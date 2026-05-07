The last week of war before the long peace was chaotic. The refugee encampment was off limits. However, I was part of a team that set up a food distribution tent near the shantytown of displaced Germans. We were told to look for SS soldiers and officers who might be hiding amongst the refugees. I never got sight of any. All I saw were elderly women, scrawny children, and sallow-faced mothers desperate to feed their kids.

After midnight on May 8th, the whine of an air raid klaxon woke us.

We scrambled for our trousers and braces and then marched out onto the parade ground. The war was over. Cheers of joy erupted.

The following morning, we wore dress uniforms and marched through the streets of Fuhlsbüttel. There were pipes playing and drums beating triumphantly from a marching military band ahead of us. When we reached the main square, the sun was warm. Standing at attention, I heard the wind whisper through the linden trees. For a long while, everyone remained deathly quiet. We breathed in air free of war’s pollutants and exhaled with relief and wonder at the miracle of existence.

The ceremony began with us singing God Save the King. A padre led us in prayer for those who had died in the brutally long conflict. Our Wing Commander thanked us for our service in defending Britain. Three cheers rang out for Britain, the RAF, and our unit. At the end, we broke into a song:

“We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when…”

At dismissal, an officer invited the squadron to a victory party at a primary school across the road. The gymnasium was stiflingly hot, decorated with bunting and portraits of the King and Churchill, where Hitler’s image had hung only days before. Inside, we quenched our thirst with French champagne, German wine, and beer looted from the stores of a Wehrmacht officers’ mess.

We and every other soldier, airman, sailor, WAC, and civilian from our generation had made history. We were like those who had lived through the Peloponnesian War, the Hundred Years’ War, the Napoleonic Wars, and the Great War. By our efforts, the world was changing—hopefully for the better—though it was early days. The new political world of Europe was still in its infancy. But it seemed the time for monsters was now over, if only for a little while.

Great and terrible things had happened during our youth, both scarring and shaping us. We were marked forever by the history of our early years.

When darkness fell, I was very drunk. I stepped outside for air. The streets were unlit, not because of the blackout, but because much of the city’s power grid was destroyed during the war, and coal was scarce for generators. In the darkness, I lit a cigarette. Around me were the sounds of peace, occasionally punctuated by stray gunfire from RAF men firing their weapons into the air.

I lurched away from the school to piss against another building. After buttoning my trousers, I stumbled around the square, joyful at having survived. I was young and had a chance at a future different from my past.

In the shadows, I glimpsed Clementine and beckoned him over.

“Have a drink with me,” I slurred. “Can’t,” he said. “I’m on the hunt for plunder.”

As quickly as I saw him, he vanished into the ruined city.

I returned to the schoolhouse and drank until Robbie and another mate carried me back to base as if my body had been recovered from a battlefield. Hours later, I felt dampness on the side of my face and woke to find my head resting in a urinal.

A warrant officer barked behind me:

“Lad, if you don’t fucking move on the double, I’m going to piss on your head.”

I stood and saluted while the stench of dried vomit intruded on the exchange.

“Get cleaned up,” he said. “The war might be over, but not your time in the RAF.”

That day, I was too hungover to contemplate the past, the present, or how I wanted my future to unfold. But in the days that followed, my resolve hardened: to do whatever it took, personally and politically, to ensure that the Great Depression childhood I had endured would remain confined to the dustbin of history. I would fight to make sure it never returned to destroy another generation.

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