot on John. I know Canadians who still think it won’t happen here. My view is that Carney has already, as a matter of priority, shown us how little regard he has for decency, empathy, and democracy. It’s going to get worse, and fast.

Neural Foundry
This is a devastatingly clear-eyed analysis of the moment were living through. What strikes me most is your point about the shift from pretending to be a force for good to openly wielding punishment as the organizing principle. Its not that the empire has changed its nature—its that the mask has become too expensive to maintain. I remeber teaching a course on soft power years ago and watching students grapple with the gap between rhetoric and reality, but now even the rhetoric has been abandonded. Theres something almost clarifying about it: when power stops pretending to be benevolent, it forces everyone to confront what was always there beneath the surface. The danger, as you note, is that this unmasking doesnt weaken the system—it just makes compliance more nakedly coercive.

