It snowed in the early hours of this morning, just as it did seven years ago when Dad died. In an age of austerity, there is no time to take in that breath of memory and try to make sense of what all this living and dying means.

The cost-of-living crisis steals everything from us — dignity, hope, time, and even the right to pause, remember, reflect, and bask in the history of our lives.

Gone, for me, are the days of buying flowers or eating special meals in remembrance on the anniversaries of the birth or death of a loved one. But does it matter? I’m not sure anymore.

Dad’s ashes rest in a box on the floor, a few feet from the table where I now write this post. These seven years since his passing have been hard — too much of them spent simply surviving, physically, emotionally, and financially. Still, even this struggle is preferable to joining the dead from my life.

Since Harry died, I have spent much of my waking moments speaking for him, promoting him, and keeping him relevant. I do that not only to honour my father. No — I, too, was an equal member of that project. His work was also my work. The books, the speeches, the podcasts are mine just as much as his. To have moved on or let his legacy fade from public consciousness would have felt like erasing myself. Maybe it will happen anyway, but at least I’ve put up a good fight.

There is an irony on the 7th anniversary of his death: I feel I, too, have come to the end of my road.

It’s not hyperbole. I honestly don’t know if I can pay the rent in December. I am $500 CAD in the hole because paid subscribers must take care of their own financial needs first in this harsh age of austerity. Naturally, they cancel subscriptions.

And the algorithms — on X, and even here — have pushed me into the Doldrums, where posts aren’t seen or engaged with. It’s not unique to me; thousands are suffering this now. It’s the result of fascism’s slow creep and corporate media consolidation squeezing the last drop of profit from creators.

I hope I can keep afloat, but if I can’t, I must quickly make decisions to ensure the copyrights on my father’s works are kept safe. They deserve a long life in print.

But rather than end in gloom on the anniversary of my father’s death, I prefer to return to the moments when he was young, alive, and standing at the edge of a future — where, like Britain’s working class, endless hopeful possibilities still existed.

Below is an excerpt from Love Among the Ruins, which is the second book in The Green and Pleasant Land trilogy.

Tip Jar

1945: The Conditions of Surrender

By Harry Leslie Smith

I don’t know why, but the winter rains stopped and spring came early in 1945. When Hitler committed suicide at the end of April, the flowers and trees were in full bloom and the summer birds returned to their nesting grounds. Not long after the great dictator’s corpse was incinerated in a bomb crater by his few remaining acolytes, the war in Europe ended. After so much death, ruin, and misery, it was remarkable to me how nature resiliently budded back to life in barns and fields and across battlegrounds, now calm and silent. The Earth said to her children: it is time to abandon your swords and harness your ploughs; the ground is ripe and this is the season to tend to the living. I was 22 and ready for peace. I had spent four years in the RAF as a wireless operator. I was lucky during the war; I never came close to death. While the world bled from London to Leningrad, I walked away without a scratch. Make no mistake, I did my part in this war; I played my role and I never shirked the paymaster’s orders. During the final months of the conflict, I ended up in Belgium and Holland with a unit responsible for maintaining abandoned Nazi airfields for Allied aircraft. When Germany surrendered to the Allies in gutted Berlin, I was in Fuhlsbüttel, a northern suburb of Hamburg. At the time, I didn’t think much about Fuhlsbüttel. I felt it was between nothing and nowhere. It was like every other town our unit drove through during the dying days of the war — quiet, clean, and as silent as a Sunday afternoon. Our squadron took up comfortable residence in its undamaged aerodrome. While I slept in my new bed in this drowsy neighbourhood, the twentieth century’s greatest and bloodiest conflict came to an end at midnight on 7 May. On the morning of the 8th, our RAF commander hastily arranged a victory party for that afternoon. The festivities were held in a school gymnasium near the airport. The get-together might have been haphazard and arranged on short notice, but no one complained because death was now a postponed appointment. Our individual ends — from road accidents, cancer, or old age — were pencilled in for a far-distant future. There was excitement, optimism, and simple joy generated during the party because we were young and pissed on free beer. RAF officers, NCOs, and enlisted men marked the passage from war to peace by dancing the bunny hop in an overheated school gymnasium. No one considered or asked on that day of victory, “What happens next?” That was tomorrow’s problem. I certainly didn’t question my destiny. Like the Romans, I followed the edict: carpe diem. I ate too much, smoked too much, and drank too much. And why not? The war was over and I had survived, while a great many had been extinguished as easily as blowing out a candle. Even when the victory party faded into a hungover echo of patriotic songs and dirty limericks inside my head, I didn’t want to think about tomorrow. I watched my mates plod onward like dray horses back to their old lives. I enjoyed a moment that wouldn’t last — peace without obligation. I relished the mundane luxury of sitting on a bench with a cigarette between my fingers, feeling the warm spring sun hover over my face. I was liberated from home and from the dismal, dull world of a mill town, where one’s life was fated to end as it began: in a tenement house under grey, dense skies. I savoured my release from the threat of death. In those first days of peace, I was overwhelmed with a feeling of good fortune. My survival was the mythical lucky dip at a fairground raffle. I was alive while millions of combatants and civilians simply perished in this long, brutal conflict. It wasn’t long after road workers swept the streets clean from our victory parade that I realised my four years of service to the state hadn’t altered me much. Perhaps I was more educated and less naïve about the world. I had certainly acquired some now-redundant skills in marching and Morse code. I was more aware that suffering was not a commodity in short supply. Possibly an outsider might have even considered me more cynical after my years with the RAF. Yet underneath my cocksure attitude, I was still the same self-conscious, lonely, awkward teenager who had volunteered to join the RAF in December 1940. No matter how relieved I felt with Hitler dead and peace at hand, it reminded me that my personal destiny was now my own responsibility. Considering that the war had rescued me from the nightmare of my past life, I was a bit frightened by peace. I was comfortable in my RAF blue uniform, which made me look the same as Bill Jones, Will Sanders, or a multitude of other boys from counties across Britain. I didn’t want to be Harry Smith from Halifax, former manager at Grosvenor’s Grocers, son of a cuckold from the backside of town. So for as many moments as I could grasp, I took comfort in the anonymity of military life. As spring dissolved into summer, I appreciated that the war had been relatively harmless and uneventful for me. My life must change, I thought, because I was one of the fortunate few — healthy and alive. But how? What path could I take to escape the existence laid out for me since my parents’ rapid descent into poverty? While shaving one morning in the wash hut, I said to my mate Dave: “I don’t know what to do with myself. I don’t want to be working at a mill back in Halifax or be a grocer.” Dave took his time replying, absorbed in taking careful strokes around his chin with a razor. “At the end of the day,” he said finally, “you play the cards you’re dealt before you’re born. Some get a lucky hand, others get shite. If all you get are deuces, there’s nothing you can do about it except learn how to fucking bluff.” He paused, inspected his clean face, and added: “And you also need a good fry-up in the morning.” Was he right? Was it all down to luck? He might have been on to something. So far, every direction my life had taken was the result of chance or whimsy. After all, flat feet and a flaccid patriotic sentiment led me to the RAF. Had I chosen another branch of the armed forces, I might have ended up as a name stencilled on a cenotaph, washed by indifferent Halifax rain. So, for the present, I left my life in the hands of fortune, reinforced by bullshit. On the days I was permitted to leave our base, I walked until my legs ached, exploring my surroundings as if they were the ruins of Troy. To remain alive in 1945, the Germans were reduced to the most primitive form of commerce: they bartered and begged, everywhere. In alleys, on street corners, by train stations — small groups huddled, trading heirlooms for food. At first, I was emotionally detached. Their suffering played like a sepia-toned newsreel at the Odeon cinema. The immensity of their pain — of both the innocent and the damned — was too vast to absorb. What lay outside my privileged life in camp was a festering sore fouling the air. My cold distance didn’t last long. I was young and looking for emotional adventure. Within two weeks, I was trying to start conversations with young German women. When I called, “Excuse me, Fräulein,” most walked past or crossed the street. Some smiled politely or giggled at my bad accent. This game ended on the day I travelled up Langenhorner Chaussee in Fuhlsbüttel. It was lined with two- and three-storey apartments shaded by linden and cherry trees — a middle-class neighbourhood that seemed immune to the tragedy unfolding everywhere else. But the illusion didn’t hold. Across the street, an elderly man and a young woman were haggling over a silver fork for a packet of cigarettes. I watched them barter their way out of starvation. Then I saw a woman who made my heart and head stumble in aroused confusion. She too appeared to be bartering for food, but something in her body language set her apart — a dignity and pride that refused to yield to circumstance.

Extraordinary, I thought. And aloud, I said: “You are beautiful.” Tip Jar

It’s hard to get my head around it, but I genuinely don’t know what the next month looks like for me. Panic has set in, and it’s proving difficult to shake. What I do know is that this work — the Last Stand Project, preserving and writing about my father’s past, his working-class generation, and telling the truth about the present — still feels important. It feels worthwhile.

I’m 62. I’d like to see 65, at least. There’s so much more I want to do by then, as long as I’m housed and able to keep going. I have no interest — and no stamina — to become a statistic of life on the street, another object for journalists to exploit when they want to make a name for themselves.

If you value this newsletter and you’re able, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or sending a small tip. Even a few pounds or dollars helps me stay afloat and keep publishing pieces like this. I’ve made yearly subscriptions 40% off because I need to pay the rent and keep indoors.

But above all, thank you for reading. On days like this, I feel a strong connection to you — the reader who has ploughed on with me through all these years. Your presence here matters more than you know.

Get 40% off for 1 year

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Share Harry's Last Stand Newsletter