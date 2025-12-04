It’s the season, I suppose, that triggers the thought. When I brush past a homeless person in December, I think: there stands our Christmas Future. Probabilities are not prophecies, but it feels like only a matter of time before favelas begin to emerge throughout North America and Europe: no-go zones without amenities, healthcare, or even basic creature comforts for our nations’ down and outs.

Then I remember that today’s homeless have been unpersoned. They are not lifeboat-worthy in a neoliberal society. Why bother giving them even a short and brutal existence beyond civilisation? Instead, they’ll be treated even more like expendable inventory. They’ll become fodder for whatever grim experiments a collapsing neoliberal order deems profitable: drug trials, military testing, perhaps even organ harvesting before being pressured into accepting some hybrid, state-sanctioned assisted-suicide programme.

Getting older in the 21st century is as precarious as growing old before 1945 if you don’t belong to the asset class. Poverty rates among seniors and people approaching old age — those in their late fifties — have steadily increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It’s no wonder that in a time when affordable housing is a thing of the past, on-the-skids seniors are becoming a growing demographic of pavement dwellers.

According to reporting by NPR in the United States, the rise in homeless seniors is driven largely by childless younger baby boomers who lived through the recessions of the 1970s, the 1980s, and the Great Recession of 2008. Many never got onto the property ladder, or later lost their footing due to ill health that diminished their employment opportunities. Food bank use by impoverished seniors who struggle to make their monthly rent payments has dramatically increased over the last five years.

Everyone who isn’t a top income earner is fighting a rising tide of unaffordability. In Toronto, three in five food bank users hold post-secondary degrees. It’s a statistic that shows, the middle class is now a mirage, just as much as winning a state lottery.

Any politician who claims, “We will build affordable housing for all who need it,” is bullshitting you. They have no intention of radically resetting capitalism. None of them — at least none within reach of the levers of power — want to alter the wealth or supremacy of the 1%. As for NYC’s mayor-elect, Mamdani, rent control and affordable housing that cuts into the profits of corporate landlords isn’t going to happen at the epicentre of American capitalism. It’s disingenuous for a politician to pretend a corrupt, malignant political/economic system can be tamed through bylaws, committees, and savvy TikTok videos. The same can be said for Zarah Sultana’s Pollyanna pledge to nationalise Britain’s economy. The 1% would literally kill millions of people in Britain to prevent that from happening. The 1% won’t even allow water to be renationalised.

Neither Europe, Britain, nor North America has offered real solutions to this pandemic of poverty afflicting seniors, the disabled, the vulnerable, and the young, because all these nations are effectively owned — politically and economically — by the 1%.

Ordinary humanity, for the billionaire class, is just poker chips. We are data to be bought and sold, or units of labour that make, distribute, and consume the nonessential goods that generate profit for those who live in the better parts of our cities and towns. We are livestock from whom the entitled can extract high-yield rent until we can no longer pay for our lodgings, and then we are pushed into the barren pastures of homelessness.

They monetised every aspect of our existence. We were a species with a capacity for profundity, but instead settled — or surrendered — into becoming mere transactions between the rich. What we experience in the here and now is more totalitarian and dystopian than any nightmare we were told about Stalinist Russia.

Much of what made society civilised was jettisoned when neoliberalism monetised every aspect of existence. We became, in effect, the sweepings on capitalism’s factory floor. Once spent of utility. We are stripped of value, and flushed onto the streets like the contents of chamber pots hurled from the windows of well-to-do households in the 16th century. It’s not a brave no world we are living in, but the old one before there was a Welfare State.

For the past eighteen months, I've been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It's now finished and ready to find its audience.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith — a voice that still matters in this era of political amnesia.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat.

Take care,

John

