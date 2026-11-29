Below is an article I wrote for the Morning Star, and it appeared in that publication yesterday. I hope it struck a chord and reminded or reacquainted readers with my father’s work and my work as well. I generally don’t pitch essay ideas to the press anymore, but the Morning Star isn’t tainted by neoliberalism or corporatism making it a safe harbour for my politics and ideals. The fight for December’s rent continues-not much this time. So, here’s hoping, but in the meantime, a new post for you to chew on. Take Care, John.

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My father Harry Leslie Smith never stopped fighting for the working class-February 25, 1923-November 28, 2018

EIGHT years is a long time dead. I am gobsmacked by his absence until I remember death never lies. I still have copies of the obits in the Guardian, the New York Times and even the Daily Mail that state Harry Leslie Smith died on November 28 2018.



Harry was my dad, so I know if he had been able to read those media memorials, he would have exclaimed “capitalism’s crocodile tears.”



He didn’t feel that way about ordinary people. During the week before his dying he was very moved by all the love and support shown to him by those rooting for his recovery. He didn’t believe in an afterlife; nor do I, so the moments after he died felt like the full stop at the end of the concluding sentence of a very long and fulfilling book.



My dad didn’t begin his life as a rebel. Still, he ended his time on this earth as one because he was outraged by how neoliberalism had taken the bridle off capitalism by destroying the welfare state and replacing it with a pay-as-you-go society. For Harry, perpetual Tory government austerity in the 21st century, as well as the privatisation creep within the NHS, was neoliberalism setting its political GPS to direct it to the 1930s.



He couldn’t abide that because he was born into the working-class slums of Barnsley’s mining community in 1923. It outraged him to see welfare benefits cut to pay for bank bailouts in 2008. It infuriated him to see housing and education become, as in his youth, unaffordable for working-class people.



It distressed him to see new immigrants, migrants and refugees vilified by the corporate news media, pundit class and politicians. It was all too reminiscent of what he had experienced as a child and youth during the Great Depression: hunger, homelessness and indifference from the middle and wealthier classes. He empathised with those in the 21st century struck by the sharp end of capitalism’s spear of voracious greed because he still carried the psychological scars left by the poverty he and his family endured in the 1930s.



So, at the age of 90, he began Harry’s Last Stand. It was a warning not to make his past our future. Over the next five years, until his death, he wrote, podcasted and took to the open road of Britain and North America. In small halls and giant auditoriums, he spoke about his life and how electing a socialist Labour government in 1945 saved his life from the drudgery of penury by creating the modern welfare state. It wasn’t capitalism that gave Harry, in middle age, a middle-class lifestyle, but socialism and comprehensive taxation to pay for a society where everyone mattered, not just the privileged few.



When he died eight years ago, some eulogised Harry Leslie Smith as the world’s oldest rebel and the NHS’s greatest defender. Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey led his memorial service at Conway Hall. Yet to me, he was just my dad, and I mourned his passing as my father, friend and comrade in a shared project to keep his past from becoming our future, which began with his political memoir, Harry’s Last Stand.



Judging by the eight years since his death, the mission continues, as the worst of neoliberalism has worsened for us. Austerity, the cost-of-living crisis and the lack of affordable housing feel like permanent fixtures in society rather than something a change in government can remedy. That shouldn’t be, but that is the price ordinary society pays for late-stage capitalism without the brake of a functioning welfare state.



Harry didn’t believe in heaven or hell. However, he did believe in stories and that the telling of them, especially tales about the working class, their struggles, hopes and loves, their mightiness, baseness, empathy, pettiness, generosity and their striving for dignity, needed to be remembered. If they are forgotten, he knew a corporatist dystopia was just around the corner.



Despite being very sick, my father didn’t expect to die, at least not until his last day. Only a few weeks before he went into hospital, he was making plans to travel to Paris for a conference on the refugee crisis. Even in his first few days in hospital, he kept plodding on with the book he was writing, The Green & Pleasant Land.



It is about his working-class life from his birth in 1923 to the election of a majority Labour government with a mandate to transform the nation through socialism, in 1945. In it, he wrote about that election day and his hopes along with his generation’s for a revolutionary change, one where the working class would get its proper seat at democracy’s table.



“When I marked my X on the ballot paper for a Labour Party candidate, I felt for the first time that destiny was in my favour. I voted for all those who died like my sister, before her time, in a workhouse. I voted for men like my father, who had been broken beyond repair by the Great Depression. I voted for women like my mother, who begged, borrowed, stole, and were beaten by cruel men to keep their children fed. I also voted for my sister Alberta, who refused to cast a ballot. ‘What’s the bloody point?’ She deserved a proper future for her and her lad.



“I voted for myself and my right to a fair and decent life. I voted for the Labour Party because what I experienced during the Great Depression made me a socialist.”



At the time of his death, Harry’s book was complete as a draft. But it needed polishing. I, as his literary executor, completed his edits, and the manuscript is now finished.



Harry didn’t want you to remember his story so much as your own, and to fight like hell to ensure a decent life for everyone.

*************

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The 28th marked the eighth anniversary of my dad’s death. It is also the fifth anniversary of the Harry’s Last Stand newsletter going live. In those five years, this blog has grown to over 3,200 subscribers, with more than 900 posts published. I can’t thank you enough for joining my Substack, because your support is what keeps Harry’s legacy alive. I truly can’t do it without you.

Harry Leslie Smith used the last years of his life to describe the world he came from — and the one he hoped we would build. He wanted this age to have the gumption to break the shackles of its oppression.

Harry Leslie Smith’s voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

There is no paywall here. Every piece I publish not only speaks to the present moment but also helps keep Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class legacy alive. That’s only been possible because of your paid subscriptions and tips. Your support has kept the wheels on the bus, the lights on, and me housed.

So, thank you for sticking with Harry’s Last Stand, and for your continued support.

PS: The People’s History Museum emailed last week to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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