Mark Taylor
7h

JM, thanks for this. You show that we are not just dealing with a national emergency or a hic-up in the business cycle. This is a systemic emergency. A crisis of structural cruelty for the benefit of a tiny sociopathic cadre. Here in the US, the left -- much less the Democratic Party -- really hasn't a clue as the number one issue central to every other issue: class. The issue is not just ignored, it is actively ignored. Suppressed. They skitter away from questioning -- much less challenging -- the central issue that is the instigator of every other issue and crisis: CLASS.

Of the many facts you lay out the one that stood out to me was that three in five food bank clients in Toronto have post-secondary degrees. Could there be a clearer example of how the supposed formula to success we have been sold was a lie? The other big factor that led to the loss of homes in the US was the completely preventable 2008 banking crisis in which millions lost their homes while Obama rescued and bailed out the banks and billionaire thieves.

I was once a pretty active Democrat but Obama's betrayal on issue after issue and the complete indifference of state and national party leadership to ideas and needs of the rank-and-file led me to leave. Whenever a Democrat urges me to get reengaged with the party I tell them the party simply isn't interested in my top three issues: Class, Class and Class.

Anything else is a diversion.

As a side note: Your posts are very good. Is there any chance you could be doing some writing for any publications in the UK? I'm guessing The Guardian would skedaddle from your perspective, but perhaps it would be worth a try. Given your father's history, perhaps there might be some interest.

If it is ever of help, I make all my political cartoons, art and photos free to use: www.demockracy.ink

